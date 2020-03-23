DII women's basketball: Drury's Molly Miller named 2020 WBCA National Coach of the Year

ATLANTA — Molly Miller, head coach at Drury University, has been named the 2020 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today.

Miller will be presented with the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary University of Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the United States Marine Corps/WBCA National Coach of the Year in each of the WBCA’s six membership divisions.

“The WBCA is proud to announce Molly Miller as the 2020 recipient of the Pat Summitt Trophy presented to the WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. “We also congratulate the other coaches who were selected by their peers as finalists for this prestigious award."

"Molly is a rising star. For the second straight year, she was selected as the winner by her peers after leading her team to another exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds her leadership example as she serves her student-athletes, school and community.”

Miller, who completed her sixth year at Drury, earns NCAA Division II Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive year. The Panthers finished the season with an undefeated 32-0 record and No. 1 in the WBCA NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. Miller was hired as the head coach in 2014 and has guided the Panthers to five Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and six NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

“The United States Marine Corps proudly recognizes Molly Miller for her leadership with the Panthers and her commitment to women’s basketball,” said Lieutenant Colonel Christian Devine, national director, marketing and communications, Marine Corps Recruiting Command. “The hard work and dedication needed to achieve this recognition from her peers embodies the fighting spirit of all Marines.”

The NCAA Division II national coach of the year is selected by a committee of coaches. This year’s finalists were:

Name School Trisha Brown Stonehill Jason Burton Texas A&M-Commerce Lori Fish St. Cloud State Lauren Macer Notre Dame (OH) Ryan McCarthy Alaska-Anchorage Molly Miller Drury Kevin Pederson Lander Marty Rowe Lee



