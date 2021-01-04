NCAA releases first NET rankings for 2020-21 women's college basketball season

The NCAA released the first women's college basketball NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 4, for the 2020-21 season.
The NET rankings will be updated daily through Selection Sunday and the latest rankings can be found here.
Here are important reminders about how the NET rankings will be used this season:
- The NET rankings are used for the NCAA tournament. The rankings are released every day in an effort to be transparent but the NET rankings in January carry little significance during the selection process in March.
- The NET rankings do not include any preseason data, as many other popular metrics like KenPom and BPI do.
- Today (Jan. 4) is the 40th day of the season. In a typical year, teams will have played 10 to 12 games 40 days into the season. The average number of games played is slightly lower this year, and several teams have played fewer than five games thus far.
- Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.
- The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.
- As always, the NET rankings do not include games played against non-Division I opponents.
- After two seasons of DI men's basketball using the NET, it was tweaked in advance of this season, simplifying it to a two-component system. The first is the Team Value Index, a results-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. This component was an original part of the NET. The other is an efficiency rating, which is adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.
- With teams playing home games with limited or no fans, the committee and staff is studying the impact that’s having on home-court advantage compared to a typical year.
- While both the men’s and women’s NET rankings share high-level goals and individual components, the NET algorithm used in each is different.
- The machine learning model developed for each sport utilizes only that sport’s data. The women’s model uses only women’s game data, while the men’s model only uses men’s game data.
- The weights for each are trained using the historical data from the respective sports.
Here are the NET rankings as of Monday, Jan. 4. Scroll to the right to view the complete table below:
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|HOME
|NON DI
|1
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|-
|7-0
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|2
|UConn
|Big East
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|3
|Baylor
|Big 12
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|4
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|5
|South Carolina
|SEC
|-
|1-0
|2-0
|3-1
|0-0
|6
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|7
|NC State
|ACC
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|7-0
|0-0
|8
|Kentucky
|SEC
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|7-0
|0-0
|9
|Louisville
|ACC
|-
|2-0
|1-0
|4-0
|0-0
|10
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|-
|2-0
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|11
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|12
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|13
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|14
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|15
|Arkansas
|SEC
|-
|3-1
|1-1
|6-0
|0-0
|16
|Georgia
|SEC
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|17
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|6-0
|0-0
|18
|South Fla.
|AAC
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|19
|Alabama
|SEC
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|20
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|21
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|6-1
|0-0
|22
|North Carolina
|ACC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|7-0
|0-0
|23
|Texas
|Big 12
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|7-1
|0-0
|24
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|-
|3-1
|3-1
|2-0
|0-0
|25
|Rice
|C-USA
|-
|4-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|26
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|27
|Missouri St.
|MVC
|-
|2-0
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|28
|Tennessee
|SEC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|29
|IUPUI
|Horizon
|-
|4-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|30
|Clemson
|ACC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|6-0
|0-0
|31
|New Mexico
|Mountain West
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|32
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|33
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|6-0
|0-0
|34
|Milwaukee
|Horizon
|-
|6-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|35
|South Dakota
|Summit League
|-
|2-1
|0-2
|3-0
|1-0
|36
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|37
|SFA
|Southland
|-
|1-2
|2-0
|4-0
|2-0
|38
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|39
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|-
|1-2
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|40
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|41
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|-
|1-1
|2-0
|4-1
|0-0
|42
|Marquette
|Big East
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|43
|Florida St.
|ACC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|44
|Florida
|SEC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|6-1
|0-0
|45
|Belmont
|OVC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|46
|South Dakota St.
|Summit League
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|47
|Boston College
|ACC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|48
|Washington St.
|Pac-12
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|49
|Syracuse
|ACC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|50
|Massachusetts
|Atlantic 10
|-
|4-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|51
|Illinois St.
|MVC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|52
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|6-1
|0-0
|53
|Duke
|ACC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|54
|Bowling Green
|MAC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|55
|Washington
|Pac-12
|-
|1-3
|2-0
|1-2
|0-0
|56
|DePaul
|Big East
|-
|1-1
|0-1
|4-1
|0-0
|57
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|5-2
|0-0
|58
|Tulane
|AAC
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|59
|FGCU
|ASUN
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|2-2
|2-0
|60
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|61
|Missouri
|SEC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|62
|BYU
|WCC
|-
|2-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|63
|Buffalo
|MAC
|-
|3-2
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|64
|Kansas
|Big 12
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|65
|Houston
|AAC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|66
|UCF
|AAC
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|67
|Villanova
|Big East
|-
|3-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|68
|Bucknell
|Patriot
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|69
|Central Mich.
|MAC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|70
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|71
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|3-2
|1-0
|72
|UNI
|MVC
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|73
|Marist
|MAAC
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|74
|Maine
|America East
|-
|6-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|75
|Mercer
|SoCon
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1-0
|76
|Long Beach St.
|Big West
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|77
|Fordham
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|78
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|79
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|80
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|81
|Miami (FL)
|ACC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|5-2
|0-0
|82
|Colorado St.
|Mountain West
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|83
|Arizona St.
|Pac-12
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|6-2
|0-0
|84
|Drake
|MVC
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|85
|VCU
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-4
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|86
|Boise St.
|Mountain West
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|4-0
|1-0
|87
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|5-1
|1-0
|88
|Pacific
|WCC
|-
|2-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-0
|89
|California Baptist
|WAC
|-
|4-0
|0-0
|2-0
|2-0
|90
|North Dakota St.
|Summit League
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|91
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|92
|Saint Joseph's
|Atlantic 10
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|93
|Towson
|CAA
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|94
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|95
|Fairfield
|MAAC
|-
|5-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|96
|Abilene Christian
|Southland
|-
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|5-0
|97
|Ohio
|MAC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|98
|UT Martin
|OVC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|99
|Saint Louis
|Atlantic 10
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|100
|Northern Ariz.
|Big Sky
|-
|3-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|101
|Davidson
|Atlantic 10
|-
|2-1
|0-2
|4-0
|0-0
|102
|Idaho St.
|Big Sky
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|103
|Fresno St.
|Mountain West
|-
|0-2
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|104
|UAB
|C-USA
|-
|2-0
|1-0
|1-3
|1-0
|105
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|4-3
|0-0
|106
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|107
|Wright St.
|Horizon
|-
|4-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|108
|Bradley
|MVC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1-0
|109
|Creighton
|Big East
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|110
|Green Bay
|Horizon
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|111
|Northern Ky.
|Horizon
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|112
|Delaware
|CAA
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|113
|Liberty
|ASUN
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|4-0
|1-0
|114
|Drexel
|CAA
|-
|4-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|115
|Oregon St.
|Pac-12
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1-0
|116
|Eastern Mich.
|MAC
|-
|3-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|117
|Middle Tenn.
|C-USA
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|118
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|4-3
|0-0
|119
|Valparaiso
|MVC
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|120
|North Texas
|C-USA
|-
|3-1
|1-0
|1-1
|0-0
|121
|East Carolina
|AAC
|-
|3-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|122
|Lehigh
|Patriot
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|123
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|3-0
|3-0
|124
|Providence
|Big East
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|125
|Little Rock
|Sun Belt
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|126
|TCU
|Big 12
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|5-2
|0-0
|127
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|128
|Jacksonville St.
|OVC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|129
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|130
|Colgate
|Patriot
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|131
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|132
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|133
|Toledo
|MAC
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|134
|Montana
|Big Sky
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|135
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|136
|Quinnipiac
|MAAC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|137
|Xavier
|Big East
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|138
|Kent St.
|MAC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|139
|Santa Clara
|WCC
|-
|5-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|140
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|141
|Duquesne
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|142
|Fla. Atlantic
|C-USA
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|143
|Indiana St.
|MVC
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|144
|Akron
|MAC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|145
|Stony Brook
|America East
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|146
|Howard
|MEAC
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|147
|Murray St.
|OVC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|148
|UC Davis
|Big West
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|149
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|150
|Montana St.
|Big Sky
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|151
|San Jose St.
|Mountain West
|-
|1-2
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|152
|N.C. A&T
|MEAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|153
|Cleveland St.
|Horizon
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|154
|Auburn
|SEC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|5-3
|0-0
|155
|UNLV
|Mountain West
|-
|1-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|156
|Elon
|CAA
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|157
|Southern Ill.
|MVC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|158
|Austin Peay
|OVC
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|159
|Southern Utah
|Big Sky
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|160
|Northern Ill.
|MAC
|-
|1-2
|1-0
|1-3
|0-0
|161
|Jackson St.
|SWAC
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|162
|San Francisco
|WCC
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|163
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|164
|Saint Francis (PA)
|NEC
|-
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|165
|George Washington
|Atlantic 10
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|166
|Miami (OH)
|MAC
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|167
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|168
|Ball St.
|MAC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|169
|Southeast Mo. St.
|OVC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1-0
|170
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|171
|Campbell
|Big South
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|172
|Central Conn. St.
|NEC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|173
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|-
|0-2
|1-1
|2-1
|2-0
|174
|Utah
|Pac-12
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|175
|James Madison
|CAA
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|176
|Southern Miss.
|C-USA
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|177
|Tulsa
|AAC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|178
|Utah Valley
|WAC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|179
|LSU
|SEC
|-
|0-0
|1-3
|2-1
|0-0
|180
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|-
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|0-0
|181
|Wichita St.
|AAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|182
|FIU
|C-USA
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|183
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|WCC
|-
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|184
|Portland
|WCC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|185
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|-
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|186
|Southeastern La.
|Southland
|-
|0-1
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|187
|Memphis
|AAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|188
|Mount St. Mary's
|NEC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|189
|Wyoming
|Mountain West
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|190
|San Diego
|WCC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1-0
|191
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|-
|0-0
|1-0
|1-2
|0-0
|192
|Northeastern
|CAA
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|193
|Sam Houston St.
|Southland
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|194
|St. Bonaventure
|Atlantic 10
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|195
|Temple
|AAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|196
|Georgetown
|Big East
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|197
|Col. of Charleston
|CAA
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|198
|UT Arlington
|Sun Belt
|-
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|199
|Loyola Chicago
|MVC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|200
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|-
|3-1
|1-0
|1-3
|0-0
|201
|Lafayette
|Patriot
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|202
|Wofford
|SoCon
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|203
|Kansas City
|Summit League
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|204
|New Mexico St.
|WAC
|-
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|205
|Omaha
|Summit League
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|206
|Richmond
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|207
|App State
|Sun Belt
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|208
|Eastern Ky.
|OVC
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|209
|Pepperdine
|WCC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|1-0
|210
|Georgia St.
|Sun Belt
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|211
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|212
|Grambling
|SWAC
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|213
|Marshall
|C-USA
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|214
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|215
|UTEP
|C-USA
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|216
|Houston Baptist
|Southland
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|217
|La Salle
|Atlantic 10
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0-0
|218
|High Point
|Big South
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1-0
|219
|Idaho
|Big Sky
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|220
|North Florida
|ASUN
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|221
|LMU (CA)
|WCC
|-
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|222
|Army West Point
|Patriot
|-
|2-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|223
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|-
|3-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|224
|Tennessee Tech
|OVC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|225
|Hofstra
|CAA
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|226
|UC San Diego
|Big West
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|227
|Virginia
|ACC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|228
|Presbyterian
|Big South
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|229
|Southern U.
|SWAC
|-
|0-6
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|230
|CSU Bakersfield
|Big West
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|231
|Samford
|SoCon
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|232
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|233
|Utah St.
|Mountain West
|-
|0-2
|0-1
|4-1
|0-0
|234
|Charleston So.
|Big South
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|235
|Bryant
|NEC
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|236
|Hartford
|America East
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|237
|Ga. Southern
|Sun Belt
|-
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|3-0
|238
|Manhattan
|MAAC
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|239
|UMass Lowell
|America East
|-
|3-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|240
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|241
|Northern Colo.
|Big Sky
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|242
|William & Mary
|CAA
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|243
|North Dakota
|Summit League
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|244
|Albany (NY)
|America East
|-
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|245
|Eastern Ill.
|OVC
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|246
|ETSU
|SoCon
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|247
|N.C. Central
|MEAC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|248
|Denver
|Summit League
|-
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|249
|UC Riverside
|Big West
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|250
|Oakland
|Horizon
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|251
|North Ala.
