10 candidates named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the passion, and mental and physical strength of Class of 2012 Hall of Famer Katrina McClain.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies.

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2020, 2018) and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019). For more information on the 2021 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 5 at 1 p.m. EST on HoophallAwards.com.

2021 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*

NAME SCHOOL Jasmine Walker Alabama Unique Thompson Auburn NaLyssa Smith Baylor Naz Hillmon Michigan Jessika Carter Mississippi State Natasha Mack Oklahoma State Francesca Belibi Stanford N'dea Jones Texas A&M Chelsey Perry UT Martin Maddy Siegrist Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season