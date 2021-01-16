Women's basketball: Iowa State stuns No. 6 Baylor, snaps Bears' 61-game home win streak

Iowa State did it again. Baylor's long home winning streak is done at 61 games after the Cyclones left Waco, Texas, with a 75-71 win on Saturday night.

Last season, the Cyclones stopped Baylor's 58-game Big 12 winning streak. Now the Bears' undefeated home run is over.

Ashley Joens scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the floor and 7-for-10 from the foul line while totaling 12 rebounds. Joens also scored what ended up being the decisive point in last year's stunner, making a free throw in the final moments in the 57-56 win.

Baylor (8-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) hadn't lost at home since dropping a 75-69 game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017.

On Saturday, Iowa State trailed 6-3 early before scoring 15 consecutive points. Baylor quickly rallied to take the lead in the second quarter, only for the teams to keep it close from there — often exchanging leads. But Iowa State (9-4, 5-1) eventually took the lead for good on a Lexi Donarski 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining to make it 68-65. Joens clinched the win with a layup that pushed the score to 75-71 inside 10 seconds to play.

The Bears' home win streak ended up tied for the 10th longest in DI women's basketball history.

Games Team Years 99 UConn 2006-07 to 2011-12 98 UConn 2012-13 to 2019-20 82 Stanford 2006-07 to 2012-13 69 Tennessee 1990-91 to 1995-96 69 UConn 2000-01 to 2003-04 69 Baylor 2011-12 to 2013-14 68 Auburn 1985-86 to 1990-91 68 Grambling 1993-94 to 2000-01 62 Louisiana Tech 1982-83 to 1985-86 61 Baylor 2016-17 to 2020-21

(ended Saturday, Jan. 16) 61 Virginia 1991-92 to 1995-96

Iowa State next plays at home against Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Baylor is scheduled to play at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.