DII women's basketball: Drury's Hailey Diestelkamp named 2020 WBCA Player of the Year

ATLANTA – Hailey Diestelkamp, of Drury University, is the 2020 WBCA Division II Player of the Year and headlines the 2020 WBCA Division II Coaches’ All-America team, announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association today.

Diestelkamp, the senior forward from Owensville Missouri, earns NCAA Division II Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row. This season she led undefeated No. 1 Drury with 21.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Diestelkamp recorded 30 double-figure scoring performances and notched 12 double-doubles.

She also captured her third Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Panthers to their fourth-straight Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament title. Diestelkamp concludes her collegiate career with over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 assists and 400 steals.

The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. The Wade Trophy is presented to the best player in NCAA Division I.

“Congratulations to WBCA NCAA Division II Player of the Year Hailey Diestelkamp and the members of the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-America team,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "These young women have performed at an elite level of play throughout the season, and have inspired fans and young athletes alike. The WBCA is proud to honor each of these student-athletes whose dedication and commitment to the sport has helped elevate our game to a new level.”

Here are the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name School Michaela Barnes Edinboro Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian Hailey Diestelkamp Drury Morgan Fleming Central Missouri Jodi Johnson Ashland Julia Macabuhay UC–San Diego Alexy Mollenhauer Anderson (SC) Brooke Olson Minnesota–Duluth Shannon Ryan Saint Anselm College Jada Smith Union (TN)

Here are the student-athletes who received 2020 WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name School Seina Adachi Notre Dame College (OH) Cassie Askvig University of Mary Soteria Banks St. Mary’s Mary Barton Maryville–St. Louis Daejah Bernard Drury Abby Bertram Lee Deijah Blanks St. Edward’s Cassidy Boensch Grand Valley State Tabitha Dailey Lander Leonie Edringer Adelphi Zyaire Ewing Delta State Yazmeen Goo Alaska–Anchorage Kaely Hummel Sioux Falls Tyra James Urbana Julia Jenike Florida Southern Ariel Jones Shippensburg (PA) Kayla Marosites Carson-Newman Kwanza Murray Lincoln (PA) Jerusha Paine Dominican University (CA) Quantesha Patterson Delta State Shanika Peterkin Barton Kayla Raymond Stonehill McKayla Roberts Le Moyne Anna Schwecke Western Washington Megan Skaggs Central Missouri Julianne Sutton North Georgia Alexia Thrower Humboldt State Daniella Turner Colorado Mesa Chania Wright Texas A&M–Commerce Irisa Ye USciences

