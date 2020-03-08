2020 DII women's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 13, 14 and 16. The Atlantic region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 13, 14 and 17, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 24, 25 and 27. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Thomas Jefferson University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State Conference Carolinas Limestone East Coast Conference Daemen Great American Conference Southeastern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ashland Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Alaska Anchorage Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee) Lone Star Conference Lubbock Christian Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Central Missouri Mountain East Conference Glenville State Northeast-10 Conference Stonehill Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference St. Cloud State Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pacific Peach Belt Conference Lander Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Gannon Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa South Atlantic Conference Tusculum Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Benedict Sunshine State Conference Eckerd

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

School Adelphi Alabama Huntsville Anderson (South Carolina) Angelo State Azusa Pacific Belmont Abbey Bowie State Cal Poly Pomona Cal State San Marcos California University of Pennsylvania Carson-Newman Clayton State Delta State Eastern New Mexico Emporia State Ferris State Florida Southern Fort Hays State Grand Valley State Indiana (Pennsylvania) Le Moyne Lee Lewis Lindenwood (Missouri) Minnesota Duluth Molloy North Georgia Northwest Nazarene Notre Dame (Ohio) Saint Anselm Sioux Falls Southern Indiana Southwestern Oklahoma State Tampa Texas A&M-Commerce University of the Sciences Virginia Union West Texas A&M Western Colorado University Western Washington Westminster (Utah)

