Trending:

NEW

Schedule changes, coronavirus updates for all sports

Colleges with the most players on 2020 WNBA rosters

Top highlights from 2020 MLB stars
basketball-women-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | July 24, 2020

Colleges, conferences with the most players on 2020 WNBA rosters

Sabrina Ionescu 2019 NCAA tournament highlights

Reaching the WNBA is no easy task. Each of its 12 franchises carry a dozen players at most, meaning a maximum of 144 roster spots are available across across the entire league.

There is a clear trend among the players who made 2020 WNBA rosters — they played college basketball. An astounding 135 out of 144 players competed in Division I women's college basketball.

BUCKET GETTERS: These are the top 25 scorers in DI women's basketball

But which schools have the most representation around the league? To figure that out, a trophy case wouldn't be a bad place to start your search. You would find names like South Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland, schools that have all cut down the nets in the past 15 seasons. However, no programs have more players in the WNBA than UConn and Notre Dame.

The Huskies have 16 former players scattered throughout the league this year, including three former No. 1 overall picks. Seasoned veterans Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) are in pursuit of another WNBA championship while reigning Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) will try to build off of a strong start to her career.

Notre Dame is the only other program in 2020 with more than six active WNBA players with nine. Natalie Achonwa (Indiana Fever) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) are among the the more seasoned Fighting Irish. No WNBA draft picks came out of South Bend in 2020, but 2019 first-round picks Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) and Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury) are all looking to make an impact at the professional level.

ALL-TIME LINEUPS: UConn starting 5 | Notre Dame starting 5

Of the 54 schools with representation in the WNBA, only six others — Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee (6 each) and Baylor (5)  — have five or more players in the league. Seven of the eight teams with five or more players competed in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, or SEC in 2019. Those conferences account for 80 percent of all college players currently on WNBA rosters. UConn is the exception, playing in the American Athletic Conference from 2014-19 before rejoining the Big East.

CONFERENCE PLAYERS
ACC 29
SEC 21
Pac-12 20
Big Ten 17
American 16
Big East 11
Big 12 10
C-USA 3
Ivy 2
A-10 1
Big South 1
Colonial 1
MAAC 1
Mountain West 1
West Coast 1

Here’s the full ranking of every NCAA school with players on 2020 WNBA rosters.

SCHOOL PLAYERS
UConn 16
Notre Dame 9
Tennessee 6
South Carolina 6
Rutgers 6
Maryland 6
Duke 6
Baylor 5
Louisville 4
UCLA 3
Stanford 3
Oregon 3
Ohio State 3
Miami (Fla.) 3
LSU 3
California 3
Washington 2
Utah 2
Texas A&M 2
Texas 2
Temple 2
Syracuse 2
Princeton 2
Oregon State 2
Mississippi State 2
Minnesota 2
Middle Tennessee 2
Iowa 2
North Carolina 1
Wake Forest 1
Virginia 1
UTEP 1
Texas Tech 1
Southern California 1
South Florida 1
Rider 1
Penn State 1
Oklahoma 1
Northwestern 1
NC State 1
Missouri 1
Michigan State 1
Marquette 1
Liberty 1
Iowa State 1
Gonzaga 1
Georgetown 1
Florida State 1
DePaul 1
Delaware 1
Creighton 1
Boston College 1
Auburn 1
Arizona State 1

Other states that would be perfect for their own Crossroads Classic

The Crossroads Classic is an annual men's basketball event between Butler, Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue, and it's one that followed successfully in other states.
READ MORE

College football's 9 winningest teams

Here are the nine winningest college football programs in the history of the sport.
READ MORE

College football teams with the most Heisman Trophy winners

These are the colleges with the most Heisman Trophy winners from 1935 to today. The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners