Women's college basketball: NC State is named NCAA.com's Team of the Week

The undefeated NC State Wolfpack jumped up four spots and moved up to fourth nationally in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a week that saw the Wolfpack knock off the nation's top-ranked team in South Carolina and then win by 52 points over Coastal Carolina in earning the NCAA.com Team of the Week honors.

In an early season statement game, NC State went into South Carolina and won 54-46 on Dec. 3, handing the top-ranked Gamecocks their first home loss since the end of the 2018-19 regular season and snapping what was previously a 29-game overall winning streak for South Carolina. Senior forward Kayla Jones (16 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles in leading the way for NC State.

The victory marked the Wolfpack's first over a top-ranked team since March 3, 2007 when it defeated No. 1 Duke in the ACC Tournament. It was also just the third win over a top-ranked team in a total of 20 tries in program history.

The Wolfpack then followed up with a dominant home victory over the Chanticleers during which it outscored Coastal Carolina 64-10 in the second and third quarters. NC State had six players score in double figures in the 98-46 win on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack shot 49.3 percent (37-of-75) as a team, with all 11 players who saw court time tallying points, led by guard Raina Perez (17 points, 5-of-8 shooting), with Dontavia Waggoner, Camille Hobby and Jones each adding 12 points.

The No. 4 national ranking for NC State tied its season high from the 2019-20 campaign when it was also ranked No. 4 the week of Feb. 10. That was the program's best ranking since Jan. 10, 2000 when the Wolfpack was ranked third to cap off six-straight weeks spent in the national top five.

NC State (4-0) next plays host to Elon on Wednesday evening before jumping into conference play this coming weekend at Boston College on Dec. 13.