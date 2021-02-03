Christian Brothers' Brynne Lytle leads this week's DII women's basketball all-stats team

It would be an understatement to say that this week's all-stats team is littered with eye-catching performances. Some threatened record books. Others set program records. As a reminder, this weekly list recognizes standout showings from individual players.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Jan. 31, were taken into account.

Guard — Brittany Stawovy, West Virginia Wesleyan

Brittany Stawovy finished with a career-high 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in the Bobcats' 86-73 win over Alderson Broaddus on Jan. 30. Simply put, she was everywhere for West Virginia Wesleyan. That included the free-throw line, where Stawovy established residence and went 10-of-10 from the stripe. As a team, the Bobcats made 33 of their 46 free-throw attempts.

Guard — Brynne Lytle, Christian Brothers

Now, about those program records? Here's one. Brynne Lytle dropped 45 points on 14-of-25 shooting in Christian Brothers' 77-69 overtime victory against Mississippi College on Jan. 29. That's a school record for the most points in a men's or women's basketball game. Lytle scored 58.4 percent of the Buccaneers' 77 points, while adding nine rebounds, three steals and one assist. Her 14 made field goals are also a program record. It's also the highest single-game scoring total in DII women's basketball this season.

Guard — Destiny Fields, West Virginia State

Despite playing just 12 minutes, Destiny Fields recorded a career-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting in the Yellow Jackets' 83-61 triumph over West Liberty on Jan. 27. The sophomore guard added 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist. She also sank all seven of her fouls shots. Normally, only players that receive ample floor time produce stat lines like that. But Fields was brilliant off the bench, and led a reserves group that totaled 59 points in the victory.

Forward — Lilly Ritz, Wheeling

Here's something you don't see every day, or every year, for that matter. Lilly Ritz posted an astounding 30-rebound, 28-point double-double in the Cardinals' 104-99 victory over West Virginia State on Jan. 30. That's 30 rebounds for one player in a 40-minute basketball game (Ritz played 36 minutes). It's the 11th-best single-game rebounding total in DII history. Oh, and about her 28 points? The junior went 11-of-17 from the floor to cap off a historic performance.

Center — Chidinma Okafor, USC Aiken

There's more to basketball than just scoring. Chidinma Okafor is evidence of that. The freshman finished with 11 rebounds, 10 blocks and six points to help the Pacers defeat UNC Pembroke, 65-52, on Jan. 27 for their first win of the season. Okafor's 10 rejections set a program record, and are the most in one game for an individual this year. By comparison, the Braves have seven total blocks all season. Not bad for a first-year player, especially while committing only three personal fouls.