2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last year, Baylor's DiDi Richards took home the award - and returns on the 2021's list.

Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack leads the country in blocks with 59. She's swatting 3.93 shots per game, which puts her No. 2 in that category.

Kentucky's Chasity Patterson currently leads the country in steals, swiping away 60 so far this season. Patterson is averaging four steals per game.

Below you'll find the list of the full 2021 Midseason Team: