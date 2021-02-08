Long Beach State is NCAA.com's Team of the Week in women's basketball

The NCAA.com Team of the Week, Long Beach State, continued its roll through the Big West Conference, stretching its winning streak to 10 games last week with a pair of wins over UC Santa Barbara.

The Beach, which improved to 11-1 overall and 10-0 in the Big West, was led in the two victories by junior guard/forward Jasmine Hardy, who collected a pair of double-doubles and was rewarded with the Big West Player of the Week award on Monday.

On Feb. 5, Hardy set a new career-high in points (19) and rebounds (14), while also adding three steals and a block in 37 minutes of action as the Beach won 61-49 over UC Santa Barbara.

On Saturday evening, Long Beach State scored a 70-55 win over UC Santa Barbara, with four players scoring in double figures, led by Justina King's 17-point performance. King also added a career-high nine assists to go along with six rebounds, and four steals.

Hardy backed King with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while contributing a block and an assist in 33 minutes of play. Additionally, Patricia Chung came off the bench and tallied another double digit scoring game as the freshman finished with 13 points to go along with two rebounds, and two assists.

Rounding out the Beach double-figure scorers was Ma'Qhi Berry who tallied 11 points on the evening, while adding three rebounds, and two assists. In addition, Kristyna Jeskeova notched her sixth double-digit rebounding game of the season pulling down 13 boards, while adding a career-high six steals, five points, two blocks and one assist.

Long Beach State will be back in action Friday, Feb. 12 when they host UC Davis. The Aggies will come in at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Big West play. The Beach and UC Davis will face off again on Saturday, Feb. 13.