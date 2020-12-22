This is the latest DII women's basketball all-stats team for the 2020-21 season

Consider the game changed. From now on, you'll be seeing the DII basketball all-stats team weekly. Double the crazy stats for twice the excitement.

As always, here's a quick a refresher. The team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. Here is the latest DII women's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Monday, Dec. 21, were taken into account.

G — De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

Marshall's not going anywhere this week as she continues to lead DII women's basketball in scoring and rebounding. Here's your friendly reminder that she's 5-foot-7. The senior guard averages 29 points and 17 rebounds through Mars Hill's first three games. She's pulled down 18 boards in each of her past two games and hasn't been held below 24 points in a game yet. It's early, but there's been no defensive answer to Marshall.

G — Natalie Bartle, Colorado Mesa

Bartle's taken her offensive game to the next level this season and free-throw shooting has played a significant role in that. No DII player has got to the line more than Bartle, who has attempted 50 free throws in six games, converting those at an 80 percent clip. The redshirt sophomore scores 16.7 points per game and averages about eight attempts at the charity stripe. In the Mavericks' last game, Bartle made 10 of 15 free throws and finished with a career-high 32 points in a win over CSU-Pueblo.

F — Whitney Jacob, Regis (Co.)

Welcome to the 2020-21 all-stats team, Whitney Jacob. Regis' senior has been one of the top rebounders in the division, pulling down an average of 14.3 per game in the Rangers' first three contests. She's also scored at least 19 points in each of those games. Jacob is one of 10 players in DII with three or more double-doubles. If she keeps this up, Jacob could have a chance to top the DII leaderboard come March.

F — Kiara Bradley, William Jewell

Bradley is our second returner of the week. She made her all-stats debut earlier in the month but would not be kept away long. The senior averages 23 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Most recently, Bradley went for a season-high 30 points and 12 boards in a win over Missouri S&T, tying Tusculum's Maddie Sutton for the DII lead with her fourth double-double. Stick around folks, this is going to be an interesting race between some of the Division's premier rebounders.

F — Breanna Locke, Emmanuel (Ga.)

Our final spot this week goes to another all-stats newcomer in Locke. The senior was a matchup nightmare in the Lions' first two games, averaging 28.5 points on 56.8 percent shooting. Locke ranks second in scoring nationally behind Marshall (29.5). We won't see Emmanuel play again in 2020, but Locke should be on your radar as the calendar turns to 2021.