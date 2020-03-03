Here are all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament

Fayetteville State stunned Bowie State at the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, earning the Broncos the first automatic bid to the 2020 DII women's basketball championship. Twenty-two other teams will punch their tickets between March 3-8 to the 2020 bracket by winning their respective conference tournaments.

LATEST RANKINGS: Drury, Ashland top Power 10 after perfect regular seasons | Regional rankings

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the entire 2020 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:00 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Twenty-three will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

You can follow those conference championships below.

DII women's basketball: 2020 conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner CACC March 3-8 USciences Jefferson CC March 3-8 Wofford Limestone CCAA March 3-7 UCSD UC San Diego CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Fayetteville State ECC Mar. 4-8 Dist. of Columbia Daemen GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK Southeastern Oklahoma State GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed Ashland GLVC March 5-8 SIUE Drury GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific Alaska Anchorage G-MAC March 3-7 Highest seed Walsh GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL Union LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX Lubbock Christian MEC March 4-8 Wheeling Glenville State MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO Central Missouri NE10 Feb. 28 - March 8 Highest seed Stonehill NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD St. Cloud State PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific Hawaii Pacific PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed Lander PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, West Division Gannon RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed Colorado Mesa SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC Tusculum SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC Benedict SSC March 3-8 Highest seed Eckerd

THE 2020 TOURNAMENT: How the DII basketball championship works | Get your bracket now