Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in Division I women's basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when her Cardinal defeated Pacific 104-61. VanDerveer surpassed the late Pat Summit for most all-time victories with win No. 1,099.

VanDerveer has had 10 seasons of at least 31 wins in the past 15 years. Here are all 76 coaches who join her with more than 500 wins in their careers headed into the 2020-21 season:

(All records taken from the NCAA's official records, which can be found here.)

* = Active as of 2020-2021 season

Rank Coach Seasons Wins Losses WL % School(s) 1 Tara VanDerveer* 42 1,099 253 0.813 Stanford (1996-97 - 2019-20); Stanford (1985-86 - 1994-95); Ohio St. (1980-81 - 1984-85); Idaho (1978-79 - 1979-80) 2 Pat Summit 38 1,098 208 0.841 Tennessee (1974-75 - 2011-12) 3 Geno Auriemma* 36 1,093 142 0.885 UConn (1985-86 - 2019-20) 4 Barbara Stevens 43 1,058 291 0.784 Bentley (1986-87 - 2019-20); Massachusetts (1983-84 - 1985-86); Clark (MA) (1977-78 - 1982-83) 5 C. Vivian Stringer 48 1,041 421 0.712 Rutgers (1995-96 - 2019-20); Iowa (1983-84 - 1994-95); Cheyneyxx (1971-72 - 1982-83) 6 Sylvia Hatchell 44 1,023 405 0.716 North Carolina (1986-87 - 2018-19); Francis Marion (1975-76 - 1985-86) 7 Muffet McGraw 38 936 293 0.762 Notre Dame (1987-88 - 2019-20); Lehigh (1982-83 - 1986-87) 8 Jim Foster 40 903 347 0.722 Chattanooga (2013-14 - 2017-18); Ohio St. (2002-03 - 2012-13); Vanderbilt (1991-92 - 2001-02); Saint Joseph's (1978-79 - 1990-91) 9 Jody Conradt 38 900 309 0.744 UT Arlington (1973-74 - 1975-76); Texas (1976-77 - 2006-07); Sam Houston St. (1969-70 - 1972-73) 10 Robin Selvig 38 865 286 0.752 Montana (1978-79 - 2015-16) 11 Andy Landers 36 862 299 0.742 Georgia (1979-80 - 2014-15) 12 Gary Blair* 36 819 330 0.712 Texas A&M (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas (1993-94 - 2002-03); SFA (1985-86 - 1992-93) 13 Joe Foley* 34 804 276 0.744 Little Rock (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas Tech (1987-88 - 2002-03) 14 Harry Perretta 42 783 489 0.616 Villanova (1978-79 - 2019-20) 15 Lisa Bluder* 37 779 366 0.68 Iowa (2000-01 - 2019-20); Drake (1990-91 - 1999-00); St. Ambrose (1984-85 - 1989-90) 16 Nancy Fahey* 34 769 193 0.801 Illinois (2017-18 - 2019-20); WashU (1986-87 - 2016-17) 17 Debbie Ryan 34 739 324 0.695 Virginia (1977-78 - 2010-11) 18 Kay Yow 38 737 344 0.682 NC State (1975-76 - 2008-09); Elon (1971-72 - 1974-75) 19 Kevin Borseth* 33 733 292 0.715 Green Bay (2012-13 - 2019-20); Michigan (2007-08 - 2011-12); Green Bay (1998-99 - 2006-07); Michigan Tech (1987-88 - 1997-98) 20 Wes Moore* 32 732 231 0.760 NC State (2013-14 - 2019-20); Chattanooga (1998-99 - 2012-13); Francis Marion (1995-96 - 1997-98); Maryville (TN) (1987-88 - 1992-93) 21 Doug Bruno* 34 716 347 0.674 DePaul (1988-89 - 2019-20); DePaul (1976-77 - 1977-78) 22 Sue Gunter 34 708 308 0.697 SFA (1968-69 - 1979-80); LSU (1982-83 - 2003-04) 23 Cindy Russo 38 707 408 0.634 FIU (1980-81 - 2014-15); Lamar University (1978-79 - 1979-80); FIU (1977-78 - 1977-78) 24 Joan Bonvicini 36 701 421 0.625 Seattle U (2009-10 - 2015-16); Arizona (1991-92 - 2007-08); Long Beach St. (1979-80 - 1990-91) 25 