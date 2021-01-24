Breaking

San Antonio region to host 2021 DI women’s basketball Championship

Men's 🏀: Why Gonzaga could stay undefeated

Must-watch volleyball series this week
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | February 1, 2021

Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Jan. 26.

California Baptist Lancers (14-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 5 vs. New Mexico State

Brittany Thomas leads the Lancers’ offensive charge with more than 14 points per game and better than 9 rebounds per game. In a win against Chicago State on Jan. 22, five Lancers reached double figures in scoring.

Bucknell (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Loyola (Maryland)

Bucknell’s 6-0 start is the best since their 1986-87 campaign when the Bison had a 7-0 record.

UC Davis (5-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 12 at Long Beach State

The Aggies picked up their first win against San Francisco, 82-75 back when the 2020-21 season tipped off on Nov. 25. To remain compliant with local health orders, games that were scheduled through Jan. 15 were canceled. The Aggies then beat UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 30.

San Antonio region to host 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.
READ MORE

Women's basketball scores: Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky, No. 25 Georgia survives Alabama in overtime

On a loaded Thursday night of SEC women's basketball games, Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky and No. 25 Georgia outlasts Alabama in overtime. Here's a recap of the SEC matchups.
READ MORE

10 candidates named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners