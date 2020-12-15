Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in Division I women's basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when her Cardinal defeated Pacific 104-61. VanDerveer surpassed the late Pat Summit for most all-time victories with win No. 1,099.
More women's basketball history: The winningest teams in Division I history
VanDerveer has had 10 seasons of at least 31 wins in the past 15 years. Here are all 76 coaches who join her with more than 500 wins in their careers headed into the 2020-21 season:
(All records taken from the NCAA's official records, which can be found here.)
* = Active as of 2020-2021 season
|Rank
|Coach
|Seasons
|Wins
|Losses
|WL %
|School(s)
|1
|Tara VanDerveer*
|42
|1,099
|253
|0.813
|Stanford (1996-97 - 2019-20); Stanford (1985-86 - 1994-95); Ohio St. (1980-81 - 1984-85); Idaho (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|2
|Pat Summit
|38
|1,098
|208
|0.841
|Tennessee (1974-75 - 2011-12)
|3
|Geno Auriemma*
|36
|1,093
|142
|0.885
|UConn (1985-86 - 2019-20)
|4
|Barbara Stevens
|43
|1,058
|291
|0.784
|Bentley (1986-87 - 2019-20); Massachusetts (1983-84 - 1985-86); Clark (MA) (1977-78 - 1982-83)
|5
|C. Vivian Stringer
|48
|1,041
|421
|0.712
|Rutgers (1995-96 - 2019-20); Iowa (1983-84 - 1994-95); Cheyneyxx (1971-72 - 1982-83)
|6
|Sylvia Hatchell
|44
|1,023
|405
|0.716
|North Carolina (1986-87 - 2018-19); Francis Marion (1975-76 - 1985-86)
|7
|Muffet McGraw
|38
|936
|293
|0.762
|Notre Dame (1987-88 - 2019-20); Lehigh (1982-83 - 1986-87)
|8
|Jim Foster
|40
|903
|347
|0.722
|Chattanooga (2013-14 - 2017-18); Ohio St. (2002-03 - 2012-13); Vanderbilt (1991-92 - 2001-02); Saint Joseph's (1978-79 - 1990-91)
|9
|Jody Conradt
|38
|900
|309
|0.744
|UT Arlington (1973-74 - 1975-76); Texas (1976-77 - 2006-07); Sam Houston St. (1969-70 - 1972-73)
|10
|Robin Selvig
|38
|865
|286
|0.752
|Montana (1978-79 - 2015-16)
|11
|Andy Landers
|36
|862
|299
|0.742
|Georgia (1979-80 - 2014-15)
|12
|Gary Blair*
|36
|819
|330
|0.712
|Texas A&M (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas (1993-94 - 2002-03); SFA (1985-86 - 1992-93)
|13
|Joe Foley*
|34
|804
|276
|0.744
|Little Rock (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas Tech (1987-88 - 2002-03)
|14
|Harry Perretta
|42
|783
|489
|0.616
|Villanova (1978-79 - 2019-20)
|15
|Lisa Bluder*
|37
|779
|366
|0.68
|Iowa (2000-01 - 2019-20); Drake (1990-91 - 1999-00); St. Ambrose (1984-85 - 1989-90)
|16
|Nancy Fahey*
|34
|769
|193
|0.801
|Illinois (2017-18 - 2019-20); WashU (1986-87 - 2016-17)
|17
|Debbie Ryan
|34
|739
|324
|0.695
|Virginia (1977-78 - 2010-11)
|18
|Kay Yow
|38
|737
|344
|0.682
|NC State (1975-76 - 2008-09); Elon (1971-72 - 1974-75)
|19
|Kevin Borseth*
|33
|733
|292
|0.715
|Green Bay (2012-13 - 2019-20); Michigan (2007-08 - 2011-12); Green Bay (1998-99 - 2006-07); Michigan Tech (1987-88 - 1997-98)
|20
|Wes Moore*
|32
|732
|231
|0.760
|NC State (2013-14 - 2019-20); Chattanooga (1998-99 - 2012-13); Francis Marion (1995-96 - 1997-98); Maryville (TN) (1987-88 - 1992-93)
|21
|Doug Bruno*
|34
|716
|347
|0.674
|DePaul (1988-89 - 2019-20); DePaul (1976-77 - 1977-78)
|22
|Sue Gunter
|34
|708
|308
|0.697
|SFA (1968-69 - 1979-80); LSU (1982-83 - 2003-04)
|23
|Cindy Russo
|38
|707
|408
|0.634
|FIU (1980-81 - 2014-15); Lamar University (1978-79 - 1979-80); FIU (1977-78 - 1977-78)
|24
|Joan Bonvicini
|36
|701
|421
|0.625
|Seattle U (2009-10 - 2015-16); Arizona (1991-92 - 2007-08); Long Beach St. (1979-80 - 1990-91)
|25
|Rene Portland
|31
|693
|265
|0.723
|Saint Joseph's (1976-77 - 1977-78); Penn St. (1980-81 - 2006-07); Colorado (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|26
|Gordy Presnell*
|33
|694
|308
|0.692
|Boise St. (2005-06 - 2019-20); Seattle Pacific (1987-88 - 2004-05)
|27
|Joe McKeown*
|36
|692
|347
|0.666
|Northwestern (2008-09 - 2019-20); George Washington (1989-90 - 2007-08); New Mexico St. (1986-87 - 1988-89)
|28
|Bill Fennelly*
|34
|692
|329
|0.679
|Iowa St. (1995-96 - 2019-20); Toledo (1988-89 - 1994-95)
|29
|Theresa Grentz
|35
|681
|362
|0.653
|Lafayette (2015-16 - 2016-17); Illinois (1995-96 - 2006-07); Rutgers (1976-77 - 1994-95); Saint Joseph's (1974-75 - 1975-76)
|30
|Royce Chadwick*
|37
|683
|431
|0.613
|A&M-Corpus Christi (2012-13 - 2019-20); Marshall (2001-02 - 2011-12); SFA (1994-95 - 2000-01); Sam Houston St. (1986-87 - 1988-89); Okla. Panhandle (1984-85 - 1985-86)
|31
|Amy Ruley
|29
|671
|198
|0.772
|North Dakota St. (1979-80 - 2007-08)
|32
|Stephanie Gaitley*
|35
|655
|377
|0.635
|Fordham (2011-12 - 2019-20); Monmouth (2008-09 - 2010-11); LIU (2002-03 - 2007-08); Saint Joseph's (1991-92 - 2000-01); Richmond (1985-86 - 1990-91)
|33
|Lisa Stone*
|35
|646
|352
|0.647
|Saint Louis (2012-13 - 2019-20); Wisconsin (2003-04 - 2010-11); Drake (2000-01 - 2002-03); Wis.-Eau Claire (1988-89 - 1999-00); Cornell College (1985-86 - 1987-88)
|34
|Bob Schneider
|28
|634
|201
|0.759
|West Tex. A&M (1981-82 - 2005-06); Texas Woman's (1978-79 - 1980-81)
|T-35
|Joanne P. McCallie
|28
|628
|243
|0.721
|Duke (2007-08 - 2019-20); Michigan St. (2000-01 - 2006-07); Maine (1992-93 - 1999-00)
|T-35
|Gene Roebuck
|25
|628
|145
|0.812
|North Dakota St. (1987-88 - 2011-12)
|37
|Bill Gibbons Jr.
|35
|620
|414
|0.6
|Holy Cross (1985-86 - 2019-20)
|38
|Kathleen Delaney-Smith*
|39
|617
|420
|0.594
|Harvard (1982-83 - 2019-20)
|T-39
|Sharon Fanning-Otis
|36
|608
|460
|0.569
|Mississippi St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); Kentucky (1987-88 - 1994-95); Chattanooga (1976-77 - 1986-87)
|T-39
|Wendy Larry
|27
|608
|234
|0.722
|Va. Wesleyan (1977-78 - 1977-78); Old Dominion (1987-88 - 2010-11); Arizona (1985-86 - 1986-87)
|T-41
|Joe Ciampi
|27
|607
|213
|0.74
|Auburn (1979-80 - 2003-04); Army West Point (1977-78 - 1978-79)
|T-41
|Mike Granelli
|32
|607
|249
|0.709
|Saint Peter's (1972-73 - 2003-04)
|43
|Mike McLaughlin*
|26
|606
|184
|0.767
|Penn (2009-10 - 2019-20); Holy Family (1995-96 - 2008-09)
|44
|Lynne Agee
|33
|602
|334
|0.643
|UNC Greensboro (1981-82 - 2010-11); Roanoke (1978-79 - 1980-81)
|45
|Kim Mulkey*
|21
|603
|101
|0.857
|Baylor (2000-01 - 2019-20)
|46
|Lisa Stockton*
|30
|588
|319
|0.648
|Tulane (1994-95 - 2019-20); Greensboro (1987-88 - 1989-90)
|47
|Kelly Graves*
|24
|587
|256
|0.696
|Oregon (2014-15, 2019-20); Gonzaga (2000-01, 2013-14); Saint Mary's (CA) (1997-98, 1999-00)
|48
|Frank Bennett
|32
|583
|438
|0.571
|Lipscomb (1980-81 - 2011-12)
|49
|Elaine Elliott
|27
|582
|234
|0.713
|Utah (1983-84 - 2009-10)
|50
|Bob Spencer
|27
|578
|271
|0.681
|William Penn (1973-74 - 1980-81); Parsons (1970-71 - 1972-73); John F. Kennedy (1966-67 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1981-82 - 1992-93)
|51
|Leon Barmore
|20
|576
|87
|0.869
|Louisiana Tech (1982-83 - 2001-02)
|52
|Dianne Nolan
|38
|575
|509
|0.53
|Lafayette (2010-11 - 2014-15); Fairfield (1979-80 - 2006-07); St. Francis Brooklyn (1974-75 - 1978-79)
|53
|Marsha Sharp
|24
|571
|189
|0.751
|Texas Tech (1982-83 - 2005-06)
|54
|Jerry Finkbeiner
|31
|570
|366
|0.609
|Utah St. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Oral Roberts (1996-97 - 2011-12); Southern Nazarene (1990-91 - 1995-96); Northwest Nazarene (1985-86 - 1985-86)
|55
|Jeff Mittie*
|29
|574
|316
|0.645
|Kansas St. (2014-15 - 2019-20); TCU (1999-00 - 2013-14); Arkansas St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Missouri Western (1992-93 - 1994-95)
|56
|Chris Gobrecht*
|41
|567
|595
|0.49
|Air Force (2015-16 - 2019-20); Yale (2005-06 - 2014-15); Southern California (1997-98 - 2003-04); Florida St. (1996-97 - 1996-97); Washington (1985-86 - 1995-96); Cal St. Fullerton (1979-80 - 1984-85)
|57
|Marian Washington
|31
|560
|363
|0.607
|Kansas (1973-74 - 2003-04)
|58
|Sandra Rushing*
|32
|558
|356
|0.614
|Central Ark. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Delta St. (2002-03 - 2011-12); Henderson St. (2001-02 - 2001-02); UTEP (1990-91 - 2000-01); Millsaps (1989-90 - 1989-90)
|59
|Ferne Labati
|33
|556
|399
|0.582
|TCNJ (1979-80 - 1983-84); Seton Hill (2006-07 - 2012-13); Miami (FL) (1988-89 - 2004-05); Fairleigh Dickinson (1984-85 - 1987-88)
|60
|Karl Smesko*
|22
|558
|124
|0.82
|FGCU (2002-03 - 2019-20); Purdue Fort Wayne (1999-00 - 2000-01); Walsh (1997-98 - 1997-98)
|61
|Wanda Watkins
|35
|549
|443
|0.553
|Campbell (1981-82 - 2015-16)
|62
|Larry Inman
|33
|545
|397
|0.579
|Tennessee St. (2012-13 - 2016-17); Eastern Ky. (1988-89 - 2007-08); Middle Tenn. (1978-79 - 1985-86)
|63
|Tony Cross
|26
|544
|255
|0.681
|Belmont (1984-85 - 2009-10)
|64
|Brenda Frese*
|22
|546
|159
|0.775
|Maryland (2002-03 - 2019-20); Minnesota (2001-02 - 2001-02); Ball St. (1999-00 - 2000-01)
|65
|Nancy Wilson
|30
|542
|365
|0.598
|South Carolina (1984-85 - 1996-97); Col. of Charleston (1976-77 - 2011-12)
|66
|Carol Hammerle
|32
|536
|346
|0.608
|Northern Ill. (1998-99 - 2004-05); Green Bay (1973-74 - 1997-98)
|67
|Mark French
|29
|535
|318
|0.627
|UC Santa Barbara (1987-88 - 2007-08); Pacific (1979-80 - 1982-83); Idaho St. (1983-84 - 1986-87)
|68
|Van Chancellor
|23
|529
|194
|0.732
|LSU (2007-08 - 2010-11); Ole Miss (1978-79 - 1996-97)
|69
|James Sweat
|26
|529
|261
|0.67
|Norfolk St. (1988-89 - 2006-07); Hampton (1981-82 - 1987-88)
|70
|Patricia Cage-Bibbs
|29
|521
|337
|0.607
|N.C. A&T (2005-06 - 2011-12); Hampton (1997-98 - 2003-04); Grambling (1984-85 - 2013-14)
|71
|Brenda Paul
|35
|517
|480
|0.519
|Young Harris (2010-11 - 2014-15); Elon (1994-95 - 2007-08); Georgia St. (1989-90 - 1993-94); Mississippi St. (1985-86 - 1988-89); Berry (1980-81 - 1984-85); Tenn. Wesleyan (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|72
|Robin Pingeton*
|26
|516
|298
|0.633
|Missouri (2010-11 - 2019-20); Illinois St. (2003-04 - 2009-10); St. Ambrose (1992-93 - 1999-00)
|73
|Jane Albright
|33
|512
|477
|0.518
|Nevada (2008-09 - 2016-17); Wichita St. (2003-04 - 2007-08); Wisconsin (1994-95 - 2002-03); Northern Ill. (1984-85 - 1993-94)
|74
|Ceal Barry
|26
|510
|284
|0.642
|Colorado (1983-84 - 2004-05); Cincinnati (1979-80 - 1982-83)
|75
|Gary Van Atta
|29
|508
|352
|0.591
|Montevallo (2016-17 - 2019-20); Trevecca Nazarene (2005-06 - 2015-16); UT Martin (1996-97 - 2003-04); Montevallo (1989-90 - 1995-96)
|76
|Colby Tilley
|26
|507
|282
|0.643
|Kennesaw St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); AUM (1986-87 - 1994-95)
Men's basketball: The winningest coaches in DI men's basketball history