Rene Portland 31 693 265 0.723 Saint Joseph's (1976-77 - 1977-78); Penn St. (1980-81 - 2006-07); Colorado (1978-79 - 1979-80) 26 Gordy Presnell* 33 694 308 0.692 Boise St. (2005-06 - 2019-20); Seattle Pacific (1987-88 - 2004-05) 27 Joe McKeown* 36 692 347 0.666 Northwestern (2008-09 - 2019-20); George Washington (1989-90 - 2007-08); New Mexico St. (1986-87 - 1988-89) 28 Bill Fennelly* 34 692 329 0.679 Iowa St. (1995-96 - 2019-20); Toledo (1988-89 - 1994-95) 29 Theresa Grentz 35 681 362 0.653 Lafayette (2015-16 - 2016-17); Illinois (1995-96 - 2006-07); Rutgers (1976-77 - 1994-95); Saint Joseph's (1974-75 - 1975-76) 30 Royce Chadwick* 37 683 431 0.613 A&M-Corpus Christi (2012-13 - 2019-20); Marshall (2001-02 - 2011-12); SFA (1994-95 - 2000-01); Sam Houston St. (1986-87 - 1988-89); Okla. Panhandle (1984-85 - 1985-86) 31 Amy Ruley 29 671 198 0.772 North Dakota St. (1979-80 - 2007-08) 32 Stephanie Gaitley* 35 655 377 0.635 Fordham (2011-12 - 2019-20); Monmouth (2008-09 - 2010-11); LIU (2002-03 - 2007-08); Saint Joseph's (1991-92 - 2000-01); Richmond (1985-86 - 1990-91) 33 Lisa Stone* 35 646 352 0.647 Saint Louis (2012-13 - 2019-20); Wisconsin (2003-04 - 2010-11); Drake (2000-01 - 2002-03); Wis.-Eau Claire (1988-89 - 1999-00); Cornell College (1985-86 - 1987-88) 34 Bob Schneider 28 634 201 0.759 West Tex. A&M (1981-82 - 2005-06); Texas Woman's (1978-79 - 1980-81) T-35 Joanne P. McCallie 28 628 243 0.721 Duke (2007-08 - 2019-20); Michigan St. (2000-01 - 2006-07); Maine (1992-93 - 1999-00) T-35 Gene Roebuck 25 628 145 0.812 North Dakota St. (1987-88 - 2011-12) 37 Bill Gibbons Jr. 35 620 414 0.6 Holy Cross (1985-86 - 2019-20) 38 Kathleen Delaney-Smith* 39 617 420 0.594 Harvard (1982-83 - 2019-20) T-39 Sharon Fanning-Otis 36 608 460 0.569 Mississippi St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); Kentucky (1987-88 - 1994-95); Chattanooga (1976-77 - 1986-87) T-39 Wendy Larry 27 608 234 0.722 Va. Wesleyan (1977-78 - 1977-78); Old Dominion (1987-88 - 2010-11); Arizona (1985-86 - 1986-87) T-41 Joe Ciampi 27 607 213 0.74 Auburn (1979-80 - 2003-04); Army West Point (1977-78 - 1978-79) T-41 Mike Granelli 32 607 249 0.709 Saint Peter's (1972-73 - 2003-04) 43 Mike McLaughlin* 26 606 184 0.767 Penn (2009-10 - 2019-20); Holy Family (1995-96 - 2008-09) 44 Lynne Agee 33 602 334 0.643 UNC Greensboro (1981-82 - 2010-11); Roanoke (1978-79 - 1980-81) 45 Kim Mulkey* 21 603 101 0.857 Baylor (2000-01 - 2019-20) 46 Lisa Stockton* 30 588 319 0.648 Tulane (1994-95 - 2019-20); Greensboro (1987-88 - 1989-90) 47 Kelly Graves* 24 587 256 0.696 Oregon (2014-15, 2019-20); Gonzaga (2000-01, 2013-14); Saint Mary's (CA) (1997-98, 1999-00) 48 Frank Bennett 32 583 438 0.571 Lipscomb (1980-81 - 2011-12) 49 Elaine Elliott 27 582 234 0.713 Utah (1983-84 - 2009-10) 50 Bob Spencer 27 578 271 0.681 William Penn (1973-74 - 1980-81); Parsons (1970-71 - 1972-73); John F. Kennedy (1966-67 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1981-82 - 1992-93) 51 Leon Barmore 20 576 87 0.869 Louisiana Tech (1982-83 - 2001-02) 52 Dianne Nolan 38 575 509 0.53 Lafayette (2010-11 - 2014-15); Fairfield (1979-80 - 2006-07); St. Francis Brooklyn (1974-75 - 1978-79) 53 Marsha Sharp 24 571 189 0.751 Texas Tech (1982-83 - 2005-06) 54 Jerry Finkbeiner 31 570 366 0.609 Utah St. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Oral Roberts (1996-97 - 2011-12); Southern Nazarene (1990-91 - 1995-96); Northwest Nazarene (1985-86 - 1985-86) 55 Jeff Mittie* 29 574 316 0.645 Kansas St. (2014-15 - 2019-20); TCU (1999-00 - 2013-14); Arkansas St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Missouri Western (1992-93 - 1994-95) 56 Chris Gobrecht* 41 567 595 0.49 Air Force (2015-16 - 2019-20); Yale (2005-06 - 2014-15); Southern California (1997-98 - 2003-04); Florida St. (1996-97 - 1996-97); Washington (1985-86 - 1995-96); Cal St. Fullerton (1979-80 - 1984-85) 57 Marian Washington 31 560 363 0.607 Kansas (1973-74 - 2003-04) 58 Sandra Rushing* 32 558 356 0.614 Central Ark. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Delta St. (2002-03 - 2011-12); Henderson St. (2001-02 - 2001-02); UTEP (1990-91 - 2000-01); Millsaps (1989-90 - 1989-90) 59 Ferne Labati 33 556 399 0.582 TCNJ (1979-80 - 1983-84); Seton Hill (2006-07 - 2012-13); Miami (FL) (1988-89 - 2004-05); Fairleigh Dickinson (1984-85 - 1987-88) 60 Karl Smesko* 22 558 124 0.82 FGCU (2002-03 - 2019-20); Purdue Fort Wayne (1999-00 - 2000-01); Walsh (1997-98 - 1997-98) 61 Wanda Watkins 35 549 443 0.553 Campbell (1981-82 - 2015-16) 62 Larry Inman 33 545 397 0.579 Tennessee St. (2012-13 - 2016-17); Eastern Ky. (1988-89 - 2007-08); Middle Tenn. (1978-79 - 1985-86) 63 Tony Cross 26 544 255 0.681 Belmont (1984-85 - 2009-10) 64 Brenda Frese* 22 546 159 0.775 Maryland (2002-03 - 2019-20); Minnesota (2001-02 - 2001-02); Ball St. (1999-00 - 2000-01) 65 Nancy Wilson 30 542 365 0.598 South Carolina (1984-85 - 1996-97); Col. of Charleston (1976-77 - 2011-12) 66 Carol Hammerle 32 536 346 0.608 Northern Ill. (1998-99 - 2004-05); Green Bay (1973-74 - 1997-98) 67 Mark French 29 535 318 0.627 UC Santa Barbara (1987-88 - 2007-08); Pacific (1979-80 - 1982-83); Idaho St. (1983-84 - 1986-87) 68 Van Chancellor 23 529 194 0.732 LSU (2007-08 - 2010-11); Ole Miss (1978-79 - 1996-97) 69 James Sweat 26 529 261 0.67 Norfolk St. (1988-89 - 2006-07); Hampton (1981-82 - 1987-88) 70 Patricia Cage-Bibbs 29 521 337 0.607 N.C. A&T (2005-06 - 2011-12); Hampton (1997-98 - 2003-04); Grambling (1984-85 - 2013-14) 71 Brenda Paul 35 517 480 0.519 Young Harris (2010-11 - 2014-15); Elon (1994-95 - 2007-08); Georgia St. (1989-90 - 1993-94); Mississippi St. (1985-86 - 1988-89); Berry (1980-81 - 1984-85); Tenn. Wesleyan (1978-79 - 1979-80) 72 Robin Pingeton* 26 516 298 0.633 Missouri (2010-11 - 2019-20); Illinois St. (2003-04 - 2009-10); St. Ambrose (1992-93 - 1999-00) 73 Jane Albright 33 512 477 0.518 Nevada (2008-09 - 2016-17); Wichita St. (2003-04 - 2007-08); Wisconsin (1994-95 - 2002-03); Northern Ill. (1984-85 - 1993-94) 74 Ceal Barry 26 510 284 0.642 Colorado (1983-84 - 2004-05); Cincinnati (1979-80 - 1982-83) 75 Gary Van Atta 29 508 352 0.591 Montevallo (2016-17 - 2019-20); Trevecca Nazarene (2005-06 - 2015-16); UT Martin (1996-97 - 2003-04); Montevallo (1989-90 - 1995-96) 76 Colby Tilley 26 507 282 0.643 Kennesaw St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); AUM (1986-87 - 1994-95)

