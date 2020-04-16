WNBA DRAFT IS TODAY:

🏀 Schools with the most WNBA 1st-round picks

Sabrina Ionescu's best moments

🎥 Crystal Dangerfield's highlights

Lauren Cox's highlights
basketball-women-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | April 16, 2020

College basketball teams with the most WNBA 1st-round draft picks

Sabrina Ionescu 2019 NCAA tournament highlights

The WNBA draft has had 290 first-round picks in the league's 23-year history. All but 21 of those selections played college basketball at a Division I school. In that time, only one program has averaged more than one first round pick per draft. 

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is expected to go No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty in the 2020 draft. Ionescu would be Oregon's first-ever draft pick in the top round. 

MORE: 18 of Sabrina Ionescu's top college moments

Here are the 10 colleges with the most WNBA first-round draft picks (through 2019):

RANK COLLEGE FIRST-ROUND PICKS
1 Connecticut 25
2 Tennessee 15
3 Stanford 12
4 Duke 11
5 Notre Dame 10
6 North Carolina 9
7 Baylor 8
7 Georgia 8
7 Maryland 8
10 LSU 7
10 Rutgers 7
10 South Carolina 7

Do you see the trend with these particular schools? Alone, the top 5 has won 23 championships. Between the top 10 you'll find over 76 percent of all DI women's basketball championships.

Since 1997, 20 of the 23 top overall picks came from NCAA Division I schools. The remaining three came from overseas.

No school has produced more No. 1 picks than Connecticut, which has five.

UConn's five is Sue Bird (2002, Seattle Storm), Diana Taurasi (2004, Phoenix Mercury), Tina Charles (2010, Connecticut Sun), Maya Moore (2011, Minnesota Lynx) and Breanna Stewart (2016, Seattle Storm).

In all, 14 schools have had at least one No. 1 pick taken with four having more than one.

Here’s are the colleges with the most overall WNBA No. 1 picks:

RANK COLLEGE NO. 1 OVERALL PICKS
1 UConn 5
2 Notre Dame 2
2 Stanford 2
2 Tennessee 2

These are the men's basketball teams the public likes in the first round of the NCAA tournament — and the ones it's avoided

Here's a breakdown of the most — and least — popular first-round NCAA tournament picks based on data from the Bracket Challenge Game.
READ MORE

11 college hockey teams to watch this March

March is here and the Frozen Four is a month away. Here are 11 college hockey teams to keep an eye on as the tournament approaches.
READ MORE

2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest: Best college dunks

Let's remember some of the best college dunks from this year's NBA Slam Dunk contestants Derrick Jones Jr., Aaron Gordon and Pat Connaughton.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners