Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | June 29, 2020

Women's college basketball all-time DI scoring leaders

Kelsey Plum became Division I women's basketball's all-time leading scorer in 2017, breaking a 16-year-old record held by Missouri State's Jackie Stiles.

Plum, a certified bucket-getter at Washington, came into her Senior Day needing 54 points to pass Stiles's career mark of 3,393. The nation's leading scorer erupted for a career-high 57 points, shooting 19-for-28 from the field in addition to 13 free throws. Plum continued to add to her total until the Huskies' season ended in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA tournament — finishing with 3,527 points.

Thirteen players have passed the 3,000-point mark in Division I women's basketball. A year after Plum set the scoring record, Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell made a run at the top spot, finishing her career second all-time with 3,402 points.

If you look at the top 25 scorers overall, you'll notice the trend of when each player competed. Seven of the top 10 and 14 players overall played at least one season during the 2010s, including the two most recent additions to this list — Jess Kovatch of Saint Francis (PA) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson, who both graduated in 2019 with over 2,800 points each. 

Here are the top 25 scorers in DI women's college basketball:

Player Team Last Season Games Played Points
Kelsey Plum Washington 2017 139 3,527
Kelsey Mitchell Ohio St. 2018 139 3,402
Jackie Stiles Missouri State 2001 129 3,393
Brittney Griner Baylor 2013 148 3,283
Patricia Hoskins Mississippi Valley State 1989 110 3,122
Lorri Bauman Drake 1984 120 3,115
Jerica Coley FIU 2014 131 3,107
Rachel Banham Minnesota 2016 144 3,093
Elena Delle Donne Delaware 2013 114 3,039
Maya Moore UConn 2011 154 3,036
Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee 1999 148 3,025
Cheryl Miller Southern California 1986 128 3,018
Cindy Blodgett Maine 1998 118 3,005
LaToya Thomas Mississippi State 2003 125 2,981
Valorie Whiteside Appalachian State 1988 116 2,944
Kelly Mazzante Penn State 2004 133 2,919
Joyce Walker LSU 1984 117 2,906
Jess Kovatch Saint Francis (PA) 2019 130 2,874
Kevi Luper Oral Roberts 2013 126 2,867
Alysha Clark Belmont/Middle Tenn. 2010 123 2,865
Heather Butler UT Martin 2014 129 2,865
Sandra Hodge New Orleans 1984 107 2,860
Andrea Riley Oklahoma State 2010 131 2,835
Jantel Lavender Ohio State 2011 136 2,818
Megan Gustafson Iowa 2019 135 2,804

