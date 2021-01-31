Breaking

Autumn Johnson | February 1, 2021

Women's basketball rankings: Louisville leads, UConn drops in 1st Power 10 of February

Louisville remains the only undefeated team in my Power 10 women's college basketball rankings after two top-three teams were upset last week.

Here's my Power 10 for Week 11 (with last week's rankings in parentheses):

1. LOUISVILLE (1) — The 16-0 Cardinals rolled on with wins against Miami and North Carolina. The Miami game was close, but Louisville survived, 79-76, with two free throws by Dana Evans with 6.5 seconds left. The Cardinals are one of four undefeated DI women's college basketball teams. The others are California Baptist (14-0), Bucknell (6-0) and UC Davis (5-0). We're tracking all the undefeated teams here.

2. SOUTH CAROLINA (4) —The Gamecocks remain undefeated in the SEC with wins over No. 21 Mississippi State and Alabama. The win against Alabama marked the 25th consecutive regular-season SEC win for South Carolina — a program record. Their week was enough to jump them a couple spots and ahead of a UConn team that lost for the first time. Speaking of the Huskies...

3. UCONN (2) —No. 19 Arkansas handed UConn its first loss of the season, 90-87, on Thursday in Fayetteville. The Huskies couldn’t contain Chelsea Dungee who had 37 points. UConn bounced back Sunday against No. 17 DePaul, 100-68. That’s the third time this season the Huskies hit the century mark. 

4. NC STATE (3) — The other upset came when Virginia Tech gave NC State its first loss of the season, 83-71, in overtime. Camille Hobby's clutch three sent the game into OT, but the Hokies continued their momentum in the extra minutes for the upset. The Wolfpack were without leading scorer Elissa Cunane, who is out due to Covid-19 protocols. She may return against Louisville on Feb. 1.

5. BAYLOR (6) — The Bears picked up wins against Big 12 opponents TCU and Iowa State. The 85-77 win over Iowa State ended their two game-losing streak to the Cyclones. NaLyssa Smith led Baylor with a double-double scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

6. TEXAS A&M (7) - The Aggies remained dominant in the SEC with wins over LSU and Georgia. Texas A&M is now 6-0 against ranked opponents defeating No. 22 Georgia, 60-48. Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by N’dea jones with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

🔮BRACKETS: The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark of the season

7. MARYLAND (5) – The Terps fell to No.17 Ohio State, 88-86. The upset snapped the Terps’ 10-game winning streak and 24 consecutive Big Ten victories. Maryland bounced back against Michigan State in a blowout win, 92-52.

Maryland's Ashley Owusu

8. UCLA (8) – The Bruins stay right where they were after they pulled out a win against Pac-12 opponent Arizona State, 60-57. Charisma Osborne knocked down a game-high 27 points.

9. STANFORD (9) – The Cardinal stay where they were too after finding their rhythm in the Pac-12 to defeat Washington and pick up back-to-back wins against Washington State. They held both under 49 points.

10. ARIZONA (10) – The Wildcats haven’t seen action since Jan. 22 due to postponing games against Southern California and UCLA. 

San Antonio region to host 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.
Women's basketball scores: Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky, No. 25 Georgia survives Alabama in overtime

On a loaded Thursday night of SEC women's basketball games, Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky and No. 25 Georgia outlasts Alabama in overtime. Here's a recap of the SEC matchups.
10 candidates named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.
Latest on this historic season

