2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Before the NCAA women's basketball committee can set the tournament field for the 2020 Division I NCAA women's basketball tournament, conferences participate in their own tournaments to determine champions and automatic bids.
The first of these conference tournaments started on March 1, and all tournaments will end by Sunday, March 15, the day before the selection show. Three automatic bids were won on Tuesday, March 10: Horizon League (IUPUI), Summit League (South Dakota) and the WCC (Portland). Also on Tuesday, the Ivy League announced it has canceled the conference tournament "in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation." Princeton has earned the league's automatic bid as the regular-season champion.
Find the complete list of conference champions below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.
- America East
- All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
- Championship — Friday, March 13
- Top seed: Stony Brook
- Championship matchup: Stony Brook vs. Maine
- Bracket
- American Athletic
- Champion: UConn (29-3)
- Championship matchup: UConn vs. Cincinnati
- Bracket
- Atlantic 10
- Champion: Dayton (25-8)
- Championship matchup: VCU vs. Dayton
- Bracket
- ACC
- Champion: North Carolina State (28-4)
- Championship matchup: Florida State vs. North Carolina State
- Bracket
- Atlantic Sun
- All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
- Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7
- Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Florida Gulf Coast
- Bracket
- Big 12
- Kansas City, Missouri (Municipal Auditorium)
- First Round — Thursday, March 12
- Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
- Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Baylor
- Bracket
- Big East
- Champion: DePaul (28-5)
- Championship matchup: DePaul vs. Marquette
- Bracket
- Big Sky
- Boise, Idaho (CenturyLink Arena)
- First Round — Monday, March 9
- Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10
- Semifinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Championship — Friday, March 13
- Top seed: Montana State
- Bracket
- Big South
- All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
- First Round — Tuesday, March 10
- Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Campbell
- Bracket
- Big Ten
- Champion: Maryland (27-4)
- Championship matchup: No. 7 Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Bracket
- Big West
- Long Beach, Calif. (The Pyramid) and Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)
- First Round — Tuesday, March 10
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: UC Davis
- Bracket
- Colonial (CAA)
- Elon, N.C. (Schar Center)
- First Round — Wednesday, March 11
- Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Drexel
- Bracket
- Conference USA
- Frisco, Texas (Ford Center)
- First Round — Wednesday, March 11
- Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Rice
- Bracket
- Horizon League
- Champion: IUPUI (23-8)
- Championship matchup: IUPUI vs. Green Bay
- Bracket
- Ivy League
- Champion: Princeton (26-1) earns the bid as the regular-season champion.
- Per the Ivy League, the tournament has been canceled. "The decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."
- Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC)
- Atlantic City, N.J. (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)
- First Round — Tuesday, March 10
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Rider
- Bracket
- Mid-American (MAC)
- Campus sites and Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
- First Round — Monday, March 9
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Central Michigan
- Bracket
- Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC)
- Norfolk, Va. (Scope Arena)
- First Round — Tuesday, March 10
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Bethune-Cookman
- Bracket
- Missouri Valley
- Moline, Illinois
- First Round — Thursday, March 12
- Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
- Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Missouri State
- Bracket
- Mountain West
- Champion: Boise State (24-9)
- Championship matchup: Fresno State vs. Boise State
- Bracket
- Northeast
- All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
- Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9
- Semifinals — Thursday, March 12
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Robert Morris
- Bracket
- Ohio Valley
- Champion: Southeast Missouri State (24-7)
- Championship matchup: UT Martin vs. Southeast Missouri State
- Bracket
- Pac-12
- Champion: Oregon (31-2)
- Championship matchup: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Stanford
- Bracket
- Patriot League
- All games at campus sites, higher seed hosts
- First Round — Saturday, March 7
- Quarterfinals — Monday, March 9
- Semifinals — Thursday, March 12
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Bucknell
- Bracket
- SEC
- Champion: South Carolina (32-1)
- Championship matchup: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina
- Bracket
- Southern
- Champion: Samford (18-14)
- Championship matchup: UNC Greensboro vs. Samford
- Bracket
- Southland
- Katy, Texas (Leonard E. Merrell Center)
- First Round — Thursday, March 12
- Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
- Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Texas A&M-CC
- Bracket
- SWAC
- At higher seed and then Birmingham, Ala.
- Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Jackson State
- Bracket
- Summit League
- Champion: South Dakota (30-2)
- Championship matchup: South Dakota vs. South Dakota State
- Bracket
- Sun Belt
- At campus sites and then New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
- First Round — Tuesday, March 10
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
- Championship — Sunday, March 15
- Top seed: Troy
- Bracket
- West Coast
- Champion: Portland (21-11)
- Championship matchup: San Diego vs. Portland
- Bracket
- Western Athletic (WAC)
- Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)
- Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
- Semifinals — Friday, March 13
- Championship — Saturday, March 14
- Top seed: Kansas City
- Bracket
