Autumn Johnson | January 19, 2021

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show: Date, time, TV channel

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

The 2021 NCAA DI women's college basketball tournament selection show will be at 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 15, on ESPN. The NCAA bracket will be revealed, which will include all 64 teams playing for a national title. 

Here's more on this season, including changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

What will be different about the selection process? 

How are the teams selected for the bracket? 

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 64 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids. 

Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams will earn automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning  its Division I conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance. 

The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday. 

How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid?

Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not.

What is the selection committee? 

The 10-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. 

What happens once the teams are selected? 

In a normal season, the final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16. 

The No.1 seed will go up against the No.16 seed. Next, the No.2 seed will go against the No.15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket. 

How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament:

NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN2 and ESPNU. 

How can you participate in March Madness? 

Fill out our official printable bracket here

TITLE COUNT: The 7 schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Specific dates for each regional are TBD.

ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE
Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A
First Round (Round of 64)

TBD

 TBD TBD
Second Round (Round of 32) TBD TBD TBD
Albany Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD TBD TBD
Austin Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD TBD TBD
Cincinnati Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD TBD TBD
Spokane Regional (Sweet 16, Elite Eight) TBD TBD TBD

Women's Final Four

National Championship

TBD

 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome


NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

 
YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Not held due to COVID      
2019 Baylor 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 UConn 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 UConn 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 UConn 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 UConn 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Col.
2011 Texas A&M 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 UConn 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 UConn 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 UConn 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 UConn 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 UConn 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 UConn 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 UConn 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.
 

