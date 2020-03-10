The NCAA women's basketball bracket, projected 6 days from selections

Take a journey with Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia and her battle with breast cancer

Take a journey with Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia and her battle with breast cancer

We're six days away from the 2020 NCAA DI women's selection show, so we asked NCAA.com basketball expert Michelle Smith to fill out a projected women's bracket based on everything she has seen so far this season.

Conference tournaments are winding down and several teams have already locked up auto-bids.

This is Smith's fourth bracket prediction this season. She filled out one in the season's opening week, another when we were about 100 days away from selections, and one last month.

We'll break down her bracket and predictions in a second, but let's take a look at it first. (Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.)

NCAA.com Michelle Smith projects the NCAA women's basketball bracket six days before the selection show.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: UConn | Tennessee | Notre Dame

And here's that same bracket in table form.

GREENVILLE, S.C. DALLAS, TX PORTLAND, OR FORT WAYNE, IN 1 South Carolina Baylor Oregon Maryland 16 Jackson State Samford Kansas City Bethune-Cookman 8 Arizona State Drake Arkansas Michigan 9 LSU Central Michigan Virginia Tech Rutgers 5 Indiana Princeton Iowa State Missouri State 12 James Madison Boise State SE Missouri State Rice 4 Oregon State Iowa Gonzaga DePaul 13 IUPUI Rider Montana State Dayton 6 Florida State TCU Texas A&M Ohio State 11 San Diego FGCU Boston College Tennessee 3 Northwestern Mississippi State Arizona N.C. State 14 Old Dominion Troy Bucknell Texas A&M CC 7 Purdue Duke Kentucky South Dakota 10 Western Kentucky Creighton Texas Marquette 2 UCLA Stanford Louisville UConn 15 UC Davis Campbell Stony Brook Robert Morris

RACE TO THE FINAL FOUR: The 7 players who will have an impact on the women's basketball postseason

Maryland joins South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon as No. 1 seeds

It seems like the fourth and final No. 1 seed for the tournament has been up for grabs for about two months. Stanford was slotted in at one point, so was Louisville, so was N.C. State and now the Maryland Terrapins have risen to the throne.

Brenda Frese's side has won 17 straight games, including a Big Ten championship on Sunday, soundly beating Ohio State 82-65 behind a pair of double-doubles from Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu. The Terps will head into the tournament with a ton of momentum.

Oregon and South Carolina likely have their No. 1 seeds locked up too, as each finished the regular season on dominant win streaks and took their respective conference's crown. Oregon won its 19th straight game by thumping Stanford on Sunday, while South Carolina won its 26th straight game by handily besting Mississippi State.

Baylor lost just its second game of the regular season this past weekend, falling by a single point to Iowa State. The Lady Bears, however, still have an impressive resume unmatched by few other teams. They're still favored to win the Big 12 tournament and should keep their No. 1 seed by capturing the title. If Baylor falls, UConn, UCLA and Louisville are among the teams who may be able to slide in.

Smith's projections on the top four seeds fall in line with the latest Top 16 projections released by the NCAA women's basketball committee.

Top 16

1 SEEDS - Oregon, South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland

Oregon, South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland 2 SEEDS - Louisville, UCLA, Stanford, UConn

Louisville, UCLA, Stanford, UConn 3 SEEDS - Arizona, Northwestern, Mississippi State, N.C. State

Arizona, Northwestern, Mississippi State, N.C. State 4 SEEDS - Gonzaga, Oregon State, Iowa, DePaul

DROPPIN' DIMES: These are the five best passers in women's college basketball

Automatic qualifiers

America East - Stony Brook

American Athletic Conference - UConn

Atlantic 10 - Dayton

ACC - N.C. State

ASUN - Florida Gulf Coast

Big 12 - Iowa State

Big East - DePaul

Big Sky - Montana State

Big South - Campbell

Big Ten - Maryland

Big West - UC Davis

Colonial Athletic Association - James Madison

Conference USA - Rice

Horizon - IUPUI

Ivy - Princeton

MAAC - Rider

Mid-American - Central Michigan

MEAC - Bethune-Cookman

Missouri Valley - Missouri State

Mountain West - Boise State

Northeast - Robert Morris

Ohio Valley - Southeast Missouri State

Pac 12 - Oregon

Patriot - Bucknell

SEC - South Carolina

SoCon - Samford

Southland - Texas A&M CC

SWAC - Jackson State

Summitt League - South Dakota

Sun Belt - Troy

West Coast - San Diego

Western Athletic Conference - Kansas City

2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT: DI women's basketball interactive bracket | Final Four info | Buy tickets