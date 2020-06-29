Women's college basketball all-time DI scoring leaders

Kelsey Plum became Division I women's basketball's all-time leading scorer in 2017, breaking a 16-year-old record held by Missouri State's Jackie Stiles.

Plum, a certified bucket-getter at Washington, came into her Senior Day needing 54 points to pass Stiles's career mark of 3,393. The nation's leading scorer erupted for a career-high 57 points, shooting 19-for-28 from the field in addition to 13 free throws. Plum continued to add to her total until the Huskies' season ended in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA tournament — finishing with 3,527 points.

Thirteen players have passed the 3,000-point mark in Division I women's basketball. A year after Plum set the scoring record, Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell made a run at the top spot, finishing her career second all-time with 3,402 points.

If you look at the top 25 scorers overall, you'll notice the trend of when each player competed. Seven of the top 10 and 14 players overall played at least one season during the 2010s, including the two most recent additions to this list — Jess Kovatch of Saint Francis (PA) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson, who both graduated in 2019 with over 2,800 points each.

Here are the top 25 scorers in DI women's college basketball: