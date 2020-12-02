This is the first DII women's basketball all-stats team of the 2020-21 season

It's been another exciting week of DII basketball, which means it's now time to bring back our all-stats team of the week.

Like the starting five, this will be a bi-weekly team crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team results and records. So with that, let's unveil the first DII women's basketball starting five of the 2020-21 season.

Note: All games played through Monday, Nov. 30, were taken into account.

G — Ashley Steffeck, Colorado School of Mines

How often do you see a double-double consisting of points and steals? Well that's exactly what Steffeck did in the Orediggers' season debut. Her 15 points led Mines offensively while her 10 steals set the tone defensively. The Orediggers forced 33 turnovers and Steffeck nearly accounted for a third of them and she currently leads DII in steals per game.

G — Paige Robinson, Drury

Robinson's been a consistent source of offense during her first two years at Drury. But she's found that next gear when it comes to scoring the ball and now averages 27.5 points per game. She tipped off her junior year with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double against Missouri-St.Louis. She followed that with a career-high 37 points as she buried six 3-pointers, hit seven free throws and finished 12-of-19 shooting against Lindenwood.

F — Kiara Bradley, William Jewell

Bradley's been dominant offensively early in the new season, averaging 25.5 points per game with two early double-doubles. She went for 28 points and 11 rebounds in the Cardinals' opening-night win over UIndy. Bradley pulled down another 11 boards and scored 23 more points against Southern Indiana. She ranks third in field-goal percentage among forwards who have played two or more games and have taken a minimum of 20 shots. Bradley's shooting a touch under 59 percent, including a 46.7 percent clip from deep.

F — Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

Sutton leads all of DII basketball after two weeks with three double-doubles. The senior forward has the Pioneers off to a 3-0 start with averages of 14 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Her activity on the glass has been noticeably similar on both ends of the floor as she leads the Division with 16 offensive rebounds. Sutton's also been tasked with a heavy workload early as she's played 39 minutes in each of Tusculum's first three games.

F — Kelsey Johnson, Central Oklahoma

You can't not include the leading scorer in DII women's basketball here. Central Oklahoma last played Nov. 21, but that doesn't mean we forgot what Johnson did on opening weekend. The senior forward averaged 28 points per game in wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State while posting two double-doubles. She pulled down 11 rebounds on opening night and added 13 more a few days later. Johnson's also shooting 59 percent from the floor, the second-best clip among forwards who have played multiple games.