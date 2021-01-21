UConn vs. Tennessee women's basketball: Time, how to watch

Two of college basketball's most successful programs will meet again when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 25 Tennessee at 7 ET tonight on ESPN from Thompson Boling-Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will stream on ESPN. We preview the game here and will provide live updates once it tips off.
These two teams first met in 1995. UConn leads the series 14-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in national title games. Tonight's game will mark the 24th meeting between the two squads.
Here's the all-time series history:
UConn and Tennessee all-time series history, results
|Game No.
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|1
|Jan. 16, 1995
|Storrs, CT
|UConn
|77–66
|2
|April 2, 1995
|Minneapolis, MN
|UConn
|70–64
|3
|Jan. 6, 1996
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|59–53
|4
|March 29, 1996
|Charlotte, NC
|Tennessee
|88–83
|5
|Jan. 5, 1997
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|72–57
|6
|March 24, 1997
|Iowa City, IA
|Tennessee
|91–81
|7
|Jan. 3, 1998
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|84–69
|8
|Jan. 10, 1999
|Storrs, CT
|Tennessee
|92–81
|9
|Jan. 8, 2000
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|74–67
|10
|Feb.2, 2000
|Storrs, CT
|Tennessee
|72–71
|11
|April 2, 2000
|Philadelphia, PA
|UConn
|71–52
|12
|Dec. 30, 2000
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|81–76
|13
|Feb. 1, 2001
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|92–88
|14
|Jan. 5, 2002
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|86–72
|15
|March 29, 2002
|San Antonio, TX
|UConn
|79–56
|16
|Jan. 4, 2003
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|63–62
|17
|April 8, 2003
|Atlanta, GA
|UConn
|73–68
|18
|Feb. 5, 2004
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|81–67
|19
|April 6, 2004
|New Orleans, LA
|UConn
|70–61
|20
|Jan. 8, 2005
|Hartford, CT
|Tennessee
|68–67
|21
|Jan. 7, 2006
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|89–80
|22
|Jan. 6, 2007
|Hartford, CT
|Tennessee
|70–64
|23
|Jan. 23, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|60-45
Both teams have been led by highly successful coaches. The late Pat Summitt, who finished her career with a 1,098-208 record and eight national championships, coached her final game in March 2012. UConn's Geno Auriemma has won more than 1,000 games (1099-142) and 11 NCAA tournament titles.
Auriemma is still coaching in Storrs. Kellie Harper is in her second season as head coach at Tennessee. Harper, only the third women's basketball coach for Tennessee in the NCAA era, played point guard for Summitt from 1995-99.