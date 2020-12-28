TRENDING:

UPSET

Maryland cools down No. 6 Wisconsin

See the latest men's basketball AP Top 25

NC State jumps UConn in women's AP poll

FBS bowl schedule
basketball-women-d1 flag

Doug Feinberg | The Associated Press | December 28, 2020

Women's basketball rankings: Stanford aces its first test, remains No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Tara VanDerveer builds her ultimate Stanford women's basketball dream player

NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.

While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.

The Huskies won their lone game last week, routing Villanova, but lost two points in the voting. Below is a look at the full AP Top 25 from Monday, Dec. 28.

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1
2 Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3 North Carolina State (2) 8-0 675 4
4 UConn (1) 5-0 674 3
5 South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6 Arizona 7-0 601 6
7 Baylor 7-1 557 7
8 Oregon 7-0 556 8
9 Texas A&M 8-0 498 9
10 Arkansas 9-1 447 11
11 UCLA 5-2 427 10
12 Mississippi State 5-1 426 12
13 Kentucky 7-1 393 13
14 Maryland 5-1 382 14
15 Northwestern 4-0 330 15
16 Michigan 5-0 256 17
17 Ohio State 4-0 253 16
18 DePaul 5-2 205 18
19 Texas 6-1 175 T-20
20 Indiana 4-2 172 19
21 South Florida 5-1 168 T-20
22 Syracuse 5-1 98 22
23 Gonzaga 5-2 86 23
24 Missouri State 4-2 69 24
25 Michigan State 7-0 66 25

LATEST NEWS: Schedule changes, COVID-19 updates for the 2020-21 basketball season

Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.

It was a relatively quiet week because of Christmas, as women’s basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn’t play a game over the past seven days.

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:

ON PAUSE

Syracuse became the latest program to have to take a break because of the coronavirus. The 22nd-ranked Orange announced Sunday that a positive test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina also lost a game this week against Mississippi on Thursday after the Rebels announced they had positive COVID-19 tests and were doing contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Georgia sits just outside the Top 25 and the Bulldogs have a shot to enter the rankings next week. They host No. 12 Mississippi State on Thursday. Georgia (8-0) finished its non-conference schedule unbeaten for the fifth time in school history and first since 2009. The team has won its first eight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That squad won its first 12 games.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Michigan at Northwestern, Sunday. The 16th-ranked Wolverines finally are off pause and will face No. 15 Northwestern in an early season Big Ten contest. Michigan hasn’t played since Dec. 9. Both teams also play Thursday afternoon.

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

Here is what you need to know for the 2020 ACC football season schedule, including the matchups as part of the 10-game conference schedule. Notre Dame is playing Clemson in the ACC title game.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball rankings: Stanford remains No. 1, picks up more first-place votes in AP Top 25 poll

Stanford remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball: No. 4 NC State rallies from 16 down to beat Boston College

NC State scored 25 of the game’s last 29 points to remain unbeaten and rally past Boston College. Kayla Jones had 11 points — including nine in a row as the Wolfpack cut a double-digit deficit to one point — and Elissa Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners