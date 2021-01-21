Michigan women's basketball star Naz Hillmon scores 50 points in record-setting game

Michigan's Naz Hillmon on her 50 points and shoutout from LeBron

Michigan junior forward Naz Hillmon did something on Thursday no one else in Wolverines history had ever done before, men or women: score 50 points in a game.

Hillmon's historic output set a school record for the most points in school history. It's also the most points scored by a DI player this season. Despite the No. 11 Wolverines' 81-77 loss to No. 17 Ohio State, Hillmon shot 20-for-30 from the floor while grabbing 16 rebounds. She went 10-for-14 on free throws.

Naz Hillmon had a career performance scoring 50 of @umichwbball's 77 points in the 81-77 loss to Ohio State.



Relive every @nazhillmon field goal made today right here. pic.twitter.com/72v24BHIwe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 21, 2021

Before Hillmon's record-breaking performance, her previous career high was 35 points against Oakland and Nebraska this season. Coming into the game, Hillmon ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring (23.7) and was first in rebounding (11.9).

Previously, Hillmon earned 2020 Big Ten preseason Co-Player of the Year and was a two-time First Team in the Big Ten. Her 50 points broke Diane Dietz's school record of 45 points against Illinois on Feb. 27, 1982.

Hillmon's 50 points are the third-most ever in Big Ten history — and the most by a player not named Rachel Banham.

Here are the top-5 single-game scoring leaders in Big Ten women's basketball history: