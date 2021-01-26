Breaking

San Antonio region to host 2021 DI women’s basketball Championship

Men's 🏀: Why Gonzaga could stay undefeated

Must-watch volleyball series this week
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | January 26, 2021

2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award. 

Last year, Baylor's DiDi Richards took home the award - and returns on the 2021's list. 

LATEST RANKINGS: Power 10 | Net Rankings | AP Top 25

Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack leads the country in blocks with 59. She's swatting 3.93 shots per game, which puts her No. 2 in that category.

Kentucky's Chasity Patterson currently leads the country in steals, swiping away 60 so far this season. Patterson is averaging four steals per game. 

Below you'll find the list of the full 2021 Midseason Team:

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC
Veronica Burton Jr. G Northwestern Big Ten
Kate Cain Sr. C Nebraska Big Ten
Charli Collier Jr. F/C Texas Big 12
Elissa Cunane Jr. C NC State ACC
Arella Guirantes Sr. G Rutgers Big Ten
Sara Hamson Sr. C BYU WCC
N'dea Jones Sr. F Texas A&M SEC
Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12
Nancy Mulkey Sr. C Rice C-USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jr. F UConn BIG EAST
Chasity Patterson Sr. G Kentucky SEC
DiDi Richards Sr. G Baylor Big 12
Sage Stobbart Jr. P UC Davis Big West

San Antonio region to host 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.
READ MORE

Women's basketball scores: Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky, No. 25 Georgia survives Alabama in overtime

On a loaded Thursday night of SEC women's basketball games, Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky and No. 25 Georgia outlasts Alabama in overtime. Here's a recap of the SEC matchups.
READ MORE

10 candidates named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners