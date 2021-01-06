Here are 4-must watch games in Week 7 of women's college basketball

Week 7 of women's college basketball is packed with top 25 matchups in the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12, including No. 1 Stanford taking on No. 11 Oregon.

On Thursday, No. 12 Maryland takes on Big Ten foe No. 23 Michigan State. The Spartans are led by junior guard Nia Clouden who averages 14.5 points per game and is now 14 points shy of achieving the 1,000-point career milestone.

Both teams are currently tied in the Big Ten with a 3-0 record — however this will be 8-0 Michigan State’s first matchup against a ranked opponent. Maryland, however, has matched up with four ranked opponents coming off of a huge win against No. 18 Indiana, 84-80. The Terps have lost only once, to then-No. 24 Missouri State.

Five Terps average in double-digit scoring with lead scorer Ashley Owusu leading the way putting up 18.6 points per game. Diamond Miller follows Owusu with 18.1 points per game.

On Friday, this is the game to watch: No. 11 Oregon battles No. 1 Stanford.

Oregon is looking to bounce back from the upset loss last week against UCLA, 73-71, but the young Ducks will come across a tough task going up against a deep Cardinal team that has nine veterans. Undefeated Stanford has wins against Arizona and UCLA, handling the Pac-12 opponents by double-digit figures.

I’m interested to see Haley Jones face off against Nyara Sabally in the paint — who are both in the Pac-12’s top five in rebounds per game. Jones leads the conference overall grabbing 9.8 rebounds.

Also, can Stanford’s defense hold off Oregon’s 3-point shooting? The Ducks are currently 38 percent from distance, which is credit to Taylor Mikesell shooting 47 percent on 3s.

On Sunday, we have back-to-back SEC showdowns, starting with No. 8 Texas A&M facing No. 13 Arkansas.

Texas A&M has a flawless 10-0 record, and is one of the best shooting and offensively efficient teams in country by outscoring their opponents by 22.6 points. Texas A&M is led by Aaliyah Wilson and N’dea Jones.

As for Arkansas, the Razorbacks fell to Kentucky, snapping a six-game winning streak. Arkansas bounced back by defeating Mizzou, 91-88. The Razorbacks will look to Chelsea Dungee to get their scoring going. Dungee averages 19.5 points per game.

Also Sunday, No. 5 South Carolina will take on No. 10 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks have been climbing their way back from the upset against NC State which dropped them from the top spot on the AP poll. Since then, the Gamecocks have responded with a four-game winning streak, but the Gamecocks will face their second challenge against a top-10 team.

The Gamecocks will have to find a way to stop Rhyne Howard, who led the Wildcats’ charge with a double-double in both victories against at Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Howard is coming off of a 33 point performance against the Bulldogs. Twenty-five of those points came from the fourth quarter and overtime. This makes Howard the first player in school history to have at least 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against an SEC opponent.