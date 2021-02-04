10 candidates named to the 2021 Katrina McClain Award watch list

Breaking

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award. Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the passion, and mental and physical strength of Class of 2012 Hall of Famer Katrina McClain.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies.

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2020, 2018) and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019). For more information on the 2021 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 5 at 1 p.m. EST on HoophallAwards.com. 

2021 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*

NAME SCHOOL

Jasmine Walker

Alabama

Unique Thompson

Auburn

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor

Naz Hillmon

Michigan

Jessika Carter

Mississippi State

Natasha Mack

Oklahoma State

Francesca Belibi

Stanford

N'dea Jones

Texas A&M

Chelsey Perry

UT Martin

Maddy Siegrist

Villanova

 

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season

San Antonio region to host 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.
Women's basketball scores: Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky, No. 25 Georgia survives Alabama in overtime

On a loaded Thursday night of SEC women's basketball games, Ole Miss upsets No. 15 Kentucky and No. 25 Georgia outlasts Alabama in overtime. Here's a recap of the SEC matchups.
Rockhurst women's basketball shocks No. 1 Drury to stop 42-game win streak

The Rockhurst Hawks pulled off their biggest women's basketball win since becoming an NCAA member in 1998, posting a 75-69 victory over the No. 1-ranked Drury Lady Panthers Tuesday night in Springfield, Missouri.
