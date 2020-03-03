Eli Young Band, Cassadee Pope to perform NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T

The 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four will feature performances from multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated and ACM Award-winning country group Eli Young Band and Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artist Cassadee Pope at the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T*, taking place April 4 at Champions Square in New Orleans. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Eli Young Band has produced four Billboard country music chart-topping singles, including “Crazy Girl,” which was the top country song of 2011, according to Billboard. The band recently released a new single “Break It In.” Eli Young Band also performed for opening ceremonies at the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

FULL SCHEDULE: 2020 Women's Final Four

Cassadee Pope — winner of the third season of NBC’s “The Voice” — last year released her second solo album, “Stages.” Her first album, “Frame by Frame,” debuted at No. 1, and she went on to win a 2014 CMT Music Award for “Wasting All These Tears,” which was named “Breakthrough Video of the Year.” Pope previously performed a free concert at the 2014 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the national anthem at the women’s national championship game.

The Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T — which is free to attend and open to the public — will also feature coverage of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national semifinal games, appearances by the pep bands for the Women’s Final Four teams, food and beverages for purchase, and more. A fireworks show will cap off the night of festivities.



For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up to date by visiting NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour.