2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

Before the NCAA women's basketball committee can set the tournament field for the 2020 Division I NCAA women's basketball tournament, each of the 32 conferences participate in their own tournaments to determine champions and auto-bids.

The first of these conference tournaments started on March 1, and all tournaments will end by Sunday, March 15, the day before the selection show. Boise State and Southeast Missouri State were the first two auto bids into the 2020 tournament.

Six more NCAA tournament berths will be clinched Sunday. The first four of the day were rewarded to newly-crowned ACC champion North Carolina State, Atlantic 10 champion Dayton, Southern champion Samford and SEC champion South Carolina.

Find the complete list of 32 conference tournaments below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

