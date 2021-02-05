Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed first by number of wins and then in alphabetical order.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Jan. 26.

California Baptist Lancers (16-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 12 at UT Rio Grande Valley

Brittany Thomas leads the Lancers’ offensive charge with more than 14 points per game and better than 9 rebounds per game. In a win against Chicago State on Jan. 22, five Lancers reached double figures in scoring. California Baptist completed a weekend sweep of New Mexico State on Feb. 5 and 6.

Bucknell (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Lafayette

Bucknell most recently swept Lehigh on Jan. 30 and 31 to improve to 8-0 in the Patriot League.