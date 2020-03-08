2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

TRENDING:

Before the NCAA women's basketball committee can set the tournament field for the 2020 Division I NCAA women's basketball tournament, each of the 32 conferences participate in their own tournaments to determine champions and auto-bids.

The first of these conference tournaments started on March 1, and all tournaments will end by Sunday, March 15, the day before the selection show. Boise State and Southeast Missouri State were the first two auto bids into the 2020 tournament.

Six more NCAA tournament berths will be clinched Sunday. The first four of the day were rewarded to newly-crowned ACC champion North Carolina State, Atlantic 10 champion Dayton, Southern champion Samford and SEC champion South Carolina.

Find the complete list of 32 conference tournaments below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT: DI women's basketball interactive bracket | Final Four info | Buy tickets

  • America East
    • All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
      • Championship matchup: Maine vs. Stony Brook
      • Championship — Friday, March 13
      • Top seed: Stony Brook
      • Bracket
  • American Athletic
    • Uncasville, Connecticut (Mohegan Sun Arena)
      • Championship matchup: UConn vs. Cincinnati 
      • Championship — Monday, March 9
      • Bracket
  • Atlantic 10
    • Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena)
  • ACC
  • Atlantic Sun
    • All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7
      • Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • Big 12
    • Kansas City, Missouri (Municipal Auditorium)
      • First Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • Big East
    • Chicago, Illinois (Wintrust Arena)
      • Championship matchup: DePaul vs. Marquette 
      • Championship — Monday, March 9
      • Top seed: DePaul
      • Bracket
  • Big Sky
    • Boise, Idaho (CenturyLink Arena)
      • First Round — Monday, March 9
      • Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10
      • Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Championship — Friday, March 13
      • Bracket
  • Big South
    • All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • Big Ten
    • Indianapolis, Ind. (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)
  • Big West
    • Long Beach, Calif. (The Pyramid) and Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Colonial (CAA)
    • Elon, N.C. (Schar Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Conference USA
    • Frisco, Texas (Ford Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Horizon League
    • At campus sites and then Indianapolis, Ind. (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 3
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: IUPUI
      • Bracket
  • Ivy League
    • Cambridge, Mass. (Lavietes Pavilion)
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC)
    • Atlantic City, N.J. (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Mid-American (MAC)
    • Campus sites and Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
      • First Round — Monday, March 9
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC)
    • Norfolk, Va. (Scope Arena)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Missouri Valley
    • Moline, Illinois
      • First Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • Mountain West
    • Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center)
  • Northeast
    • All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
      • Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9
      • Semifinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • Ohio Valley
  • Pac-12
  • Patriot League
    • All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
      • First Round — Saturday, March 7
      • Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9
      • Semifinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • SEC
    • Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
  • Southern
    • Asheville, N.C. (Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville)
  • Southland
    • Katy, Texas (Leonard E. Merrell Center) 
      • First Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • SWAC
    • At higher seed and then Birmingham, Ala.
      • Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket
  • Summit League
    • Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford Premier Center)
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: South Dakota
      • Bracket
  • Sun Belt
    • At campus sites and then New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Bracket
  • West Coast
    • Las Vegas, Nevada (Orleans Arena)
      • First Round — Thursday, March 5
      • Second Round — Friday, March 6
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: Gonzaga
      • Bracket
  • Western Athletic (WAC)
    • Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Bracket

