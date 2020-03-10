NEWS

NCAA to hold NCAA tournament, winter championships without fan attendance

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | March 10, 2020

The NCAA women's basketball bracket, projected 6 days from selections

Take a journey with Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia and her battle with breast cancer

We're six days away from the 2020 NCAA DI women's selection show, so we asked NCAA.com basketball expert Michelle Smith to fill out a projected women's bracket based on everything she has seen so far this season.

Conference tournaments are winding down and several teams have already locked up auto-bids.

This is Smith's fourth bracket prediction this season. She filled out one in the season's opening week, another when we were about 100 days away from selections, and one last month.

We'll break down her bracket and predictions in a second, but let's take a look at it first. (Click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window.)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: UConn | Tennessee | Notre Dame

And here's that same bracket in table form.

  GREENVILLE, S.C. DALLAS, TX PORTLAND, OR FORT WAYNE, IN
1 South Carolina Baylor Oregon Maryland
16 Jackson State Samford Kansas City Bethune-Cookman
         
8 Arizona State Drake Arkansas Michigan
9 LSU Central Michigan Virginia Tech Rutgers
         
5 Indiana Princeton Iowa State Missouri State
12 James Madison Boise State SE Missouri State Rice
         
4 Oregon State Iowa Gonzaga DePaul
13 IUPUI Rider Montana State Dayton
         
6 Florida State TCU Texas A&M Ohio State
11 San Diego FGCU Boston College Tennessee
         
3 Northwestern Mississippi State Arizona N.C. State
14 Old Dominion Troy Bucknell Texas A&M CC
         
7 Purdue Duke Kentucky South Dakota
10 Western Kentucky Creighton Texas Marquette
         
2 UCLA Stanford Louisville UConn
15 UC Davis Campbell Stony Brook Robert Morris

RACE TO THE FINAL FOUR: The 7 players who will have an impact on the women's basketball postseason

Maryland joins South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon as No. 1 seeds

It seems like the fourth and final No. 1 seed for the tournament has been up for grabs for about two months. Stanford was slotted in at one point, so was Louisville, so was N.C. State and now the Maryland Terrapins have risen to the throne.

Brenda Frese's side has won 17 straight games, including a Big Ten championship on Sunday, soundly beating Ohio State 82-65 behind a pair of double-doubles from Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu. The Terps will head into the tournament with a ton of momentum.

Oregon and South Carolina likely have their No. 1 seeds locked up too, as each finished the regular season on dominant win streaks and took their respective conference's crown. Oregon won its 19th straight game by thumping Stanford on Sunday, while South Carolina won its 26th straight game by handily besting Mississippi State.

Baylor lost just its second game of the regular season this past weekend, falling by a single point to Iowa State. The Lady Bears, however, still have an impressive resume unmatched by few other teams. They're still favored to win the Big 12 tournament and should keep their No. 1 seed by capturing the title. If Baylor falls, UConn, UCLA and Louisville are among the teams who may be able to slide in.

Smith's projections on the top four seeds fall in line with the latest Top 16 projections released by the NCAA women's basketball committee.

Top 16

  • 1 SEEDS - Oregon, South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland
  • 2 SEEDS - Louisville, UCLA, Stanford, UConn
  • 3 SEEDS - Arizona, Northwestern, Mississippi State, N.C. State
  • 4 SEEDS - Gonzaga, Oregon State, Iowa, DePaul

DROPPIN' DIMES: These are the five best passers in women's college basketball

Automatic qualifiers

  • America East - Stony Brook 
  • American Athletic Conference - UConn
  • Atlantic 10 - Dayton
  • ACC - N.C. State
  • ASUN - Florida Gulf Coast
  • Big 12 - Iowa State
  • Big East - DePaul
  • Big Sky - Montana State
  • Big South - Campbell
  • Big Ten - Maryland
  • Big West - UC Davis
  • Colonial Athletic Association - James Madison
  • Conference USA - Rice
  • Horizon - IUPUI
  • Ivy - Princeton
  • MAAC - Rider
  • Mid-American - Central Michigan
  • MEAC - Bethune-Cookman
  • Missouri Valley - Missouri State
  • Mountain West - Boise State
  • Northeast - Robert Morris
  • Ohio Valley - Southeast Missouri State
  • Pac 12 - Oregon
  • Patriot - Bucknell
  • SEC - South Carolina
  • SoCon - Samford
  • Southland - Texas A&M CC
  • SWAC - Jackson State
  • Summitt League - South Dakota 
  • Sun Belt - Troy
  • West Coast - San Diego
  • Western Athletic Conference - Kansas City

2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT: DI women's basketball interactive bracket | Final Four info | Buy tickets

