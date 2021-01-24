Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Jan. 26.

California Baptist Lancers (14-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 5 vs. New Mexico State

Brittany Thomas leads the Lancers’ offensive charge with more than 14 points per game and better than 9 rebounds per game. In a win against Chicago State on Jan. 22, five Lancers reached double figures in scoring.

Bucknell (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Loyola (Maryland)

Bucknell’s 6-0 start is the best since their 1986-87 campaign when the Bison had a 7-0 record.

UC Davis (5-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 12 at Long Beach State

The Aggies picked up their first win against San Francisco, 82-75 back when the 2020-21 season tipped off on Nov. 25. To remain compliant with local health orders, games that were scheduled through Jan. 15 were canceled. The Aggies then beat UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 30.