2020 DII women's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 13, 14 and 16. The Atlantic region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 13, 14 and 17, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 24, 25 and 27. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
|Conference
|School
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|UC San Diego
|Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|Thomas Jefferson University
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Fayetteville State
|Conference Carolinas
|Limestone
|East Coast Conference
|Daemen
|Great American Conference
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Ashland
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|Drury
|Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|Walsh
|Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|Alaska Anchorage
|Gulf South Conference
|Union (Tennessee)
|Lone Star Conference
|Lubbock Christian
|Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|Central Missouri
|Mountain East Conference
|Glenville State
|Northeast-10 Conference
|Stonehill
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|St. Cloud State
|Pacific West Conference
|Hawaii Pacific
|Peach Belt Conference
|Lander
|Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|Gannon
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Colorado Mesa
|South Atlantic Conference
|Tusculum
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Benedict
|Sunshine State Conference
|Eckerd
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
|School
|Adelphi
|Alabama Huntsville
|Anderson (South Carolina)
|Angelo State
|Azusa Pacific
|Belmont Abbey
|Bowie State
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cal State San Marcos
|California University of Pennsylvania
|Carson-Newman
|Clayton State
|Delta State
|Eastern New Mexico
|Emporia State
|Ferris State
|Florida Southern
|Fort Hays State
|Grand Valley State
|Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|Le Moyne
|Lee
|Lewis
|Lindenwood (Missouri)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Molloy
|North Georgia
|Northwest Nazarene
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|Saint Anselm
|Sioux Falls
|Southern Indiana
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|Tampa
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|University of the Sciences
|Virginia Union
|West Texas A&M
|Western Colorado University
|Western Washington
|Westminster (Utah)
Regional rankings:
- Atlantic Region
- Central Region
- East Region
- Midwest Region
- South Central Region
- South Region
- Southeast Region
- West Region
For more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com.