Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 3, 2020

Track all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament

The CIAA celebrates 75 years of memorable moments and iconic student-athletes

Fayetteville State stunned Bowie State at the 75th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament, earning the Broncos the first automatic bid to the 2020 DII women's basketball championship. Twenty-two other teams will punch their tickets between March 3-8 to the 2020 bracket by winning their respective conference tournaments. 

LATEST RANKINGS: Drury, Ashland top Power 10 after perfect regular seasons | Regional rankings

Here's where you can find the schedule as well as all 23 conference tournament champions that earn automatic bids to the NCAA DII bracket.

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship automatic bids

We will know the entire 2020 NCAA DII women's basketball tournament field on Sunday, March 8 when the 2020 selection show airs right here on NCAA.com at 10:00 p.m. ET. Three weeks of regional rankings will come to fruition as 64 teams are selected to the bracket. Twenty-three will already know their fate from winning their respective conference tournament and earning an automatic qualification into the 2020 NCAA DII tournament.

You can follow those conference championships below. 

DII women's basketball: 2020 conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers

Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner
CACC March 3-8 USciences TBA
CC March 3-8 Wofford TBA
CCAA March 3-7 UCSD TBA
CIAA Feb. 25-27 Charlotte, NC Fayetteville State
ECC Mar. 4-8 Dist. of Columbia TBA
GAC March 5-8 Bartlesville, OK TBA
GLIAC March 3, 7-8 Highest seed TBA
GLVC March 5-8 SUIE TBA
GNAC March 5-7 Seattle Pacific TBA
G-MAC March 3-7 Highest seed TBA
GSC March 3, 7-8 Birmingham, AL TBA
LSC March 3-8 Frisco, TX TBA
MEC March 4-8 Wheeling TBA
MIAA March 4-8 Kansas City, MO TBA
NE10 Feb. 28 - March 8 Highest seed TBD
NSIC Feb. 26-March 3 Sioux Falls, SD TBA
PacWest March 5-7 Azusa Pacific TBA
PBC March 4, 7-8 Highest seed TBA
PSAC March 2, 4, 7-8 Highest seed, West Division TBA
RMAC March 3, 6-7 Highest seed TBA
SAC March 4, 7-8 Greenville, SC TBA
SIAC March 2-7 Rock Hill, SC TBA
SSC March 3-8 Highest seed TBA

THE 2020 TOURNAMENT: How the DII basketball championship works | Get your bracket now

 

