DII women's basketball: Illinois Springfield holds off Quincy in record-setting game

In one of the longest and highest scoring games in program history, the University of Illinois Springfield women's basketball team outlasted Quincy in triple overtime on Saturday afternoon in Quincy, Ill. The Prairie Stars and Quincy set NCAA Division II records in the game, which UIS won by a 100-99 score.



The two teams made NCAA Division II history in the contest by combining to make 75-of-100 free throws. Quincy was 43-of-56 from the free-throw line, while UIS was 32-of-44. The 75 made free throws beat the previous record of 70, and the 100 attempts were three more than the previous high.

UIS needed comebacks in regulation and all three overtimes before finally securing the victory. In regulation, the Prairie Stars trailed by 10 points with 5:58 left, but Malea Jackson hit two 3-pointers and two free throws during a 15-4 run that gave UIS the lead with 38 seconds left. Quincy came down and hit a jumper to regain the lead, but Carson Vance was fouled on the other end, and made one free throw to force overtime.



UIS needed late 3-pointers to force the second and third overtimes. After trailing the whole first overtime, Vance connected with 27 seconds left to keep the game going. UIS trailed by four with a minute left in the second overtime, but came back and tied the game on a Jackson 3-pointer with 23 ticks left.



The Prairie Stars grabbed the lead early in the third overtime. After Quincy scored first, Makenna Fee tied the game, and UIS took the lead for good on another 3-pointer by Vance. The Hawks got within one with 46 seconds left, and they got a defensive stop to have the final shot. UIS's defense though forced one more missed shot at the buzzer. In the three overtimes, the Prairie Stars held Quincy to 0-for-4 shooting in the final seconds of the periods.



Quincy had the 11-point advantage at the free-throw line, but UIS made eight more 3-pointers in the game. The Prairie Stars were 10-of-27 from 3-point range, while Quincy was just 2-of-9. UIS also had three more rebounds, and turned the ball over just 14 times in 275 minutes.

UIS hit the 100-point mark for the first time against a GLVC opponent. Jackson led the team with a career-high 26 points. She made four 3-pointers in the contest in which she played 53 of a possible 55 minutes. Lauren Ladowski had 21 points, including making 11-of-12 at the free-throw line. Carson Vance had a career-high 14 points, and Makenna Fee also scored 14. All eleven players who played for the Prairie Stars scored at least one point.



Ellie Mitchell led the team with 10 rebounds, followed by Jackson with eight. Mitchell and Ladowski both had three assists and two steals, and Jalyn Harris also stole two balls.



UIS improves to 7-7 on the season. The Prairie Stars are back in action on Tuesday night at TRAC with a 6 p.m. game at Lindenwood.