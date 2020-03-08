TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

2020 DII women's basketball championship bracket announced

DII Women's Basketball: 2020 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

BRACKETS: Follow the interactive | Print your own

Seven eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 13, 14 and 16. The Atlantic region will have two four-team sites as a result of a split regional with men’s basketball. Games will be played March 13, 14 and 17, with the championship game played at the site of highest remaining seed. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the 2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, March 24, 25 and 27. Miles College and the City of Birmingham will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference School
California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Thomas Jefferson University
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State
Conference Carolinas Limestone
East Coast Conference Daemen
Great American Conference Southeastern Oklahoma State
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ashland
Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Alaska Anchorage
Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee)
Lone Star Conference Lubbock Christian
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference Glenville State
Northeast-10 Conference Stonehill
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference St. Cloud State
Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pacific
Peach Belt Conference Lander
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Gannon
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa
South Atlantic Conference Tusculum
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Benedict
Sunshine State Conference Eckerd

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

School
Adelphi
Alabama Huntsville
Anderson (South Carolina)
Angelo State
Azusa Pacific
Belmont Abbey
Bowie State
Cal Poly Pomona
Cal State San Marcos
California University of Pennsylvania
Carson-Newman
Clayton State
Delta State
Eastern New Mexico
Emporia State
Ferris State
Florida Southern
Fort Hays State
Grand Valley State
Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Le Moyne
Lee
Lewis
Lindenwood (Missouri)
Minnesota Duluth
Molloy
North Georgia
Northwest Nazarene
Notre Dame (Ohio)
Saint Anselm
Sioux Falls
Southern Indiana
Southwestern Oklahoma State
Tampa
Texas A&M-Commerce
University of the Sciences
Virginia Union
West Texas A&M
Western Colorado University
Western Washington
Westminster (Utah)

Regional rankings

