Here are the best statistical performers thus far in DII women's basketball

As we head into the new year, let's take a look back on some of the best stats from the November and December slate of DII women's basketball.

As with the weekly all-stats teams, this is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. With no games played last week, let's make this team based on the best numbers from the first "half" of the season. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. This rendition will feature only category leaders based on players that have played at least three games.

Note: All games played through Monday, Dec. 21, were taken into account. All stats taken from the official NCAA DII stats page.

G— De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

The Lions senior guard has come out firing in 2020. She opened the season with a 33-point output and hasn't slowed down yet. Marshall is leading DII women's basketball with 29.0 points per game. But wait, there's more. Marshall has grabbed 15, 18 and 18 rebounds in her first three games, and is also leading DII women's basketball with 17.0 rebounds per game. Now, that's a hot start.

G — Tiffany Davenport, Truman State

The senior guard hasn't lit up the scoreboard thus far, but has paced the Bulldogs as they jumped out to a 3-1 start. She has been generous with the ball, dishing out 7.5 assists per game, the best mark for players with at least three games. She is heating up from the floor as well, averaging 12.5 points on 56 percent shooting the past two games.

F - Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

Sutton came out of the gates red hot, double-doubling in her first four games. As a matter of fact, she is tied with William Jewell's Kiara Bradley for the most double-doubles thus far. Sutton's 81 rebounds are also the best in the Division, and her offensive rebounds per game (5.7) and total rebounds per game (13.5) are both in the top four as well.

F — Kiara Bradley, William Jewell

The Cardinals senior forward gets the nod for her double-double prowess. As we just mentioned, she is tied for the Division lead in the category with four in her first six games. Her 23.0 points per game are also tied for seventh-best with Drury's Paige Robinson in DII. She's also shooting 51 percent from the floor and an impressive 44 percent from beyond the arc. Bradley is getting it all done.

C — Kwajelin Farrar, Valdosta State

Farrar has been a welcome addition to the Blazers on offense and on the boards. She's currently averaging a double-double through three games with 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. Most impressively, she's scored all those points while shooting 72.7 percent from the floor, the best mark among players with three games under their belts.