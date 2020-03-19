HOOPS:

PODCAST

How Texas Western's 1966 title changed college sports forever

👀 Finalists named for the women's Naismith Trophy

Men's Naismith Trophy finalists
basketball-women-d1 flag

The Associated Press | March 19, 2020

2020 women's basketball Associated Press All-America Team announced

Take a journey with Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia and her battle with breast cancer

The Associated Press announced today the All-Americans of the 2020 Division I women's basketball season. 

Of the 12 teams represented, Oregon leads the tally with three players, including two first team All-Americans. South Carolina, which ended the season atop the AP poll, follows with two honorees.

CATCH UP: Watch all of Sabrina Ionescu's 2019 NCAA tournament highlights 

Below you will find first, second and third team honorees and a following list of honorable mentions.

First team

Player School Height Year Stats Points
Sabrina Ionescu Oregon 5-11 Senior 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 FPV, 150 points)
Rhyne Howard Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point% (23, 134)
Ruthy Hebard Oregon 6-4 Senior 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg% (21, 126)
Lauren Cox Baylor 6-4 Senior 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116)
Megan Walker UConn 6-1 Junior 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97)

Second team

Player School Height Year Stats Points
Aliyah Boston South Carolina 6-5 Freshman 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74)
Chennedy Carter Texas A&M 5-7 Junior 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72)
Satou Sabally Oregon 6-4 Junior 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71)
Aari McDonald Arizona 5-6 Junior 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69)
Dana Evans Louisville 5-6 Junior 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69)

Third team

Player school height year stats points
Tyasha Harris South Carolina 5-10 Senior 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57)
Michaela Onyenwere UCLA 6-0 Junior 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39)
Kathleen Doyle Iowa 5-9 Senior 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36)
Elissa Cunane North Carolina State 6-5 Sophomore 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg%. (0, 32)
Kaila Charles Maryland 6-1 Senior 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31)

Honorable mention (alphabetical order):

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor;  Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford

4 finalists announced for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award

The 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award finalists were announced today by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
READ MORE

The NCAA women's basketball bracket, projected 6 days from selections

Six days ahead of Selection Monday for the NCAA Division I women's college basketball tournament, we asked basketball expert Michelle Smith to project a bracket for NCAA.com.
READ MORE

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners