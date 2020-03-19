2020 women's basketball Associated Press All-America Team announced

The Associated Press announced today the All-Americans of the 2020 Division I women's basketball season.
Of the 12 teams represented, Oregon leads the tally with three players, including two first team All-Americans. South Carolina, which ended the season atop the AP poll, follows with two honorees.
Below you will find first, second and third team honorees and a following list of honorable mentions.
First team
|Player
|School
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|Points
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Oregon
|5-11
|Senior
|17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg
|(30 of 30 FPV, 150 points)
|Rhyne Howard
|Kentucky
|6-2
|Sophomore
|23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point%
|(23, 134)
|Ruthy Hebard
|Oregon
|6-4
|Senior
|17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg%
|(21, 126)
|Lauren Cox
|Baylor
|6-4
|Senior
|12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks
|(20, 116)
|Megan Walker
|UConn
|6-1
|Junior
|19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg%
|(14, 97)
Second team
|Player
|School
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|Points
|Aliyah Boston
|South Carolina
|6-5
|Freshman
|12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg%
|(6, 74)
|Chennedy Carter
|Texas A&M
|5-7
|Junior
|21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg
|(7, 72)
|Satou Sabally
|Oregon
|6-4
|Junior
|16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft%
|(6, 71)
|Aari McDonald
|Arizona
|5-6
|Junior
|20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft%
|(6, 69)
|Dana Evans
|Louisville
|5-6
|Junior
|18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft%
|(3, 69)
Third team
|Player
|school
|height
|year
|stats
|points
|Tyasha Harris
|South Carolina
|5-10
|Senior
|12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft%
|(7, 57)
|Michaela Onyenwere
|UCLA
|6-0
|Junior
|19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg%
|(0, 39)
|Kathleen Doyle
|Iowa
|5-9
|Senior
|18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg
|(1, 36)
|Elissa Cunane
|North Carolina State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg%.
|(0, 32)
|Kaila Charles
|Maryland
|6-1
|Senior
|14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg%
|(0, 31)
Honorable mention (alphabetical order):
Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford