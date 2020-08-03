Trending:

Latest

COVID-19 news, schedule changes

📆 Full details on Pac-12, SEC, ACC 2020 football plans

🏒 Colleges with most players in the 2020 NHL Playoffs
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | August 3, 2020

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show: Date, time, TV channel

UConn women's basketball dynasty

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show is set for Monday, March 15. The bracket will be revealed on that day, which will include all 64 teams playing for a national title. Find the full schedule below.

Here's how teams make the bracket each year: 

2021 TOURNAMENT INFO: 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

What will be different about the selection process? 

2021 will be the first year since 1983 that the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be used in the selection process. Instead, the NCAA announced on May 4, 2020 that the this metric will be replaced by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), which is believed to be a better indicator of a team's strength. 

How are the teams selected for the bracket? 

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 64 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids. 

32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. Each automatic qualifier punches their ticket by winning their Division I conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance. 

The remaining 32 teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but impressed the committee enough to earn a trip to the Big Dance. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday. 

How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid?

Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not.

What is the selection committee? 

The 10-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. 

What happens once the teams are selected? 

The final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16. 

The No.1 seed will go up against the No.16 seed. Next, the No.2 seed will go against the No.15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket, unless it's a Cinderella story. 

How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament:

NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN2 and ESPNU. 

How can you participate in March Madness? 

Fill out our official printable bracket here

TITLE COUNT: The 7 schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships

2021 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The selection show will be on Monday, March 15th at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The complete schedule is shown below.

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Regionals will be played from March 26-29. Specific dates for each regional are TBD.

ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE
Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A
First Round (Round of 64)

Friday, March 19

Saturday, March 20

 Campus Sites Campus sites
Second Round (Round of 32) Sunday, March 21 Campus sites Campus sites
Albany Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Albany, New York Times Union Center
Austin Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Cedar Park, Texas H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Cincinnati Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Cincinnati, Ohio Cintas Center
Spokane Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD Spokane, Washington Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Women's Final Four

National Championship

Friday, April 2

Sunday, April 4

 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome


NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

 
YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Not held due to COVID      
2019 Baylor 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 UConn 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 UConn 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 UConn 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 UConn 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Col.
2011 Texas A&M 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 UConn 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 UConn 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 UConn 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 UConn 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 UConn 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 UConn 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 UConn 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.
 

How the AP preseason poll predicts success in women's basketball regular season

The AP poll has been ranking women's college basketball teams since 1994. But is it actually a good predictor of regular season success?
READ MORE

7 schools with the most women's basketball national championships

UConn has more DI women's college basketball titles than any other program. Here's a look at the seven women’s basketball teams that have won two or more national championships.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Here is the complete 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament schedule, including the selection show and all games on the way to the Women's Final Four and the championship game in San Antonio, Texas.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners