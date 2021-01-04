NCAA releases first NET rankings for 2020-21 women's college basketball season

HOOPS:

The NCAA released the first women's college basketball NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 4, for the 2020-21 season. 

The NET rankings will be updated daily through Selection Sunday and the latest rankings can be found here.

Here are important reminders about how the NET rankings will be used this season:

  • The NET rankings are used for the NCAA tournament. The rankings are released every day in an effort to be transparent but the NET rankings in January carry little significance during the selection process in March.
  • The NET rankings do not include any preseason data, as many other popular metrics like KenPom and BPI do.
  • Today (Jan. 4) is the 40th day of the season. In a typical year, teams will have played 10 to 12 games 40 days into the season. The average number of games played is slightly lower this year, and several teams have played fewer than five games thus far.
  • Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.
  • The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.
  • As always, the NET rankings do not include games played against non-Division I opponents.
  • After two seasons of DI men's basketball using the NET, it was tweaked in advance of this season, simplifying it to a two-component system. The first is the Team Value Index, a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. This component was an original part of the NET. The other is an efficiency rating, which is adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.
  • With teams playing home games with limited or no fans, the committee and staff is studying the impact that’s having on home-court advantage compared to a typical year.
  • While both the men’s and women’s NET rankings share high-level goals and individual components, the NET algorithm used in each is different. 
  • The machine learning model developed for each sport utilizes only that sport’s data. The women’s model uses only women’s game data, while the men’s model only uses men’s game data.  
  • The weights for each are trained using the historical data from the respective sports.

Here are the NET rankings as of Monday, Jan. 4. Scroll to the right to view the complete table below:

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DI
1   Stanford Pac-12 - 7-0 0-0 2-0 0-0
2   UConn Big East - 2-0 0-0 4-0 0-0
3   Baylor Big 12 - 3-1 0-0 5-0 0-0
4   Oregon Pac-12 - 4-0 0-0 4-1 0-0
5   South Carolina SEC - 1-0 2-0 3-1 0-0
6   Ohio St. Big Ten - 0-0 0-0 4-0 0-0
7   NC State ACC - 3-0 0-0 7-0 0-0
8   Kentucky SEC - 2-1 0-0 7-0 0-0
9   Louisville ACC - 2-0 1-0 4-0 0-0
10   Maryland Big Ten - 2-0 2-1 2-0 0-0
11   UCLA Pac-12 - 3-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
12   Michigan Big Ten - 3-0 0-0 4-0 0-0
13   Rutgers Big Ten - 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-0
14   Indiana Big Ten - 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0
15   Arkansas SEC - 3-1 1-1 6-0 0-0
16   Georgia SEC - 4-0 0-0 5-1 0-0
17   Texas A&M SEC - 4-0 0-0 6-0 0-0
18   South Fla. AAC - 3-0 0-0 4-1 0-0
19   Alabama SEC - 4-0 0-0 4-0 0-0
20   Ole Miss SEC - 1-0 0-0 5-0 0-0
21   Arizona Pac-12 - 2-0 0-0 6-1 0-0
22   North Carolina ACC - 0-2 0-0 7-0 0-0
23   Texas Big 12 - 1-0 0-0 7-1 0-0
24   Gonzaga WCC - 3-1 3-1 2-0 0-0
25   Rice C-USA - 4-1 0-0 2-0 0-0
26   Mississippi St. SEC - 1-1 0-0 5-1 0-0
27   Missouri St. MVC - 2-0 1-1 0-1 1-0
28   Tennessee SEC - 1-1 0-0 5-0 0-0
29   IUPUI Horizon - 4-1 0-0 4-0 0-0
30   Clemson ACC - 2-2 0-0 6-0 0-0
31   New Mexico Mountain West - 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-0
32   Iowa St. Big 12 - 2-3 0-0 4-1 0-0
33   Michigan St. Big Ten - 2-0 0-0 6-0 0-0
34   Milwaukee Horizon - 6-1 0-0 3-0 0-0
35   South Dakota Summit League - 2-1 0-2 3-0 1-0
36   Northwestern Big Ten - 1-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
37   SFA Southland - 1-2 2-0 4-0 2-0
38   Georgia Tech ACC - 1-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
39   Wake Forest ACC - 1-2 2-1 1-0 0-0
40   Iowa Big Ten - 2-1 0-0 5-0 0-0
41   West Virginia Big 12 - 1-1 2-0 4-1 0-0
42   Marquette Big East - 4-0 0-0 2-1 0-0
43   Florida St. ACC - 1-1 0-0 3-0 0-0
44   Florida SEC - 1-2 0-0 6-1 0-0
45   Belmont OVC - 3-1 0-0 1-1 0-0
46   South Dakota St. Summit League - 2-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
47   Boston College ACC - 0-2 0-0 4-2 0-0
48   Washington St. Pac-12 - 3-0 0-0 3-1 0-0
49   Syracuse ACC - 3-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
50   Massachusetts Atlantic 10 - 4-1 0-0 2-0 0-0
51   Illinois St. MVC - 1-2 0-0 1-0 1-0
52   Virginia Tech ACC - 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-0
53   Duke ACC - 0-0 0-0 3-1 0-0
54   Bowling Green MAC - 3-1 0-0 4-0 0-0
55   Washington Pac-12 - 1-3 2-0 1-2 0-0
56   DePaul Big East - 1-1 0-1 4-1 0-0
57   Oklahoma St. Big 12 - 2-0 0-0 5-2 0-0
58   Tulane AAC - 2-3 0-0 3-0 0-0
59   FGCU ASUN - 3-0 0-0 2-2 2-0
60   Southern California Pac-12 - 0-3 0-0 3-2 0-0
61   Missouri SEC - 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-0
62   BYU WCC - 2-0 1-1 3-0 0-0
63   Buffalo MAC - 3-2 0-0 3-0 0-0
64   Kansas Big 12 - 0-1 0-0 5-1 0-0
65   Houston AAC - 2-2 0-0 3-0 0-0
66   UCF AAC - 2-0 0-0 3-1 0-0
67   Villanova Big East - 3-0 0-0 4-1 0-0
68   Bucknell Patriot - 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0
69   Central Mich. MAC - 2-2 0-0 3-0 0-0
70   Notre Dame ACC - 1-2 0-0 4-2 0-0
71   Colorado Pac-12 - 0-3 0-0 3-2 1-0
72   UNI MVC - 1-3 0-0 4-1 0-0
73   Marist MAAC - 2-0 0-0 3-0 0-0
74   Maine America East - 6-1 0-0 0-0 0-0
75   Mercer SoCon - 3-1 0-0 2-2 1-0
76   Long Beach St. Big West - 3-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
77   Fordham Atlantic 10 - 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0
78   Oklahoma Big 12 - 0-2 0-0 3-3 0-0
79   Seton Hall Big East - 1-0 0-0 2-2 0-0
80   Charlotte C-USA - 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-0
81   Miami (FL) ACC - 0-1 0-0 5-2 0-0
82   Colorado St. Mountain West - 2-1 0-0 3-0 2-0
83   Arizona St. Pac-12 - 1-1 0-0 6-2 0-0
84   Drake MVC - 2-4 0-0 1-2 0-0
85   VCU Atlantic 10 - 1-4 1-1 1-0 0-0
86   Boise St. Mountain West - 0-0 0-0 4-0 1-0
87   Texas Tech Big 12 - 0-2 0-0 5-1 1-0
88   Pacific WCC - 2-0 1-0 0-1 0-0
89   California Baptist WAC - 4-0 0-0 2-0 2-0
90   North Dakota St. Summit League - 2-2 0-0 4-0 0-0
91   Penn St. Big Ten - 0-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
92   Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 - 0-0 0-0 1-0 1-0
93   Towson CAA - 2-2 0-0 2-1 1-0
94   Vanderbilt SEC - 1-1 0-0 3-0 0-0
95   Fairfield MAAC - 5-0 0-0 0-1 0-0
96   Abilene Christian Southland - 2-1 0-1 0-0 5-0
97   Ohio MAC - 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
98   UT Martin OVC - 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0
99   Saint Louis Atlantic 10 - 0-0 0-0 2-0 0-0
100   Northern Ariz. Big Sky - 3-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
101   Davidson Atlantic 10 - 2-1 0-2 4-0 0-0
102   Idaho St. Big Sky - 2-1 0-0 4-0 0-0
103   Fresno St. Mountain West - 0-2 1-1 2-1 0-0
104   UAB C-USA - 2-0 1-0 1-3 1-0
105   Purdue Big Ten - 1-0 0-0 4-3 0-0
106   St. John's (NY) Big East - 1-4 0-0 2-1 0-0
107   Wright St. Horizon - 4-1 0-0 1-2 0-0
108   Bradley MVC - 2-2 0-0 2-2 1-0
109   Creighton Big East - 2-4 0-0 1-2 0-0
110   Green Bay Horizon - 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-0
111   Northern Ky. Horizon - 2-4 0-0 2-1 0-0
112   Delaware CAA - 1-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
113   Liberty ASUN - 1-3 0-0 4-0 1-0
114   Drexel CAA - 4-1 0-0 0-0 0-0
115   Oregon St. Pac-12 - 0-1 0-0 2-2 1-0
116   Eastern Mich. MAC - 3-1 1-1 0-2 0-0
117   Middle Tenn. C-USA - 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-0
118   Kansas St. Big 12 - 1-1 0-0 4-3 0-0
119   Valparaiso MVC - 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-0
120   North Texas C-USA - 3-1 1-0 1-1 0-0
121   East Carolina AAC - 3-3 0-0 2-1 0-0
122   Lehigh Patriot - 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0
123   Grand Canyon WAC - 2-1 0-0 3-0 3-0
124   Providence Big East - 2-4 0-0 2-2 0-0
125   Little Rock Sun Belt - 3-1 0-0 2-3 0-0
126   TCU Big 12 - 0-1 0-0 5-2 0-0
127   Nebraska Big Ten - 0-3 0-0 5-0 0-0
128   Jacksonville St. OVC - 0-2 0-0 4-0 0-0
129   Dayton Atlantic 10 - 1-0 0-0 2-1 0-0
130   Colgate Patriot - 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0
131   Cal Poly Big West - 2-3 0-0 3-0 0-0
132   Pittsburgh ACC - 0-2 0-0 3-1 0-0
133   Toledo MAC - 1-0 0-0 5-1 0-0
134   Montana Big Sky - 2-3 0-0 1-0 0-0
135   Illinois Big Ten - 0-2 0-0 2-2 0-0
136   Quinnipiac MAAC - 1-1 0-0 2-3 0-0
137   Xavier Big East - 1-2 0-0 3-2 0-0
138   Kent St. MAC - 2-2 0-0 2-0 0-0
139   Santa Clara WCC - 5-3 0-0 0-1 0-0
140   Louisiana Tech C-USA - 1-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
141   Duquesne Atlantic 10 - 1-4 0-0 1-0 0-0
142   Fla. Atlantic C-USA - 0-4 0-0 1-0 1-0
143   Indiana St. MVC - 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-0
144   Akron MAC - 1-2 0-0 1-1 1-0
145   Stony Brook America East - 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
146   Howard MEAC - 2-2 0-0 3-0 0-0
147   Murray St. OVC - 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
148   UC Davis Big West - 0-0 0-0 1-0 0-0
149   Wisconsin Big Ten - 0-2 0-0 3-2 0-0
150   Montana St. Big Sky - 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-0
151   San Jose St. Mountain West - 1-2 1-0 0-0 0-0
152   N.C. A&T MEAC - 0-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
153   Cleveland St. Horizon - 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0
154   Auburn SEC - 0-2 0-0 5-3 0-0
155   UNLV Mountain West - 1-0 0-0 2-4 0-0
156   Elon CAA - 2-2 0-0 2-0 0-0
157   Southern Ill. MVC - 0-1 0-0 5-1 0-0
158   Austin Peay OVC - 2-1 0-0 1-1 1-0
159   Southern Utah Big Sky - 0-1 0-0 2-1 1-0
160   Northern Ill. MAC - 1-2 1-0 1-3 0-0
161   Jackson St. SWAC - 2-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
162   San Francisco WCC - 2-4 0-0 1-0 1-0
163   Cincinnati AAC - 1-2 0-0 1-3 0-0
164   Saint Francis (PA) NEC - 3-3 0-0 1-1 0-0
165   George Washington Atlantic 10 - 0-5 0-0 2-0 1-0
166   Miami (OH) MAC - 0-5 0-0 1-1 0-0
167   Old Dominion C-USA - 0-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
168   Ball St. MAC - 3-1 0-0 0-3 0-0
169   Southeast Mo. St. OVC - 1-1 0-0 2-3 1-0
170   Louisiana Sun Belt - 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
171   Campbell Big South - 2-0 0-0 3-2 0-0
172   Central Conn. St. NEC - 1-1 0-0 1-1 0-0
173   Troy Sun Belt - 0-2 1-1 2-1 2-0
174   Utah Pac-12 - 1-2 0-0 2-3 0-0
175   James Madison CAA - 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-0
176   Southern Miss. C-USA - 0-2 0-0 1-0 1-0
177   Tulsa AAC - 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-0
178   Utah Valley WAC - 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-0
179   LSU SEC - 0-0 1-3 2-1 0-0
180   San Diego St. Mountain West - 1-2 1-1 0-3 0-0
181   Wichita St. AAC - 0-1 0-0 3-3 0-0
182   FIU C-USA - 3-1 0-0 0-2 2-0
183   Saint Mary's (CA) WCC - 1-3 0-2 1-1 0-0
184   Portland WCC - 3-1 0-0 1-2 1-0
185   Texas Southern SWAC - 0-1 1-0 0-0 0-0
186   Southeastern La. Southland - 0-1 0-1 2-0 0-0
187   Memphis AAC - 0-2 0-0 2-4 0-0
188   Mount St. Mary's NEC - 0-2 0-0 1-0 0-0
189   Wyoming Mountain West - 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-0
190   San Diego WCC - 1-1 0-0 2-2 1-0
191   Alabama A&M SWAC - 0-0 1-0 1-2 0-0
192   Northeastern CAA - 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0
193   Sam Houston St. Southland - 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-0
194   St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 - 0-4 0-0 1-0 0-0
195   Temple AAC - 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
196   Georgetown Big East - 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-0
197   Col. of Charleston CAA - 1-2 0-0 2-0 1-0
198   UT Arlington Sun Belt - 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-0
199   Loyola Chicago MVC - 1-1 0-0 1-2 1-0
200   Chattanooga SoCon - 3-1 1-0 1-3 0-0
201   Lafayette Patriot - 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0
202   Wofford SoCon - 2-3 0-0 1-0 1-0
203   Kansas City Summit League - 2-3 0-0 0-0 2-0
204   New Mexico St. WAC - 1-5 0-0 0-0 1-0
205   Omaha Summit League - 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
206   Richmond Atlantic 10 - 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
207   App State Sun Belt - 2-3 0-0 2-1 0-0
208   Eastern Ky. OVC - 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-0
209   Pepperdine WCC - 0-0 0-0 2-3 1-0
210   Georgia St. Sun Belt - 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-0
211   Nevada Mountain West - 2-1 0-0 0-2 2-0
212   Grambling SWAC - 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0
213   Marshall C-USA - 0-1 0-0 2-1 0-0
214   Rhode Island Atlantic 10 - 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-0
215   UTEP C-USA - 0-2 0-0 5-0 0-0
216   Houston Baptist Southland - 1-2 0-0 1-1 3-0
217   La Salle Atlantic 10 - 2-1 0-0 1-4 0-0
218   High Point Big South - 2-1 0-0 2-3 1-0
219   Idaho Big Sky - 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-0
220   North Florida ASUN - 0-5 0-0 2-1 1-0
221   LMU (CA) WCC - 1-3 0-1 1-2 0-0
222   Army West Point Patriot - 2-0 0-0 2-3 0-0
223   UC Irvine Big West - 3-2 0-0 0-2 1-0
224   Tennessee Tech OVC - 1-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
225   Hofstra CAA - 2-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
226   UC San Diego Big West - 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
227   Virginia ACC - 0-2 0-0 0-3 0-0
228   Presbyterian Big South - 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-0
229   Southern U. SWAC - 0-6 0-0 1-0 0-0
230   CSU Bakersfield Big West - 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-0
231   Samford SoCon - 0-5 0-0 1-1 1-0
232   Texas St. Sun Belt - 2-2 0-0 2-1 0-0
233   Utah St. Mountain West - 0-2 0-1 4-1 0-0
234   Charleston So. Big South - 2-2 0-0 1-0 1-0
235   Bryant NEC - 1-1 0-0 3-1 0-0
236   Hartford America East - 1-1 0-0 2-2 0-0
237   Ga. Southern Sun Belt - 1-2 1-1 0-1 3-0
238   Manhattan MAAC - 2-1 0-0 3-2 0-0
239   UMass Lowell America East - 3-3 0-0 2-1 0-0
240   Coastal Carolina Sun Belt - 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-0
241   Northern Colo. Big Sky - 0-3 0-0 2-4 0-0
242   William & Mary CAA - 2-1 0-0 2-2 0-0
243   North Dakota Summit League - 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0
244   Albany (NY) America East - 2-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
245   Eastern Ill. OVC - 0-3 0-0 3-2 0-0
246   ETSU SoCon - 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-0
247   N.C. Central MEAC - 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-0
248   Denver Summit League - 1-5 0-0 1-3 0-0
249   UC Riverside Big West - 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-0
250   Oakland Horizon - 1-3 0-0 2-3 0-0
251   North Ala. ASUN - 0-4 1-1 2-3 0-0
252   Longwood Big South - 0-4 0-0 3-2 0-0
253   Furman SoCon - 1-5 0-0 0-0 2-0
254   Robert Morris Horizon - 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-0
255   Minnesota Big Ten - 1-1 0-0 1-3 0-0
256   Fairleigh Dickinson NEC - 3-1 0-0 2-3 0-0
257   South Alabama Sun Belt - 0-2 0-0 2-2 2-0
258   Prairie View SWAC - 0-2 0-0 1-1 0-0
259   Youngstown St. Horizon - 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0
260   Western Ill. Summit League - 1-5 0-1 1-2 0-0
261   Western Mich. MAC - 0-4 0-0 1-0 0-0
262   Kennesaw St. ASUN - 0-2 0-0 1-0 2-0
263   SIUE OVC - 1-2 0-0 1-1 1-0
264   Vermont America East - 1-1 1-0 1-1 0-0
265   SMU AAC - 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-0
266   Lamar University Southland - 0-5 0-2 1-0 0-0
267   Seattle U WAC - 1-3 0-0 1-2 1-0
268   St. Francis Brooklyn NEC - 0-2 0-0 1-1 0-0
269   Air Force Mountain West - 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-1
270   Loyola Maryland Patriot - 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0
271   UMBC America East - 1-3 0-1 1-1 0-0
272   Central Ark. Southland - 1-5 0-0 1-2 0-0
273   UTRGV WAC - 2-1 0-1 2-0 0-0
274   George Mason Atlantic 10 - 0-4 0-0 3-2 0-0
275   Jacksonville ASUN - 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-0
276   Weber St. Big Sky - 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-1
277   Evansville MVC - 0-3 0-0 3-0 1-0
278   UNC Asheville Big South - 1-3 0-0 3-2 0-0
