Hoops:

🎟 5 men's NCAA tournament auto bids up for grabs on Tuesday

Full bracket predictions

🏀 Women's conference tournament tracker

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Automatic bids tracker
Watch live
basketball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

Here are all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

Fayetteville State stunned Bowie State at the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, earning the Broncos the first automatic bid to the 2020 DII women's basketball championship. Twenty-two other teams will punch their tickets between March 3-8 to the 2020 bracket by winning their respective conference tournaments. 

LATEST RANKINGS: Drury, Ashland top Power 10 after perfect regular seasons | Regional rankings

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the entire 2020 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:00 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Twenty-three will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

You can follow those conference championships below. 

DII women's basketball: 2020 conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers

Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner
CACC March 3-8 USciences Jefferson
CC March 3-8 Wofford Limestone
CCAA March 3-7 UCSD UC San Diego
CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Fayetteville State
ECC Mar. 4-8 Dist. of Columbia Daemen
GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK Southeastern Oklahoma State
GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed Ashland
GLVC March 5-8 SIUE Drury
GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific Alaska Anchorage
G-MAC March 3-7 Highest seed Walsh
GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL Union
LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX Lubbock Christian
MEC March 4-8 Wheeling Glenville State
MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO Central Missouri
NE10 Feb. 28 - March 8 Highest seed Stonehill
NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD St. Cloud State
PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific Hawaii Pacific
PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed Lander
PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, West Division Gannon
RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed Colorado Mesa
SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC Tusculum
SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC Benedict
SSC March 3-8 Highest seed Eckerd

THE 2020 TOURNAMENT: How the DII basketball championship works | Get your bracket now

 

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
READ MORE

2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Complete list of the women's college basketball conference tournaments, including the schedules, brackets, scores and automatic bids for each winner.
READ MORE

Eight college basketball assistants named to A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame 2020 class

On Monday, March 9, A STEP UP, Inc. announced the 2020 class for the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame. The 2020 class will honor 8 current and former college basketball assistants.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners