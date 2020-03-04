HOOPS:

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 4, 2020

10 semifinalists announced for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award

Stanford's buzzer-beating game-winner leads this week's women's basketball top plays of the week

The Atlanta Tipoff announced today the 10 women's basketball coaches named Werner Ladder Naismith Award semifinalists, which is awarded to the best Division I women's basketball coach.

Four finalists will be named on March 19, and the winner will be announced on April 4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: See the 10 semifinalists named for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

As of now, seven different conferences have at least one representative, while the Pac-12 and ACC lead the conference count with three. Former winners include Iowa's Lisa Bluder (2019), Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer (2018) and UConn's Geno Auriemma (1995, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017). 

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12
Lisa Fortier Gonzaga WCC
Nell Fortner Georgia Tech ACC
Kelly Graves Oregon Pac-12
Joe McKeown Northwestern Big Ten
Wes Moore North Carolina State ACC
Kim Mulkey Baylor Big 12
Dawn Plitzuweit South Dakota Summit League
Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC

