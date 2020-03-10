2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Before the NCAA women's basketball committee can set the tournament field for the 2020 Division I NCAA women's basketball tournament, conferences participate in their own tournaments to determine champions and automatic bids.

The first of these conference tournaments started on March 1, and all tournaments will end by Sunday, March 15, the day before the selection show. Three automatic bids were won on Tuesday, March 10: Horizon League (IUPUI), Summit League (South Dakota) and the WCC (Portland). Also on Tuesday, the Ivy League announced it has canceled the conference tournament "in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation." Princeton has earned the league's automatic bid as the regular-season champion.

Find the complete list of conference champions below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT: DI women's basketball interactive bracket | Final Four info | Buy tickets

2020 NCAA women's basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids