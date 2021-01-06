Here is the first DII women's basketball all-stats team of 2021

As we tip off 2021, let's take a look at some of the best stats from the first few days of the new year in DII women's basketball.

Hopefully, you know the drill by now. But in case you don't, the weekly all-stats team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected exclusively based on individual performance, regardless of team records and results. The latest edition of the all-stats team will only feature games that have been played in 2021.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 3, were taken into account.

G - Zamiya Passmore, Lander

The reigning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year appears ready for the next step in 2021. After a quiet season debut, Passmore broke out to drop 30 points in a win over Belmont Abbey. The sophomore guard reached her new career-high in scoring on an efficient 10-of-19 shooting night. She also made 9-of-14 free throws while adding three rebounds and five assists.

G - Racquel Wientjes, Black Hills State

The Yellow Jackets extended their winning streak to five games with Wientjes playing a big role. The senior guard just continues to find ways to score, most recently piling on a season-high 32 points against Regis (CO). She shot 10-of-21 from the field and got to the free-throw line for 12 attempts, converting eight. Wientjes has now scored more than 25 points in four consecutive games and could win the RMAC's scoring title if she keeps it up.

F - Lindsey Becher, Concordia-St. Paul

Becher has been an absolute force in the paint through the Bears' first two games of the season. Her 12.5 points and 7 rebounds per game both lead Concordia-St. Paul, but her 5 blocks per game is the top average in DII. Becher opened her college career with three rejections before swatting seven shots the next night against Minnesota-Crookston. It's a small sample size, but the freshman could very well be on her way to becoming one of the top paint protectors in the Division.

F - Mar'Shalia Lollie, Arkansas-Fort Smith

Only one player had a 20-rebound game through the first six weeks of the DII women's basketball season. Lollie joined that list on day two of 2021 with a huge performance on the glass against UT-Permian Basin. Lollie grabbed a career-best 20 boards, ripping down 10 apiece at each end of the floor. She added 18 points in the win over UTPB for her second double-double of the season.

C - Alex Kerr, Missouri S&T

With each passing week it seems like another contender joins the DII women's basketball double-double race. Kerr recorded her fourth double-double of the season in the Miners' first contest of the new calendar year as the junior scored 17 points and hauled in 16 rebounds against Illinois Springfield. Kerr now has double-doubles in back-to-back games and will be yet another forward to keep an eye on in this race throughout the season. And while we've got your attention, be sure to watch Kerr on the defensive end, where she leads DII in blocked shots.