|ASUN
|-
|0-4
|1-1
|2-3
|0-0
|252
|Longwood
|Big South
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|253
|Furman
|SoCon
|-
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|254
|Robert Morris
|Horizon
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|255
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|256
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|NEC
|-
|3-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|257
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|2-0
|258
|Prairie View
|SWAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|259
|Youngstown St.
|Horizon
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|260
|Western Ill.
|Summit League
|-
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|261
|Western Mich.
|MAC
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|262
|Kennesaw St.
|ASUN
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|263
|SIUE
|OVC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|264
|Vermont
|America East
|-
|1-1
|1-0
|1-1
|0-0
|265
|SMU
|AAC
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|266
|Lamar University
|Southland
|-
|0-5
|0-2
|1-0
|0-0
|267
|Seattle U
|WAC
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|268
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|NEC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|269
|Air Force
|Mountain West
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|270
|Loyola Maryland
|Patriot
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|271
|UMBC
|America East
|-
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|0-0
|272
|Central Ark.
|Southland
|-
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|273
|UTRGV
|WAC
|-
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|0-0
|274
|George Mason
|Atlantic 10
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|275
|Jacksonville
|ASUN
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|276
|Weber St.
|Big Sky
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|277
|Evansville
|MVC
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|3-0
|1-0
|278
|UNC Asheville
|Big South
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|279
|Western Ky.
|C-USA
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|280
|California
|Pac-12
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|281
|Lipscomb
|ASUN
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|282
|Oral Roberts
|Summit League
|-
|0-6
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|283
|Stetson
|ASUN
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|284
|Binghamton
|America East
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|285
|New Hampshire
|America East
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0-0
|286
|Navy
|Patriot
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|287
|Saint Peter's
|MAAC
|-
|2-6
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|288
|Morehead St.
|OVC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1-0
|289
|Morgan St.
|MEAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|290
|Niagara
|MAAC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|291
|Eastern Wash.
|Big Sky
|-
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1-0
|292
|Nicholls St.
|Southland
|-
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|293
|Hampton
|Big South
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|294
|Iona
|MAAC
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|295
|Tarleton St.
|WAC
|-
|0-4
|0-2
|0-0
|3-0
|296
|UIC
|Horizon
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|297
|Delaware St.
|MEAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|298
|NJIT
|America East
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0-0
|299
|Detroit Mercy
|Horizon
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0-0
|300
|Arkansas St.
|Sun Belt
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|301
|UTSA
|C-USA
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1-0
|302
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|303
|UNCW
|CAA
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|304
|UNC Greensboro
|SoCon
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1-2
|305
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|-
|2-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|306
|Gardner-Webb
|Big South
|-
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|307
|LIU
|NEC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|308
|Sacred Heart
|NEC
|-
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|309
|Mississippi Val.
|SWAC
|-
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|310
|Wagner
|NEC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|311
|Siena
|MAAC
|-
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|312
|UIW
|Southland
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|313
|Radford
|Big South
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|314
|New Orleans
|Southland
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|315
|Western Caro.
|SoCon
|-
|0-5
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|316
|Portland St.
|Big Sky
|-
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|317
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|Southland
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2-1
|318
|Monmouth
|MAAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|319
|Tennessee St.
|OVC
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|320
|Rider
|MAAC
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0-0
|321
|Sacramento St.
|Big Sky
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0-0
|322
|Norfolk St.
|MEAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|323
|ULM
|Sun Belt
|-
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|324
|Butler
|Big East
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|325
|Alcorn
|SWAC
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|326
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Horizon
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0-0
|327
|McNeese
|Southland
|-
|0-6
|0-0
|1-0
|0-1
|328
|Coppin St.
|MEAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|329
|Winthrop
|Big South
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|330
|USC Upstate
|Big South
|-
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|331
|Canisius
|MAAC
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|332
|Dixie St.
|WAC
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|333
|Chicago St.
|WAC
|-
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|334
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Big West
|-
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0-0
|335
|South Carolina St.
|MEAC
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|336
|Bellarmine
|ASUN
|-
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|337
|Northwestern St.
|Southland
|-
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0