279   Western Ky. C-USA - 0-3 0-0 1-2 0-0
280   California Pac-12 - 0-4 0-0 0-5 0-0
281   Lipscomb ASUN - 0-5 0-0 1-0 2-0
282   Oral Roberts Summit League - 0-6 0-0 1-0 1-0
283   Stetson ASUN - 1-2 0-0 0-2 2-0
284   Binghamton America East - 0-3 0-0 2-3 0-0
285   New Hampshire America East - 0-4 0-0 2-3 0-0
286   Navy Patriot - 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
287   Saint Peter's MAAC - 2-6 0-0 3-0 0-0
288   Morehead St. OVC - 0-2 0-0 0-3 1-0
289   Morgan St. MEAC - 0-1 0-0 4-1 0-0
290   Niagara MAAC - 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
291   Eastern Wash. Big Sky - 2-2 0-0 0-4 1-0
292   Nicholls St. Southland - 0-5 0-0 1-1 1-0
293   Hampton Big South - 1-3 0-0 0-2 0-0
294   Iona MAAC - 1-2 0-0 3-3 0-0
295   Tarleton St. WAC - 0-4 0-2 0-0 3-0
296   UIC Horizon - 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
297   Delaware St. MEAC - 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-1
298   NJIT America East - 1-3 0-0 1-5 0-0
299   Detroit Mercy Horizon - 1-3 0-0 0-6 0-0
300   Arkansas St. Sun Belt - 0-0 0-0 1-1 3-0
301   UTSA C-USA - 0-2 0-0 1-3 1-0
302   Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC - 1-3 0-0 1-2 0-0
303   UNCW CAA - 1-1 0-0 2-4 0-0
304   UNC Greensboro SoCon - 0-4 0-0 1-1 1-2
305   UC Santa Barbara Big West - 2-1 0-0 0-5 0-0
306   Gardner-Webb Big South - 1-5 0-0 1-2 0-0
307   LIU NEC - 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
308   Sacred Heart NEC - 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0
309   Mississippi Val. SWAC - 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-0
310   Wagner NEC - 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0
311   Siena MAAC - 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0
312   UIW Southland - 0-3 0-0 1-0 1-0
313   Radford Big South - 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
314   New Orleans Southland - 0-4 0-0 3-0 0-0
315   Western Caro. SoCon - 0-5 0-1 0-1 1-0
316   Portland St. Big Sky - 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-0
317   A&M-Corpus Christi Southland - 0-4 0-0 0-2 2-1
318   Monmouth MAAC - 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-0
319   Tennessee St. OVC - 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-0
320   Rider MAAC - 1-4 0-0 0-6 0-0
321   Sacramento St. Big Sky - 0-2 0-0 0-3 0-0
322   Norfolk St. MEAC - 0-2 0-0 0-1 1-0
323   ULM Sun Belt - 1-2 0-0 0-2 1-0
324   Butler Big East - 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-0
325   Alcorn SWAC - 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0
326   Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon - 0-3 0-0 0-5 0-0
327   McNeese Southland - 0-6 0-0 1-0 0-1
328   Coppin St. MEAC - 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0
329   Winthrop Big South - 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0
330   USC Upstate Big South - 1-4 0-0 0-2 2-0
331   Canisius MAAC - 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-0
332   Dixie St. WAC - 0-1 0-0 0-1 1-0
333   Chicago St. WAC - 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-0
334   Cal St. Fullerton Big West - 0-1 0-0 0-4 0-0
335   South Carolina St. MEAC - 0-4 0-0 1-2 0-0
336   Bellarmine ASUN - 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-0
337   Northwestern St. Southland - 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-0

