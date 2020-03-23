HOOPS:

WBCA | March 23, 2020

DII women's basketball: Drury's Hailey Diestelkamp named 2020 WBCA Player of the Year

ATLANTA – Hailey Diestelkamp, of Drury University, is the 2020 WBCA Division II Player of the Year and headlines the 2020 WBCA Division II Coaches’ All-America team, announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association today.

Diestelkamp, the senior forward from Owensville Missouri, earns NCAA Division II Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row. This season she led undefeated No. 1 Drury with 21.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Diestelkamp recorded 30 double-figure scoring performances and notched 12 double-doubles.

She also captured her third Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Panthers to their fourth-straight Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament title. Diestelkamp concludes her collegiate career with over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 assists and 400 steals.

The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. The Wade Trophy is presented to the best player in NCAA Division I.

“Congratulations to WBCA NCAA Division II Player of the Year Hailey Diestelkamp and the members of the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-America team,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "These young women have performed at an elite level of play throughout the season, and have inspired fans and young athletes alike.  The WBCA is proud to honor each of these student-athletes whose dedication and commitment to the sport has helped elevate our game to a new level.”

Here are the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name School
Michaela Barnes Edinboro
Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian
Hailey Diestelkamp Drury
Morgan Fleming Central Missouri
Jodi Johnson Ashland
Julia Macabuhay UC–San Diego
Alexy Mollenhauer Anderson (SC)
Brooke Olson Minnesota–Duluth
Shannon Ryan Saint Anselm College
Jada Smith Union (TN)

Here are the student-athletes who received 2020 WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name School
Seina Adachi Notre Dame College (OH)
Cassie Askvig University of Mary
Soteria Banks St. Mary’s
Mary Barton Maryville–St. Louis
Daejah Bernard Drury
Abby Bertram Lee
Deijah Blanks St. Edward’s
Cassidy Boensch Grand Valley State
Tabitha Dailey Lander
Leonie Edringer Adelphi
Zyaire Ewing Delta State
Yazmeen Goo Alaska–Anchorage
Kaely Hummel Sioux Falls
Tyra James Urbana
Julia Jenike Florida Southern
Ariel Jones Shippensburg (PA)
Kayla Marosites Carson-Newman
Kwanza Murray Lincoln (PA)
Jerusha Paine Dominican University (CA)
Quantesha Patterson Delta State
Shanika Peterkin Barton
Kayla Raymond Stonehill
McKayla Roberts Le Moyne
Anna Schwecke Western Washington
Megan Skaggs Central Missouri
Julianne Sutton North Georgia
Alexia Thrower Humboldt State
Daniella Turner Colorado Mesa
Chania Wright Texas A&M–Commerce
Irisa Ye USciences

About the WBCA 
Founded in 1981, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association. 

