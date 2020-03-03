NCAA and New Orleans Local Organizing Committee announce details for 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — With the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four only 32 days from tipoff, members of the NCAA and New Orleans Local Organizing Committee announced details for the event that include opportunities for game tickets, numerous free events and community initiatives surrounding one of the world’s marquee sporting events.

Championship week will culminate Friday, April 3, with the national semifinals at 6 and 8:30 p.m. local time (CST). The national championship game will be played at 5 p.m. local time (CST) Sunday, April 5, with all games carried live on ESPN. Smoothie King Center will be the site for the games and for the crowning of the 2020 national champion.

The 1,000 student-athletes who will be part of the 2020 championship have one goal in mind, and that is to end up in New Orleans in April,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “This will be a record fourth time that the NCAA Women’s Final Four is being held in New Orleans and we are excited to see the event details coming together. The Women’s Final Four is more than three games and we hope that as many people as possible take advantage and experience all that is being offered.”

While a national champion will be crowned inside Smoothie King Center on April 5, interactive fan activities outside the center throughout the weekend will be equally unforgettable.

The NCAA and the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee have spent significant time building a program schedule that will welcome all South Louisiana. A significant effort is being made to leave a lasting legacy in the community.

“Hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four for a record setting fourth time is a testament to the extraordinary relationship between the NCAA, the Local Organizing Committee, the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana” said Kim Boyle, chair of New Orleans Women’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee. “The Committee, led by the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Sugar Bowl, Tulane University and the University of New Orleans, have been working closely with the NCAA since the event was awarded in 2014. It is truly an honor to host the nation’s marquee women’s sporting events, and an opportunity to provide a uniquely New Orleans hospitality experience for basketball fans from around the country.”

GAME/TICKET INFORMATION

When: National semifinals — 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 (ESPN)

National championship — 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5 (ESPN)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, La.

TICKET OPTIONS STILL AVAILABLE

There are ticket options remaining starting as low as $37.50 for single-session tickets and $75 for all-sessions. Go to NCAA.com/WBBTickets for more details.

A variety of ticket options are still in play for fans, including the NCAA Ticket Exchange®. Fans can utilize the official NCAA Ticket Exchange if they need to purchase tickets or are unable to use their tickets and want to sell them to other fans. The NCAA Ticket Exchange managed by PRIMESPORT allows fans to buy and sell official tickets online in an NCAA-approved, safe and 100 percent guaranteed environment. Go to www.primesport.com/womensfinalfour for more details.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR ANCILLARY EVENTS — FREE FOR FANS OF ALL AGES

Here’s a look at the many ancillary events that will be part of championship week. For more information, visit NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour. All times noted below are local time (CST).

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR TOURNEY TOWN PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE: Tip off your weekend with a trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One. Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam packed with special appearances, including that of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team, autograph signings, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, youth clinics, photo ops, basketball contests, a professional development series and more.

Be at the epicenter of women’s basketball with activities and events for the entire family. Tourney Town is the best way to celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend in New Orleans. Plus, entry is free for this once-in-a-lifetime experience you won’t want to miss!

WHEN: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5

LOCATION: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

COST: FREE

TOURNEY TOWN HOURS:

Thursday, April 2: 4 - 8 p.m.

Friday, April 3: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 4: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR BOUNCE PRESENTED BY BUICK: Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce presented by Buick. Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in this unique parade and FREE Women’s Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of New Orleans and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One – the official fan festival of the 2020 Women’s Final Four. The first 2,000 participants will receive a FREE basketball and shirt.

EVENT DATE: Sunday, April 5

EVENT TIME: 11 a.m.

EVENT LOCATION: Mississippi River Heritage Park

BOUNCE ROUTE: Start Line: Mississippi River Heritage Park

Finish Line: Tourney Town at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

CHECK-IN (required): 9 – 11 a.m.

COST: FREE

REGISTRATION: Online preregistration is recommended, as space is limited and will go fast. First 2,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and basketball. Register at https://www.ncaa.com/womens-final-four/bounce#overview.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Tip-off the national semifinal and championship games with a FREE party on the plaza outside of Smoothie King Center. Celebrate the Women’s Final Four teams, listen to music provided by DJ Ally Bea, grab official merchandise, and enjoy a bite to eat while participating in various fan friendly interactive games.

Friday, April 3 and Sunday, April 5April 3 – 3 - 5:30 p.m., April 5 - 2 - 4:30 p.m.Smoothie King CenterFREE

Cheer on the final two teams as they arrive and enter Smoothie King Center on their way to compete for the national title Sunday evening.

The celebration of women’s basketball continues Saturday evening at Champions Square outside of the Smoothie King Center with the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, which is a FREE event. This must-see event includes live music, fireworks and a celebration of the great game of basketball. Grab your friends and family, head to Champion Square and enjoy the festivities with the rest of women’s basketball nation.

WHEN: Saturday, April 4

EVENT TIME: 5 – 10 p.m.

COST: FREE

LOCATION: Champions Square

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

NCAA READ TO THE FINAL FOUR is designed to leave a lasting impact and legacy on the students of New Orleans as NCAA Team Works and the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee have partnered to engage, inspire and incentivize elementary students’ love of reading. When the national semifinals tip April 3, the Read to the Final Four program will have challenged thousands of local students in the second and third grades in a reading challenge/competition. The competition concludes at the end of March and the top “Final Four” schools from Jefferson and Orleans Parish will win a field trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where they will be recognized. The reading champion from each parish will be announced during a special celebration of their achievements.

KAY YOW CANCER FUND RESEARCH GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: On April 1, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund will announce a special research grant for a chosen cancer research center in New Orleans. 2020 will mark the 13th consecutive year that the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has made a sizable donation to a cancer research facility in the host city of the Women’s Final Four.

DREAM COURT PROJECT: The NCAA and Nancy Lieberman Charities have teamed up with the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee and New Orleans Recreation Department to renovate an outdoor playing court at McDonough Playground located at 1500 Teche St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dream Court at McDonough will be conducted the afternoon of Wednesday, April 1, during Women’s Final Four week.

Girls in sixth through 12th grade interested in working in the sports media industry are encouraged to participate in the NCAA Junior Journalism/Press Pass Program. The program partners participants with media professionals who provide one-to-one mentorship in a real-world sports setting.

These young students also get exclusive access to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four, including a behind-the-scenes view of the championship tournament and its related events, ultimately culminating with the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four Junior Journalism Workshop on Saturday, April 4. Workshop participants will be credentialed, observe Women’s Final Four news conferences and tour of a variety of areas, including the ESPN production trucks.