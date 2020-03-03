Track all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament

Fayetteville State stunned Bowie State at the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, earning the Broncos the first automatic bid to the 2020 DII women's basketball championship. Twenty-two other teams will punch their tickets between March 3-8 to the 2020 bracket by winning their respective conference tournaments.

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the entire 2020 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:00 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Twenty-three will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

You can follow those conference championships below.

DII women's basketball: 2020 conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner CACC March 3-8 USciences TBA CC March 3-8 Wofford TBA CCAA March 3-7 UCSD TBA CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Fayetteville State ECC Mar. 4-8 Dist. of Columbia TBA GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK TBA GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed TBA GLVC March 5-8 SUIE TBA GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific TBA G-MAC March 3-7 Highest seed TBA GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL TBA LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX TBA MEC March 4-8 Wheeling TBA MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO TBA NE10 Feb. 28 - March 8 Highest seed TBD NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD TBA PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific TBA PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed TBA PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, West Division TBA RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed TBA SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC TBA SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC TBA SSC March 3-8 Highest seed TBA

