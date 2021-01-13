Makyra Tramble, Riley Fitzwater lead this week's DII women's college basketball all-stats team

It's been an exciting week in the world of DII women's basketball. As more conferences kicked off seasons in the past week, we take a look at some of the top statistics.

As always, here's a quick refresher. The weekly all-stats team is crafted using the most impressive and eye-popping numbers from around the Division. Players are selected based on individual performances.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 10, were taken into account.

G - Jada Marone, Notre Dame (OH)

The Falcons are 2-0, but we're here to direct your attention to Marone's performance in the season opener. The junior guard was unstoppable against West Liberty, dropping 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Marone only made one 3, adding another 10 points at the foul line. She also grabbed five rebounds and recorded three steals.

G - Maci Mains, Henderson State

Mains was the first player off the bench for the Reddies last season. Now a starter, she wasted no time showing what she can do in a larger role. The junior guard exploded for a career-high 35 points in Henderson State's opener, knocking down 13 of 23 shots, including a trio of 3-point shots. Mains also handed out nine assists and played 37 minutes in her second career start.

F - Makyra Tramble, Southwestern Oklahoma State

Southwestern Oklahoma State is off to a 2-0 start this season with Tramble being one of the main reasons behind that success. The sophomore forward kicked off the new year with a career-high 27 points as she knocked down six 3's. That milestone lasted two days for Tramble before she poured in 28 points on eight made 3's to go with 17 boards, both career bests as well. Throw in five assists and four steals and you've got one incredible performance to cap off an all-stats worthy week.

F - Lilly Ritz, Wheeling

We've talked a lot about double-doubles over the course of the season and who might have the most at the end of the year. Well, it's time to introduce another candidate in Ritz. She had 25 a year ago and kicked off the season with two in back-to-back games. The junior started her season off strong with 23 points and 15 boards (seven offensive) against Alderson Broaddus before following it up with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Ritz got a late start to the season, but could catch up to the DII leaders with this type of production.

F - Riley Fitzwater, Concord

You can't talk about Fitzwater without mentioning her nickname, Fitz-Swatter. The senior continues to be one of the elite paint protectors in DII basketball. She blocked five shots in Concord's opener before going off against West Virginia State. Fitzwater swatted eight shots in the win while also recording the 50th double-double of her career with 26 points and 12 boards. As long as teams keep challenging Fitzwater in the paint, I have a feeling we might be hearing her name a lot this season.