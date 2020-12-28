Here are 4 must-watch women's college basketball games in Week 6

Teams are back from the holiday break — which means conference play is about to heat up. This includes a top-10 matchup in the Pac-12 when undefeated and No.1 Stanford takes on undefeated No. 6 Arizona.

Here's a look at that game and the other ones I'm most looking forward to in Week 6 of women's college basketball:

On Tuesday, we get a preview of what March might look like in the Big East when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 19 DePaul. The undefeated Huskies are back in the Big East after leaving in 2013. They stand in the way of DePaul earning its fourth consecutive Big East title.

The Huskies are outscoring teams by more than 40 points per game. They are led by freshman guard Paige Bueckers at 18.2 points per game.

DePaul is 5-2 and its only two losses this season have come against ranked opponents — Texas A&M and Louisville — in their first three games.

The Blue Demons have turned things around since then and are on a four-game winning streak. One of those wins includes a huge upset in mid-December against at the time No. 9 Kentucky, knocking them out of the top 10. DePaul will look to Sonya Morris and her 18.7 points per game to get the offense going.

It’s also worth noting that UConn head coach Geno Auriemma enters this game two wins shy from matching Pat Summitt as the second winningest head coach in women’s basketball history. Tune into SNY at 6:30 pm Eastern to see the Big East showdown.

No.13 Kentucky takes on No.11 Arkansas to begin SEC play for both teams.

The Wildcats picked up a blowout win against Wofford, 98-37, on Dec. 19 after an 86-82 loss to No. 19 DePaul on Dec. 16. That was a great tune up before the holiday break, but the Wildcats will have a bigger task on their plates facing 9-1 Arkansas — who is hot right now on a six-game winning streak.

The Razorbacks have four players averaging in double digits. They led by Chelsea Dungee with18.9 points per game and Destiny Slocum with 16.3.

Dre’una Edwards and Rhyne Howard both average 15.5 points per game for the Wildcats. They’ll have to cut off the lanes from Dungee and Slocum, who'll both be looking to attack the basket non-stop and get to the free-throw line.

You can watch this game at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Rankings: Stanford aces its first test, remains No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll

What better way to start the new year than with a top-10 matchup between undefeated teams? No. 1 Stanford faces Pac-12 foe No. 6 Arizona on Friday.

Stanford has been the No. 1 team in the country since Dec. 7, but this will be a battle for the top spot in the Pac-12.

The last time these two teams saw each other was in February. Arizona walked away with a one-point victory, 73-72. The win snapped an eight-game winning streak Stanford had against the Wildcats. The victory came on a buzzer beater from all-American guard Aari McDonald . She leads the Wildcats with 20 points per game.

Stanford has five players who score in double figures, led by Haley Jones with 16.7 points per game. Jones also leads in rebounding and assists for the Cardinal. Freshman forward Cameron Brink has also stepped in and created havoc in the paint averaging 12 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, along with a total of 15 blocks.

Before Christmas break, Arizona defeated Idaho, 96-42. But the 5-0 Wildcats’ biggest tests have came from Pac-12 opponents in UCLA, USC and Colorado. All were games decided by less than four points.

The start time is still TBD but the game will be on the Pac-12 network.

On Sunday, it’s a battle in Big 12 when No. 20 Texas takes on Iowa State. Specifically, the battle will be in the paint with Texas’ Charli Collier facing off against Ashley Joens.

Collier is the Longhorns' leading scorer and is coming off a 27-point performance against Big 12 foe Kansas State. She’s currently averaging 24 points this season and 9.9 rebounds.

Expect Iowa state to take away the paint by double-teaming Collier down low. Joens will be a part of that effort. She averages 31.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds.

Iowa state walked away with a 69-51 victory against the Longhorns when these teams met last season. The Cyclones are on a four-game winning streak since falling to South Carolina and Iowa in early December.

You can tune into this matchup at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN 2.