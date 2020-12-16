2 must-watch games in Week 4 of women's basketball

Many top 25 teams across the league hold undefeated records, but schedules are not getting easier with conference play underway.

Here are two games I'm looking forward to watching week:

NC State took down South Carolina earlier this season when the Gamecocks were the No. 1 team in the country.

Even though the Wolfpack are 6-0, they got a scare last week when unranked Boston College came in and gave the Wolfpack its first test in the ACC . Up until the fourth quarter, at least.

On Thursday, in-state foe Wake Forest will look to do the same. The Demon Deacons are 4-1 — which includes the upset over No. 21 Missouri State. Their lone loss was against Arkansas. The last time these two teams saw each other, NC State defeated Wake Forest last season, 59-45.

Wake Forest will look to lead scorer Ivana Raca who averages 19 points and eight rebounds, along with Gina Conti (17.4)

The Wolfpack has five players who average in double digits. They’re led by Elissa Cunane — who is coming off of back-to-back double-double performances against Elon and Boston College. She averages 15.3 points per game.

Kayla Jones also provides an offensive threat for NC State. She combined for 48 points with Cunane against Boston College. NC State hosts the ACC matchup.

Tune in to see if the Demon Deacons can give the Wolfpack their first loss of the season. This game is at 7 pm Eastern on ACC Network X on ESPN.

RANKINGS: Texas A&M breaks into NCAA Power 10

On Monday, we have a ranked showdown in the Pac 12 when No.1 Stanford battles No. 11 UCLA. Stanford will take on Southern California on Saturday and UCLA will battle Cal on Sunday before these two teams meet.

Now 5-0, the Cardinal going up against the ranked Bruins is likely Stanford’s first big challenge of the season. Stanford has breezed through its schedule so far, outscoring its opponents by a whopping 48.2 points per game.

It’s been an incredible comeback season for Stanford’s Haley Jones. She had a stand-out freshman year before a knee injury cut her freshman campaign short. Jones now leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounds averaging 19.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. She also leads in assists with 17 and finds crafty ways to create open looks for her teammates.

Following right behind her Cameron Brink, the No. 3 recruit in the nation, who has given the Cardinal a scary presence inside. The 6-foot-4 forward averages 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

This is UCLA's second game of the season against a ranked opponent. They lost to No. 7 Arizona, 68-65, on Dec. 4. That’s the Bruins' first and only loss of the season so far. All-American Michaela Onyenwere and Charisma Osborne have been a dangerous duo. They combined for 37 points together in the Bruins’ win in their last matchup against Southern California.