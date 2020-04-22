Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons, 2 national titles as Notre Dame women's basketball coach

Muffet McGraw retired Wednesday, stepping down from Notre Dame after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons.

The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.

“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw said in a statement.

UNITED AS ONE: We're checking in with student-athletes to see how they're doing

McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day,” McGraw said.

Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over Notre Dame. Ivey stepped away this past year to join the Memphis Grizzlies staff after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.

The Irish are coming off a rare down season as the young, inexperienced team went 13-18 in the program’s first losing season since 1991-92.

McGraw said she plans to remain active in the university and local communities.

“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders.”

McGraw has sent 20 players to the WNBA during her coaching career, including Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kayle McBride, Arike Ogunbowale and Ruth Riley.

“There’s something about her that makes you want to move a mountain for her. I believe it’s how much she cares about her players,” Diggins-Smith said.

The Irish have reached nine Final Four and have won 67 NCAA Tournament games under McGraw. Notre Dame’s string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances remains intact, per the NCAA’s ruling following the cancellation of this year’s NCAA Tournament.