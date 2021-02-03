Indiana vs. Iowa is 1 of the must-watch women's basketball games this week

Indiana vs. Iowa is 1 of the must-watch women's basketball games this week

There is a battle in the Big Ten in store for us this Sunday when Indiana takes on Iowa. That is my must-watch game in Week 11 of women’s college basketball.

Big Ten opponents meet for the first time this season when No. 12 Indiana takes on Iowa. Indiana will face a dominate scoring team in Iowa, third in the nation at 88.5 points per game.

Both teams are 10-4 overall with the Hoosiers third in the Big Ten. A lot of Indiana’s scoring success is found in sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes. She leads the Hoosiers with 17.8 points while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. Holmes will be tasked with slowing down junior forward Monika Czinano inside.

👉 @MCzinano 👈



🏀 Posted a career-high 34 points (on 17-of-19 shooting) and grabbed 11 rebounds for @IowaWBB in a loss to @nuwbball

🏀 Set a #B1G record by making her 1st 15 shots against the 'Cats, and extending her streak to 18 consecutive made FGpic.twitter.com/RfFldprJty — Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) February 2, 2021

Czinano has been a consistent scorer for the Hawkeyes. She's coming off an 84-percent shooting performance while averaging 28.5 points and eight rebounds per game last week against Northwestern and Minnesota. She made 15 consecutive baskets against Northwestern.

Czinano will have help from Caitlin Clark, the eight-time Big Ten freshman of the week and Iowa’s lead scorer. Watch for Clark to help open up the court with her shooting and passing ability. She averages 22.5 points and 9.5 assists per game.

🧙‍♂️🔮PREDICTIONS: The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, projected

Editor's note — The following game was postponed after this article was published.

No. 18 Tennessee vs No. 7 Texas A&M | 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7 | SEC Network

Later on Sunday, No. 18 Tennessee faces SEC foe No. 7 Texas A&M.

Tennessee’s week is loaded with ranked matchups. The Lady Vols will have to get through No. 24 Mississippi State on Thursday before they challenge the Aggies. 16-1 Texas A&M will also seek revenge against LSU on Thursday, who gave them their first and only loss of the season in overtime. Both teams come in with one conference loss.

Tennessee has shown dominance in ranked matchups. The Vols have three victories over top-15 teams and came close to knocking off No. 3 UConn.

Four Aggies score in double figures and that creates an offensive attack from all areas of the court for Texas A&M. Watch for Tennessee to focus on the paint with lead scorer N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson inside. Tennessee sophomore center Tamari Key will be tasked with helping to shut down Jones and Johnson. The Aggies’ front court puts up 25 points together.

Key is coming off of a triple double against Florida, and will rely on top scorers Burrell and Rennia Davis’ outside game to open up the court.

*No. 14 USF at UCF on Sunday has been postponed. The rescheduling for the War on I-4 Game is TBD.