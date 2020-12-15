Here is the latest DII women's basketball all-stats team for the 2020-21 season

Can you believe it's been two weeks already? The good news is that it's time for another DII women's basketball all-stats team.

In case you need a refresher, the team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. So with that, let's reveal the latest DII women's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Monday, Dec. 14, were taken into account.

G — De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

You don't have to scroll very far to find Marshall's name when searching for statistical leaders in DII. In fact, you don't have to scroll at all for a few different categories. The Lions' senior guard currently ranks first in scoring and second in rebounding for the Division. Marshall averages 31.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and shoots 59 percent from the floor. With a pair of 30-point games and a heavy workload (38 minutes per game), get used to reading Marshall's name.

G — Amy Baum, Hawaii Pacific

If Baum's first game of the year is any indication of how this season is going to go, I suggest you tune in to the Sharks regularly. Baum poured in 28 points, dished nine assists and had five steals in a win over Division I Hawaii. She stretched the defense with a pair of 3-pointers and was difficult to contain as she got to the free-throw line 10 times. The junior guard also played every minute of the Sharks' opener.

F — Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

Sutton leads all of DII basketball after a month with four double-doubles. The Pioneers haven't lost yet as their senior forward continues to control the glass on both ends. Sutton averages 12.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, collecting close to half of her boards on the offensive end. She's got double-digit rebounds in all six of six games while logging more than 33 minutes in each of those contests.

F — Sydney Mills, Hillsdale

There might not be a player in DII women's basketball to rebound the ball better than Sydney Mills this season. Through three games, she's pulled down 52 boards. Yes, you did read that right. She's averaging 17.3 rebounds per game. Mills is on this list for being a pure rebounder while she looks to figure out her offensive game. When that happens, don't be surprised if she were to finish as one the leaders in DII for double-doubles.

C — Meg Crawford, UVa-Wise

Through the first month of the season, Crawford has been one of the stronger two-way players in DII basketball. Offensively, she's averaging 16 points per game as UVa-Wise won two of its first three games. She's been even more effective on the defensive end, in particular as a rim protector. Crawford has swatted at least three in every game she's played and leads DII with 3.7 blocks per game. The scary part? She hasn't played more than 20 minutes in a game yet.