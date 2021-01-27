Texas' Charli Collier headlines this week's starting 5, the top players in women's basketball

Every week throughout the 2020-21 season, the NCAA.com Starting Five will highlight the top women's basketball players in the country. Here are the standouts from the past week:

Charli Collier, Texas

Texas Athletics

Texas forward/center Charli Collier averaged 22.5 points, 19.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in a pair of Texas wins last week over TCU (71-54) and No. 24 Iowa State (70-59).



Against TCU, Collier scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds, becoming only the fifth player to record 20-plus rebounds in a game. It was the first 20-20 game by a Longhorn since Nneka Enemkpali scored 24 points and grabbed 20 boards against Jackson State on Nov. 20, 2012.



The junior followed up her career night on the glass by scoring 22 points, bringing down 19 rebounds and blocking three shots to help the Horns knock off No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames. Collier's effort led the way for Texas to pick up its first win over an Associated Press top 25 opponent this season.



Collier and the Longhorns, 11-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play, are slated to return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 27, with a road trip to face Oklahoma State.

Alexus Dye, Troy

Troy Athletics

Troy extended its season-long winning streak to five with two lopsided wins over Coastal Carolina as senior forward Alexus Dye took over the national lead for the most double-doubles this season with 10.



Dye had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 104-59 win over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 22, connecting on 7-of-11 shots from the field. The 45-point difference was Troy’s largest margin of victory in a conference game since 2017.



On Saturday, Troy picked up where they left off rushing out to a big lead and winning by 31 points, 84-53 as Dye had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Already owning a 45-22 lead when they went into the locker room, the Trojans blew the game open when things got restarted in the third. Troy opened the third on a 25-6 run, with seven different Trojans scoring at least two points.



Dye is averaging a double-double this season, scoring 17.2 points per game and pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game. Dye has recorded five straight double-doubles.



Troy, 9-4 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, will next play at Appalachian State on Jan. 29.

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Michigan Athletics

In the performance of the year, Michigan junior Naz Hillmon scored a career-best 50 points on 20-for-30 shooting from the floor and grabbing 16 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season against Ohio State on Jan. 21, in a game won by the Buckeyes 81-77. The loss snapped a 10-game Michigan winning streak to open the season.



The 50 points broke the previous program record for points in a game (45), held by Diane Dietz (Feb. 27, 1982). Hillmon also outscored men's basketball greats Cazzie Russell and Rudy Tomjanovich, breaking the Michigan basketball scoring record of 48 points and recording the first 50-point game in Michigan basketball history. Hillmon's 50-point performance is the first in Big Ten play since Rachel Banham of Minnesota put up 52 points at Michigan State on Feb. 21, 2016.



Hillmon's 20 made field goals is a Michigan program record and the most ever by a Big Ten player in a conference game. It was the first 50-point game by a player in the NCAA this year and just the third in Big Ten history. Hillmon is the second Division I player over the last 20 seasons with 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game, joining South Carolina's Jocelyn Penn in 2003 against Stetson.



Michigan, 10-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play, is currently on a 14-day pause to the season under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services decision, and is scheduled to return to play on Feb. 11 at Purdue.

Cece Hooks, Ohio

Ohio Athletics

Senior guard Cece Hooks led Ohio to a pair of come-from-behind wins last week, averaging 34 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.



Down by 11 points with less than three minutes to play, Ohio rallied for an 84-81 win at home over Buffalo on Jan. 20 as Hooks led the way with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 8-of-15 from the free-throw line. She added seven rebounds and two assists. Redshirt junior Kaylee Bambule hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 12 seconds left to put Ohio up 82-81. Hooks’ layup with two seconds left sealed the three-point victory for the Bobcats. The 28 points pushed her to second in Ohio history in career scoring.



Hooks then posted the fourth-highest scoring output in program history with 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting as the Bobcats prevailed 69-63 over Western Michigan on Jan. 23. Hooks is also Ohio's single-game scoring record holder at 41 when she tied Marlene Stollings at Akron last season. Hooks is also the second-highest scorer in program history with 1,879 points in her career, behind only Caroline Mast (2,449).



Hooks is averaging 25.4 points per game, which is fourth in the nation and first in the Mid-American Conference.



Ohio, 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the MAC, will continue conference play on Wednesday, January 27 at Eastern Michigan.

Pre Stanley, Appalachian State

Appalachian State Athletics

Appalachian State senior guard Pre Stanley averaged 27.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.0 assists, while shooting 64.5 percent from the field and 93.3 percent from the line as the Mountaineers registered their first Sun Belt Conference sweep of the season and first league road sweep since 2015-16, with a pair of wins over Georgia State.



Stanley had a hand in 53.2 percent of the team's points (73/137) through the two contests, with 55 points and all six assists going for 3-pointers for 18 points. Stanley posted game-highs in points in both contests highlighted by a personal-best 29 points in Saturday's 66-56 win, scoring 10 of her 16 second-half points in the fourth period. The 29 points are also the most in a conference game this season.



On Friday, Stanley tied a then-season high in points with 26 on an efficient 9-of-11 performance from the floor, with 16 points coming in the second half (12 in the fourth). She also grabbed a game and season-high eight rebounds and recorded a season-best four steals in both wins.



Stanley is having a stellar season, where she is averaging career highs in scoring at 17.4 points per game, field goal percentage (.500), 3-point field goal percentage (.550), free throw percentage (.761), and assists per game (2.6).



She enters this upcoming weekend second in the Sun Belt in scoring and fourth in field goal percentage. She is making her way up the all-time scoring list, as she is eighth all-time with 1,403 points.



Appalachian State, 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, puts a three-game winning streak on the line this weekend when it hosts Troy on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30.