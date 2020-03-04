10 semifinalists announced for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award

The Atlanta Tipoff announced today the 10 women's basketball coaches named Werner Ladder Naismith Award semifinalists, which is awarded to the best Division I women's basketball coach.

Four finalists will be named on March 19, and the winner will be announced on April 4.

As of now, seven different conferences have at least one representative, while the Pac-12 and ACC lead the conference count with three. Former winners include Iowa's Lisa Bluder (2019), Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer (2018) and UConn's Geno Auriemma (1995, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017).