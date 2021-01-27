Taychaun Hubbard leads this week's DII women's basketball all-stats team

Glenville State's Taychaun Hubbard came away with 10 steals against Wheeling on Jan. 20. That's tied for the most in one game this season.

Double-doubles aren't required for a player to make the DII women's basketball all-stats team. But they certainly help, especially the ones that set records or contain defensive statistics.

We've got a few of those this week. As a reminder, the all-stats team recognizes standout performances from individual players.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 24, were taken into account.

Guard — Taychaun Hubbard, Glenville State

So, about those double-doubles? Here's one of them. Taychaun Hubbard notched a 17-point, 10-steal performance in Glenville State's 123-74 win over Wheeling on Jan. 20. You read that correctly. The junior's 10 steals are tied with Colorado School of Mine's Ashley Steffeck and Erskine's Osha Makerson for the most in a single game this season. Perhaps more impressive is she only committed two personal fouls. Hubbard also added four rebounds and four assists.

Forward — Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

Lindsey Taylor had scored 36 points all season before Carson-Newman's game against Mars Hill on Jan. 18. She nearly met that total against the Lions, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-14 shooting to guide the Eagles to an 87-68 victory. The sophomore added 10 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end, in just 24 minutes of play. All 12 of her field goals came inside the 3-point line. Taylor also made nine of her 13 free-throw attempts.

Forward — Mayci Sales, Walsh

Mayci Sales scored a career-high 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting in the the Cavaliers' 112-53 win over Ohio Valley on Jan. 23. She also tied a personal-best on the glass with 17 rebounds, and added four assists and two steals. It didn't take long for the senior to heat up either. Sales already had 11 points and eight boards by the end of the first quarter. She's now scored at least 25 points in each of Walsh's last three games.

Forward — Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

On Jan. 20, Maddie Sutton set a program record for most rebounds in a single game with 25. Those 25 boards are tied with Wheeling's Lilly Ritz for the most this season. She grabbed more than half of Tusculum's 45 team rebounds. While her Pioneers fell 69-66 in double overtime to then-No. 20 Carson-Newman, the senior's 25-rebound, 14-point double-double in 50 minutes of play is the perfect addition this week's all-stats team.

Forward — Riley Fitzwater, Concord

It's always a plus when one player can dominate on both ends of the floor. And that's exactly what Riley Fitzwater did in the Mountain Lions' 68-56 win over West Liberty on Jan. 20. The senior recorded a game-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and added 15 rebounds, four blocks and one steal. It was Fitzwater's third 30-point game of her career, and her fifth double-double in as many games this season.