2020 women's basketball Associated Press All-America Team announced

Take a journey with Syracuse star Tiana Mangakahia and her battle with breast cancer

The Associated Press announced today the All-Americans of the 2020 Division I women's basketball season.

Of the 12 teams represented, Oregon leads the tally with three players, including two first team All-Americans. South Carolina, which ended the season atop the AP poll, follows with two honorees.

Below you will find first, second and third team honorees and a following list of honorable mentions.

First team

Player School Height Year Stats Points Sabrina Ionescu Oregon 5-11 Senior 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 FPV, 150 points) Rhyne Howard Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point% (23, 134) Ruthy Hebard Oregon 6-4 Senior 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg% (21, 126) Lauren Cox Baylor 6-4 Senior 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116) Megan Walker UConn 6-1 Junior 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97)

Second team

Player School Height Year Stats Points Aliyah Boston South Carolina 6-5 Freshman 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74) Chennedy Carter Texas A&M 5-7 Junior 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72) Satou Sabally Oregon 6-4 Junior 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71) Aari McDonald Arizona 5-6 Junior 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69) Dana Evans Louisville 5-6 Junior 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69)

Third team

Player school height year stats points Tyasha Harris South Carolina 5-10 Senior 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57) Michaela Onyenwere UCLA 6-0 Junior 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39) Kathleen Doyle Iowa 5-9 Senior 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36) Elissa Cunane North Carolina State 6-5 Sophomore 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg%. (0, 32) Kaila Charles Maryland 6-1 Senior 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31)

Honorable mention (alphabetical order):

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford