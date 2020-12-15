Kansas State is the NCAA.com women's basketball team of the week

Kansas State (5-2) picked up three wins this past week and none was bigger than an upset over then-No. 22 South Dakota State, 62-53, on Dec. 10.

The win against the Jackrabbits marked the Wildcats' first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 15 Texas in February of the 2019-20 season.

Kansas State led the entire game against South Dakota State. Ayoka Lee led the charge, nearly notching a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke combined for 22 points. The Wildcats had 18 assists and this was the first time this season three Wildcats scored in double digits.

"Obviously a good bounce back game for us," Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. "South Dakota State is a heck of a team. I thought our group came out ready right away and had good prep ... Certainly getting (Ayoka) Lee back and (Jada) Moore back were obviously good things for us."

40 minutes of fight



Kansas State shot 43.4 percent from the floor and held South Dakota State to 38.9 percent. The Wildcats out-rebounded the Jackrabbits, 45-29, and scored 30 points in the paint. Kansas State also capitalized on second-chance points with 14 inside, while limiting South Dakota State to four.

In the same week, Kansas State defeated Omaha, 66-59, on Dec. 12 with Lee knocking down 21 points. Following that, Lee also recorded a double-double with 31 points and 14 rebounds in a win against Kansas City in their last time out, 74-54, on Monday.

The Wildcats will tip off Big 12 play against Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.