Women's basketball rankings: Louisville is the new No. 1 team in Week 9's Power 10

There were eight ranked teams upset in just four days this past week in women's college basketball. That caused a plethora of movement in my Power 10 and a new No. 1 team.

Here's my Power 10 rankings for Week 9:

1. Louisville (4) - The 12-0 Cardinals maintain a flawless record after taking down ACC foes Boston College and Florida State by double-digit figures this week. Louisville has a balanced scoring attack that’s led by All-American guard Dana Evans, who averages 19.4 points per game.

2. UConn (2) – The undefeated Huskies did not play this week due to a game postponement, but will face their second test against a ranked opponent this season when they go up against their rival Tennessee this Thursday.

3. NC State (5) - The Wolfpack also remain untouched with a 10-0 record after not suiting up this week due to a game cancelation and postponement.

4. South Carolina (3) – The 9-1 Gamecocks took down No. 10 Kentucky on Jan. 10, and are coming off of a blowout win last Wednesday against Vanderbilt, 106-43. South Carolina’s fifth test against a ranked opponent will come tonight against No. 17 Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET.

5. Stanford (1) - Unranked Colorado upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72 in overtime, marking the Cardinal's first loss of the season. Stanford had held the No. 1 spot in my Power 10 since Dec. 7. Lexie Hull tried to tie the game with a three-point attempt, but it was blocked by Peanut Tuitele that ended all hope for the Cardinal.

6. Maryland (8) – The 11-1 Terrapins are on a 10-game winning streak. In fact, the Terps remain dominant the Big Ten after picking up their 24th consecutive conference victory with wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin last week.

7. Baylor (6) – On Saturday, unranked Iowa State upset Baylor, 75-71. This was Baylor’s first game in 14-days and the team hadn't practiced all week due to COVID-19 protocols. The loss snapped the Bears’ 61-game winning streak at home.

8. Texas A&M (7) – On Thursday, LSU upset the Aggies in overtime giving them their first loss of the season, but the Aggies bounced back against No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday. The win against the Bulldogs marks the Aggies’ fifth win against a ranked opponent this season.

9. Arizona (NR) – The Wildcats’ constant defensive pressure resulted in a victory against then-No. 10 Oregon, 57-41. Aari McDonald filled the stat sheet with 16 points, four steals and two assists. Arizona defeated UCLA in its second game this season — which pushes the Wildcats above the Bruins.

10. UCLA (9) - The Pac-12 battle against then-No. 25 Washington State came down to the wire in overtime, but the Bruins toughed out a victory, 68-66. Charisma Osborne led the way with 28 points.

Knocked out

Oregon (10) – The loss against then-No. 11 Arizona last Thursday knocked Oregon out of my Power 10. All three off the Ducks’ losses have come against ranked Pac-12 foes, including Stanford and UCLA.