Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 16, 2021

Women's basketball: Iowa State stuns No. 6 Baylor, snaps Bears' 61-game home win streak

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

Iowa State did it again. Baylor's long home winning streak is done at 61 games after the Cyclones left Waco, Texas, with a 75-71 win on Saturday night.

Last season, the Cyclones stopped Baylor's 58-game Big 12 winning streak. Now the Bears' undefeated home run is over.

Ashley Joens scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 10-for-15 from the floor and 7-for-10 from the foul line while totaling 12 rebounds. Joens also scored what ended up being the decisive point in last year's stunner, making a free throw in the final moments in the 57-56 win.

Baylor (8-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) hadn't lost at home since dropping a 75-69 game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017.

On Saturday, Iowa State trailed 6-3 early before scoring 15 consecutive points. Baylor quickly rallied to take the lead in the second quarter, only for the teams to keep it close from there — often exchanging leads. But Iowa State (9-4, 5-1) eventually took the lead for good on a Lexi Donarski 3-pointer with 4:17 remaining to make it 68-65. Joens clinched the win with a layup that pushed the score to 75-71 inside 10 seconds to play.

The Bears' home win streak ended up tied for the 10th longest in DI women's basketball history.

Games Team Years
99 UConn 2006-07 to 2011-12
98 UConn 2012-13 to 2019-20
82 Stanford 2006-07 to 2012-13
69 Tennessee 1990-91 to 1995-96
69 UConn 2000-01 to 2003-04
69 Baylor 2011-12 to 2013-14
68 Auburn 1985-86 to 1990-91
68 Grambling 1993-94 to 2000-01
62 Louisiana Tech 1982-83 to 1985-86
61 Baylor 2016-17 to 2020-21
(ended Saturday, Jan. 16)
61 Virginia 1991-92 to 1995-96

Iowa State next plays at home against Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Baylor is scheduled to play at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

