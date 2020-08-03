2021 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show is set for Monday, March 15. The bracket will be revealed on that day, which will include all 64 teams playing for a national title. Find the full schedule below.

Here's how teams make the bracket each year:

What will be different about the selection process?

2021 will be the first year since 1983 that the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be used in the selection process. Instead, the NCAA announced on May 4, 2020 that the this metric will be replaced by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), which is believed to be a better indicator of a team's strength.

How are the teams selected for the bracket?

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 64 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids.

32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. Each automatic qualifier punches their ticket by winning their Division I conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance.

The remaining 32 teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but impressed the committee enough to earn a trip to the Big Dance. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday.

How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid?

Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not.

What is the selection committee?

The 10-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament.

What happens once the teams are selected?

The final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16.

The No.1 seed will go up against the No.16 seed. Next, the No.2 seed will go against the No.15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket, unless it's a Cinderella story.

How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament:

NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

How can you participate in March Madness?

Fill out our official printable bracket here.

2021 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The selection show will be on Monday, March 15th at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The complete schedule is shown below.

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Regionals will be played from March 26-29. Specific dates for each regional are TBD.

ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A First Round (Round of 64) Friday, March 19 Saturday, March 20 Campus Sites Campus sites Second Round (Round of 32) Sunday, March 21 Campus sites Campus sites Albany Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Albany, New York Times Union Center Austin Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Cedar Park, Texas H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cincinnati Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Cincinnati, Ohio Cintas Center Spokane Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Spokane, Washington Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Women's Final Four National Championship Friday, April 2 Sunday, April 4 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome



