Women's basketball: Princeton earns team of the week honors after extending winning streak to 20 games

In an eventful week, Princeton earned its third Ivy League title in the last four years, stretched its winning streak to 20 games and moved up to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press' women's college basketball poll.

The Tigers, 24-1 and 12-0 Ivy, opened the week with an 81-39 thumping of Brown and then completed a weekend sweep on Saturday night with a 64-49 win over Yale.

HIGHLIGHTS



Watch the best of yesterday's Senior Night victory over Yale #WhyNot | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/MQp8U9aPnI — Princeton WBB (@PrincetonWBB) March 1, 2020

Princeton clinched its 15th Ivy League title at home with the win over Brown on Feb. 28 while Yale was defeating Penn, 71-54, in Philadelphia. Senior Bella Alarie led the way with 18 points while three others (Julia Cunningham, Carlie Littlefield and Ellie Mitchell) scored in double figures. Alarie, the two-time Ivy League Player of the Year also had four blocks, three assists and two steals. Mitchell produced a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The Ivy title is the program's eighth conference championship since 2010 after having just six prior.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Power 10 | Latest AP poll

In the win over Yale, Alarie again led the way with 19 points while head coach Carla Berube's unit roared by Yale in the second quarter, holding the road team to one basket and three points overall. The Tigers took a 27-19 advantage into halftime. After Yale trimmed the contest to an eight-point game at 33-25, Princeton ripped off a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 15, 42-27. The Tigers put game out of reach with a 16-4 run to begin the fourth quarter.

Princeton’s 20-game winning streak is tied for the second longest streak in the nation with Baylor, behind only No. 1 South Carolina (23 straight). The Tigers close out the regular season at Columbia (March 6) and Cornell (March 7) this week.