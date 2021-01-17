HOOPS:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | January 17, 2021

Colorado stuns No. 1 Stanford women's basketball in OT for first-ever win against a top-ranked team

Colorado makes program history with upset of No. 1 Stanford, plus more top Sunday results

Colorado stunned No. 1 Stanford women's basketball 77-72 in overtime on Sunday, handing the Cardinal its first loss of the season. It marks the Buffaloes' first-ever win against a top-ranked team in program history, and their first victory over Stanford since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. 

Colorado's previous most recent head-to-head win over Stanford had come in the 2002 Sweet 16, when CU was still a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Buffaloes guard Mya Hollingshed had a game-high 32 points (also her career high) on 12-of-24 shooting while adding 10 rebounds, five steals and one assist in 44 minutes of play. Stanford was led by Lexie Hull, who finished with 19 points (6-of-13 shooting), five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

SUNDAY SCORES: No. 7 Texas A&M handles SEC rival No. 14 Mississippi State

Stanford (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but Colorado (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) settled in and kept pace with the Cardinal from that point on. The Buffaloes outscored the visitors 29-24 to end the first half.

Each team delivered clutch basket after clutch basket as regulation drew to a close. Haley Jones (16 points) banked in a contested layup to give Stanford a 67-65 lead with 44.9 seconds left. But 21 seconds later, Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod stole an in-bounds pass near half court and finished with a layup to tie the game at 67-67. Watch the play below.

Stanford missed all eight of its field goal attempts in overtime. The Buffaloes only went 1-for-3 from the floor in the extra period. But they took advantage of the Cardinal being in foul trouble, and shot 7-of-10 from the free-throw line to put the game away. 

Next up for Colorado is a visit to Arizona State on Friday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. ET. Stanford will face UCLA that same day at 10 p.m. ET.

