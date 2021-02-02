Breaking

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | February 2, 2021

DII women's basketball rankings: Takeaways from the first WBCA Coaches poll

Drury Athletics Drury women's basketball After two victories last week, Drury extended its winning streak to 42 games.

It's February, and the first WBCA Coaches poll of the 2020-21 season is here. NCAA.com has complete takeaways and analysis from the top 25.

First, the poll itself: 

Rank School Record Points
1 Drury (21) 10-0 573
2 Lubbock Christian (2) 9-0 550
3 Lander 9-0 434
4 Charleston (WV) 8-0 428
5 Valdosta State 12-1 384
6 Minnesota Duluth 5-0 371
7 Hawaii Pacific 3-0 359
8 West Texas A&M 10-1 334
9 Cedarville 14-1 324
10 Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 305
11 Fort Hays State 11-2 269
12 Nebraska-Kearney 12-2 255
13 Carson-Newman 7-1 241
14 Western Colorado 8-1 238
15 Grand Valley State 8-1 218
16 North Georgia 8-1 205
17 Southwestern Oklahoma State 9-1 203
18 Daemen 4-1 198
19 Arkansas Tech 6-0 181
20 Glenville State 6-1 180
21 Central Missouri 12-2 171
22 Tusculum 11-1 141
23 Southern Indiana 10-2 118
24 Truman State 11-2 115
25 Gannon 5-1 81

Drury is No. 1 in the season's first WBCA poll

Not surprisingly, the first WBCA poll of the season begins with Drury at No. 1. The Panthers' 22-day layoff came to an end on Jan. 28. In their first game in over three weeks, they dismantled Missouri S&T 85-66. Two days later, Drury followed it up with a 76-56 victory over Maryville. Welcome back, Drury.

For those of you keeping score at home, the Panthers haven't lost a game since March 27, 2019. They've now won 42 in a row — and there's no telling when that streak will end.

THE DII REPORT: The latest men's basketball Power 10 rankings and the return of baseball and softball

Having said that, Drury will host Rockhurst on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Why is this notable? Because the Panthers won by only 12 points when these teams first met this season on Dec. 12.

It remains their lowest margin of victory this season. Drury held a slim 48-46 lead after three quarters before blowing it open with 28 points in the final period.

Drury claimed 21 of 23 first-place votes in the poll. Lubbock Christian, at 9-0, received the other two. The Lady Chaps most recently defeated Midwestern State 84-54 on Jan. 27 — the program's 84th consecutive home win at Rip Griffin Center.

Seven undefeated teams are ranked

There are seven undefeated teams in the first WBCA poll. Six of them are in the top 10, while Arkansas Tech (6-0) is No. 19. Two of those schools, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 7 Hawaii Pacific, have played a combined total of eight games.

It was expected that teams would play an uneven amount of games this season, especially by certain points on the calendar. For example, No. 9 Cedarville has played 15 while seventh-ranked Hawaii Pacific has played three. Hawaii Pacific is back in action this weekend when it hosts Hawaii Hilo for a two-game series.

